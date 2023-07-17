Culture / Entertainment

The 11 Best Concerts in Dallas This August

Post Malone, Metallica, Snoop Dogg, Beck, and More

BY // 07.17.23
Post Malone

Post Malone will stop at Dos Equis Pavilion this summer on his "If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying" tour.

Summer is concert season at Dallas’ Dos Equis Pavilion, as well as a great time to catch a show at American Airlines Center, AT&T Stadium, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, and other local venues. And there is a lot of live music to see still this summer. From Post Malone to Metallica, these are the best concerts in Dallas this August.

 

Thomas Rhett Concerts in Dallas This August
Country star Thomas Rhett performs at the AAC in Dallas this August. (Courtesy of Ticketmaster)

Thomas Rhett (August 3)

Performing at the American Airlines Center at 7:30 pm on Thursday, August 3, country star Thomas Rhett is currently on his 2023 Home Team Tour. Cole Swindell and Nate Smith will open for Rhett, who is known for hits like “Die a Happy Man” and “Look What God Gave Her.”

 

Dominic Fike Concerts in Dallas This August
Singer-songwriter and “Euphoria” star, Dominic Fike will perform at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory this August.

Dominic Fike (August 3)

American singer-songwriter and Euphoria star (he plays Elliot) Dominic Fike stops by The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on his “Don’t Stare At The Sun” Tour on Thursday, August 3 at 8 pm. His first hit song “3 Nights” was released in 2018 and his most recent album Sunburn just came out. Some favorites from the new set are “Ant Pile” and “Dancing in The Courthouse.”

 

Post Malone
Post Malone will stop at Dos Equis Pavilion this summer on his “If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying” tour.

Post Malone (August 5 – 6)

Grapevine native Austin Post returns for two hometown shows at Dos Equis Pavilion on Saturday, August 5, and Sunday, August 6 at 8 pm. On his “If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying” tour, Posty is sure to play old favorites, as well as new songs from his latest album, Austin. Beach Fossils will open for the rapper.

And, if you’re looking to make an extra special evening out of it, opt for access to the recently revamped VIP Live Nation Lounge when you purchase tickets.

 

Manchester Orchestra
Manchester Orchestra will stop in Dallas on their 2023 tour with Jimmy Eat World this August.

Manchester Orchestra & Jimmy Eat World (August 9)

On Wednesday, August 9, rock bands Manchester Orchestra and Jimmy Eat World team up for “The Amplified Echoes” tour at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. Since 1993, Jimmy Eat World has been performing hits like “The Middle” and “Sweetness” around the world. Their most recent album, Something Loud, was released last year. MO is known for songs including “The Silence” and “The Gold.” Alternative rock band Middle Kids will open.

 

Foreigner
Foreigner stops in Dallas on their “The Historic Farewell” tour this August.

Foreigner (August 11)

Performing on their “The Historic Farewell” tour, iconic rock band Foreigner stops at Dos Equis Pavilion on Friday, August 11 at 7 pm. Originally formed in 1976, the band currently consists of members Mick Jones, Jeff Pilson, Kelly Hansen, Michael Bluestein, Chris Frazier, Bruce Watson, and Luis Maldonado. Canadian rock band Loverboy will open for the group.

 

The Smashing Pumpkins
The Smashing Pumpkins are on their “The World Is A Vampire” tour this summer.

The Smashing Pumpkins (August 15)

Throw it back on Tuesday, August 15, and head to The Smashing Pumpkins’ Dallas stop of their “The World Is A Vampire Tour” at Dos Equis Pavilion at 6:30 pm. The Chicago-based alternative rock band that formed in 1988 will take the stage after openers Interpol and Rival Sons.

 

Metallica
Metallica headlines AT&T Stadium on August 18 and 20.

Metallica (August 18 & 20)

Heavy metal legends are taking over AT&T Stadium for two nights with two different sets, as well as two opening acts for each show. On Friday, August 18, special guests include Pantera and Mammoth WVH. And Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills will perform on Sunday, August 20.

 

Sam Hunt Concerts in Dallas This August
Country singer-songwriter Sam Hunt will be in Dallas this summer on his tour.

Sam Hunt (August 19)

Also performing at Dos Equis Pavilion on Saturday, August 19 at 7:30 pm, country singer-songwriter Sam Hunt is on his “Summer On The Outskirts” tour. Known for hits like “Body Like a Back Road” and “23,” Hunt formerly played football at Middle Tennessee State University and attempted to go pro. When that didn’t work out he started co-writing songs with big stars like Keith Urban and Billy Currington. He released his own album in 2014.

Snoop Dogg Dallas this weekend
Snoop Dogg will perform in Dallas this August with Wiz Khalifa and more.

Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort & More (August 20)

On Sunday, August 2o at 6 pm, head to the “H.S. Reunion” tour at Dos Equis Pavilion featuring Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and DJ Drama.

 

Beck Concerts in Dallas This August
Alternative rock singer Beck will perform in Dallas alongside Phoenix on their “Summer Odyssey” tour.

Beck & Phoenix (August 21)

Alternative rock singer Beck is headed to Dallas’ Dos Equis Pavilion on August 21 at 5:45 pm along with the pop band, Phoenix. Weyes Blood and Sir Chloe will open for the two artists. Beck David Hansen’s latest single “Odyssey” features Phoenix who is known for hits like “1901” and “Lisztomania.”

 

Counting Crows
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional will perform at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory this August.

Counting Crows with Dashboard Confessional (August 23)

Performing at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Wednesday, August 23, ’90s rock band Counting Crows are on their “Banshee Season” tour with early 2000s band Dashboard Confessional.

