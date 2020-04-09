Reduce Stress and Practice Mindfulness With These Local Coloring Books

Dallas muralist Alli Koch's new coloring book, "Bloom," is a fun way to pass the time during shelter-in-place. (Courtesy of Alli K)

Coloring books are having a real moment — for adults and kids alike. And what better way to pass the idle hours of staying inside than with an activity that can also help reduce anxiety? You can support a Dallas artist or business by purchasing a full book or download a free page or two.

Happy coloring!

Alli Koch’s Bloom ($15)

Dallas artist Alli K, who has created several murals throughout the city (and the occasional Alto car), has a new coloring book for sale on her website. Bloom features more than 30 illustrations, as well as two black velvet pages. Pages are removable so you can frame your masterpiece.

Bullzerk’s Color Me Dallas ($6)

Known for its clever Dallas-related T-shirts and swag, Bullzerk has its own Dallas coloring book illustrated by founder Dan Bradley. Designed for adults, or kids with an intense love of Dallas and patience to complete the intricate pages, you can purchase the book online.

Bullzerk founder Dan Bradley illustrated “Color Me Dallas.”

Selfie Clothing Co.’s Color-In Comic Cape ($32 at CAMP)

For little illustrators, CAMP stocks an incredible Selfie Clothing Co. cape made with a light jersey blend that can be colored in with fabric pens. It’s like a coloring book you can wear. Buy here.

CAMP sells a Selfie Clothing Co Color-In Comic Cape on their website. (Courtesy of CAMP)

Nataliya Brantly’s Coloring: Inspired by Nature ($14.94 at Interabang Books)

This 25-page coloring book filled with sea creatures, insects, land animals, and more was illustrated by Ukrainian artist Nataliya Brantly. Having grown up during the collapse of the Soviet Union, Brantly spent a lot of her childhood near the Carpathian Mountains, which served as the inspiration for this book. Proceeds from the sale are donated to support Type 1 Diabetes research. Order here.

Order “Coloring: Inspired by Nature” from Interabang Books. (Courtesy of Amazon)

Free Pages to Download

Combine your love of Deep Ellum brews with coloring Deep Ellum Brewing‘s coloring pages. Based off of their most popular beers like Dallas Blonde, Neato Bandito, Manic Confidence IPA, and more, Deep Ellum Brewing‘s intricate illustrations make for hours of stress reducing coloring.

You can download here and print out to get started.

The SPCA of Texas has also created some fun coloring pages featuring adoptable pups at the Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center that will be available once the shelter is open again. There are also pages of kittens, horses, and rabbits to keep you occupied. Download the pages here.