Colombian Designer Johanna Ortiz Spices Up MARKET in Dallas

To celebrate the opening, MARKET will be serving gelato to shoppers from 12 pm to 4 pm this Friday, July 17, as they shop the exceptionally well-crafted pieces, known for their lush prints and feminine silhouettes, up close in the immersive Johanna Ortiz experience. (Photo by Karla Castañeda and Andrés Oyuela)

Johanna Ortiz joins MARKET as its 12th residency. The highly successful program, which allows "Texas-curious designers to test-drive the Lone Star State," has led to permanent Texas storefronts for STAUD, GANNI, LoveShackFancy, and Cult Gaia. (Photo by Karla Castañeda and Andrés Oyuela)

To celebrate the 40th birthday of one of my best friends, I traveled to Cartagena, Colombia last November. The country instantly bewitched me and heightened all my senses with its pulsating vibrancy.

Because I love fashion, I decided to pack outfits exclusively by Colombian designers. It wasn’t hard; Colombia boasts a talented slate of emerging designers that offers a fresh (and spicy!) point of view. I honed in on Andres Otalora, Silvia Tcherassi, and, of course, Johanna Ortiz, who is arguably the most globally recognized Colombian designer. For the first night’s celebration (that went late into the night, as all Colombian parties do!), I wore a raspberry tie-dye draped midi dress by Johanna Ortiz and felt fantastic.

Beginning this Friday, Dallasites have even more access to the heritage brand’s designs. Beloved Highland Park Village fashion incubator MARKET just announced Johanna Ortiz as its newest pop-up. I stopped by the store last week and saw the recently installed tell-tale Schumacher palm tree grasscloth going up in the front room. The year-long residency officially commences this Friday, July 17. Johanna Ortiz joins MARKET as its 12th residency. The highly successful program, which allows “Texas-curious designers to test-drive the Lone Star State,” has led to permanent Texas storefronts for STAUD, GANNI, LoveShackFancy, and Cult Gaia.

“Opening at MARKET is a very special milestone for us,” says founder, CEO, and creative director Johanna Ortiz. “We are thrilled to bring the JO world closer to our Dallas community and create a space where they can experience the craftsmanship, heritage, joy, and festive spirit that are at the heart of our brand. We look forward to deepening our connection with the JO women in this community and sharing the world of Johanna Ortiz in a more personal way.”

To celebrate the opening, MARKET will be serving gelato to shoppers from 12 pm to 4 pm this Friday, July 17, as they shop the exceptionally well-crafted pieces, known for their lush prints and feminine silhouettes, up close in the immersive Johanna Ortiz experience. The 300-square-foot space in MARKET’s front room was previously occupied by STAUD, which is still available in the store.

“Johanna Ortiz brings such a distinct sense of beauty, ease, and joy to everything she creates,” says Keenan Silverman, chief creative officer of MARKET. “We’re thrilled to welcome her to MARKET for a year-long pop-up and to share her world with the Dallas woman in such an intimate way.”