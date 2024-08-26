Pie in the Face, Canoeing Indoors & Hospital Hijinks — Texas Children’s Becomes a Playground of Fun with Camp For All 2U

Camp For All’s mission of barrier-free camps brought a refreshing break to kids at Texas Children's Hospital in The Woodlands.

Arts and crafts were part of the Camp For All 2U program at Texas Children's Hospital in The Woodlands.

The staff got in on the fun, too, during Camp for All's visit to Texas Children's Hospital in The Woodlands.

Campers gleefully 'pied' staff members during Camp For All's visit to Texas Children's Hospital in The Woodlands.

Campers had the chance to do arts and crafts as patients at Texas Children's Hospital. Camp for All staff brought the camp experience directly to children unable to attend camp.

Equipped with life vests, campers enjoyed a creative canoeing experience at Texas Children's Hospital in The Woodlands. Camp For All means just that.

Texas Children’s Hospital in The Woodlands buzzed with summer camp energy for a stretch this summer. The Camp For All 2U program is all about bringing the camp experience directly to the kids stuck in the hospital.

Throughout the week, these hospital campers enjoyed a variety of fun activities like canoeing, archery, fishing, arts and crafts.

“We want them to experience camp where they are, and whatever it looks like for them,” Camp for All camp director Allen McBride tells PaperCity. “We’re fishing, canoeing and doing all of those things. It just looks a little different in the hospital.

“We have inflatable canoes and we put them on furniture dollies.”

Despite happening in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, this Camp For All in The Woodlands went on as planned. All thanks to the dedication of camp staff and volunteers.

“The hospital staff helps them get from their rooms and get them registered,” McBride says. “And our volunteers and staff are the camp counselors and activity leaders.”

Camp For All is a nonprofit dedicated to providing barrier-free camp experiences for kids and adults with challenging illnesses, disabilities or special needs. Its signature Camp For All 2U program brings the joy of traditional camp experiences to children who cannot physically go to the Camp For All site in Burton.

Behind the Scenes of Camp For All

Camp for All, based in Burton, opened in 1998. The organization designed a barrier-free environment so kids and adults with special needs can experience the thrill of camping and nature, just like their able-bodied peers. The team adapts all the programming, ensuring campers can participate in activities regardless of their challenges. To date, Camp For All has served more than 185,000 campers.

In 2014, it piloted its new Camp For All 2U program, partnering with M.D. Anderson to bring the camping experience to populations unable to attend camp in Burton. Over the past 10 years, they’ve conducted 24 camps in various settings, including hospitals and grief programs. This year, Camp For All 2U plans to offer five weeks of camp, including a session over Spring Break.

Collaborative development of the programs involves partner organizations.

“Abbey Wright is our program manager,” McBride notes. “She works with hospital staff to create activities and find spaces. We even had a staff member and volunteer lead yoga at Texas Children’s.”

One standout activity dubbed Pie in the Face is a favorite among campers and highlights the collaborative effort.

“We coordinate with hospital administration and child-life specialists to recruit doctors, nurses and staff,” McBride says. “Four staff members grab goggles and rain ponchos, and we chant, ‘Pie in the face!’ The kids take turns with shaving cream, which replaced whipped cream due to the smell.

“What we have seen is that kids who are typically getting treatment at the hospital are not engaged or don’t meet other kids who are going through treatment. This gives them the opportunity to connect with other kids that are dealing with medical conditions, so they feel like they’re not alone anymore.”

This positive impact extends beyond the campers to the hospital itself.

“The hospital starts to notice that the kids become more involved with other programs at the hospital, and they’re not defined by their diagnosis,” McBride says. “They realize they can still do things, even if it looks a little different.”

Volunteers play a vital role in making these connections possible. Many have come to Camp for All through the Junior League of Houston, word of mouth and local awareness efforts. Additionally, a fundraiser in The Woodlands raised money and awareness, further supporting the camp’s mission.

If you’re interested in making a difference and supporting Camp For All, click here to explore volunteer opportunities.