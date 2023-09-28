Culture / Arts / Home + Design

9 Cool Dallas Classes for a More Interesting Fall 2023

Learn and Create With Confidence

BY // 09.28.23
kendall davis clay

Kendall Davis Clay lay at her Fort Worth studio. (photo courtesy)

There’s a beautiful stretch of time that happens each fall. Kids are back in school, the holidays have yet to take over, and there’s a cozy window where you suddenly have a little more time for you. Take advantage of the season with these cool Dallas classes and workshops to learn something new or create something special. (Wine often included.)

 

“Emotional Well-Being Grounding Kits” at Oil and Cotton

October 22, 3 – 5 pm

Oak Cliff art studio Oil and Cotton hosts a variety of weekly adult classes, but Delaney Smith-Vaughn’s “Emotional Well-Being” class looks like a particularly joyful blend of art and therapy.

 

Kendal Davis Clay Classes

We’ve long been obsessed with the Fort Worth artist’s simple but stunning small-batch ceramics. Davis hosts private classes and wheel-throwing workshops for two, along with the occasional natural wine tasting out of her chic West Daggett Avenue storefront.

 

A Natty Wine Club at Le Sol

October 18, 7 – 9 pm

Sip varietals in the name of natural wine education at the cozy Sol House in Oak Cliff. The monthly class, hosted by Liz Mears, owner of Fort Worth’s The Holly, is open to the public and club members alike (with varying prices).

 

Inner Harmony at Sanctum Wellness

Every Monday, 6 – 7 pm

Led by the esteemed Dr. Jessica Shepherd, Sanctum Wellness offers an array of services for women’s sexual and mental health, blending Eastern philosophy with Western technology. This fall, the soothing Lovers Lane space began hosting Oracle B. Smith for its Transformative Talk Series about discovering your inner harmony.

Can’t swing Monday nights? A 30-minute version of the series takes place on Wednesdays at 10 am or 10:30 am.

 

The Interabang Book Club

The First Tuesday of every month at 6 pm

One of the coolest indie shops in Dallas caters to the bookish type with its monthly book club series, featuring lively discussions of fiction and non-fiction titles hosted by book buyer Lori Feathers. Up next: A Little Luck by Claudia Piñeiro and The Names by Don DeLillo.

 

Craft an Autumnal Cupcake Bouquet

October 11, 7 – 9 pm

We’ll take a Cupcake Bouquet over an Edible Arrangement any day. And this fall, you can learn how to pipe them yourself with The Cupcake Experience founder Ginger Taylor.

 

Create an Ode to Earth at The Nasher Sculpture Center

November 8, 6:30 – 8:30 pm

Create an artful ode to the planet with North Texas artist and art historian Isabel Lee-Rosson, who will lead a group in decorating a vine wreath and crafting a flower bomb plant. Lee-Rosson is perhaps best known for her guerrilla garden projects and a series of woven structures titled Odes.

 

Eataly’s Many Hands-On Pasta Making Classes

Dates and times vary

Eataly Dallas hosts a variety of cooking classes at their NorthPark Center location, but the store’s hands-on pasta-making classes are an understandable favorite. This fall, learn how to make everything from Truffle Tajarin and Carbonara to Spaghetti Chitarra — all while sipping on a crisp glass of Italian wine.

 

Mah Jongg 101 at the JCC

Thursdays, September 14 – October 5, 5 – 7 pm

The joys of Ma Jongg, the ancient Chinese game that prompts strategy and social bonding, are endless. The only problem: it can be a bit difficult to learn. Grab a group for a lesson with JCC instructor Gail Mizrahi, a longtime player and teacher.

