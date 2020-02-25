10 Best Things to do This Weekend — Meet a Famed Tokyo Mixologist and Shop a Rare Le Creuset Sale

A special Dallas event, The Eagles are stopping at American Airlines Center on their Hotel California 2020 Tour.

The Los Angeles Banh Chung Collective Tour will have a class at Sandwich Hag this Saturday.

For its first event in Dallas, Le Creuset is stopping by Dallas Market Center for its annual Factory to Table Sale this weekend.

Dallas weekends are packed full of events, but how many of them are truly worthy of your time? PaperCity‘s new events calendar offers a curated look at all of the best things to do in North Texas. But everyone can still use an expert.

PaperCity‘s Weekend Expert Megan Ziots culls our calendar for your must dos in this regular weekly series of the best Dallas events.

For its first event in Dallas, Le Creuset is stopping by Dallas Market Center for its annual Factory to Table Sale this weekend.

Le Creuset Factory-to-Table Sale

This Friday through Sunday, the renowned French cookware brand is having a sale at Dallas Market Center. This will be the first time the brand has held its annual event in Dallas, which features exclusive discounts on a vast selection of Le Creuset’s premium cookware, including limited-edition colors and rare styles not typically found in the U.S.

Tickets are still available for purchase for two-hour shopping sessions on Friday, Saturday and Sunday online. Guests can also enjoy a Sip n’ Shop cash bar on Friday (3-7pm) and Saturday (2-6pm).

Don’t miss an exclusive Dallas cocktail event at Tei-An this weekend.

A Night with Hiroyasu Kayama

On Friday and Saturday night, Tokyo’s top mixologist Hiroyasu Kayama (owner of internationally ranked Japanese bar Benfiddich) will stop by Tei-An. For $150, enjoy the Arts District restaurant’s à la carte menu paired with six extraordinary cocktails by Kayama, who love of botanicals will be evident in drinks like Crystal Jungle Bird, Shiso Bitter Gimlet, Green Negroni, Perfect Nikka, Oryzae Sour, and Double Umami Old Fashioned. Tickets include three of these cocktails. Join the waitlist for the exclusive event.

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

Head over to Plano’s Legacy West for Dessert Dash this Thursday.

Dessert Dash

Churros, crème brûlée, tiramisu, key lime pie, and pecan pie — you can try them all and more at Legacy West’s Dessert Dash this Thursday from 5:30 to 9 pm. Guests will check in at Bulla, be given some churros, then head over to Toulouse, Taverna, Tommy Bahama, and Haywire for some of their signature desserts (in miniature size). Coffee will be provided as well to wash down all the sweetness. Tickets cost $15.

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

Dallas Blooms begins at the Arboretum this Saturday.

Dallas Blooms

Starting this Saturday, the Dallas Arboretum’s annual spring festival, Dallas Blooms, will be on glorious display for the next six weeks. One of the largest floral festivals in the southwest, the festival celebrates warmer temperatures with thousands of beautiful tulips and other spring flowers, as well as tasting and cooking classes, live music and entertainment, wine and beer events, family-friendly activities and more throughout the season.

Tickets are free with admission.

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

See Tennis perform at Granada Theater this Thursday.

Tennis

Denver-based indie pop band Tennis will perform at Granada Theater this Thursday night with Molly Burch. The husband-and-wife duo Alaina Moore and Patrick Riley formed in 2010, releasing their debut album Cape Dory a year later. Known for hits like “I Miss That Feeling” and “Need Your Love,” the couple will take the iconic Lower Greenville stage after 8 pm.

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

Macaron hotspot, Bisous Bisous, celebrates five years.

Bisous Bisous Pâtisserie Celebrates 5 Years

In celebration of Bisous Bisous’ fifth year, the West Village pâtisserie is throwing a birthday bash this Saturday from 7 to 9pm. One our our best bakeries in Dallas, Bisous Bisous will offer complimentary birthday cake macarons and drip coffee throughout the day. After-hours festivities include a DJ, photo booth, champagne, Rendezvous dessert truck, and more signature macarons. This event is free.

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

Latin performer, Marc Anthony, will take the American Airlines Center stage on Friday.

Marc Anthony

Puerto Rican American singer Marc Anthony is stopping by American Airlines Center on his 2020 Opus Tour this Friday. Starting at 9 pm, the internationally-renowned artist will showcase hits from his new album OPUS, which features songs like “Parecen Viernes” and “Tu Vida en la Mïa.” Tickets start at $66.50.

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

The Los Angeles Banh Chung Collective Tour will have a class at Sandwich Hag this Saturday.

Los Angeles Banh Chung Collective Tour

On Saturday (11am to 2pm), Vietnamese restaurant Sandwich Hag is hosting a Bánh Chúng Collective Class. Chefs Reye Duong and Diep Tran will show how the traditional Vietnamese rice cake is made in the Cedars neighborhood restaurant, and showcase the intricacies of crafting the savory dumpling made of sticky rice, shallop mung beans, and pork (or beans for vegetarians). Tickets are $75 for adults and $25 for kids.

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

One of our top Dallas events this weekend is The Eagles Hotel California 2020 Tour.

The Eagles

For two nights, iconic rock band The Eagles will grace the American Airlines Center stage on their Hotel California 2020 Tour. With shows on Saturday and Sunday, Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill, will sing hits like “Hotel California,” “Wasted Time,” and “New Kid in Town,” along with an additional set of their greatest hits. Tickets start at $99.50.

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

Catch indie pop group, Beach Bunny, at Club Dada this Sunday.

Beach Bunny

On Sunday, indie pop band Beach Bunny makes their way to Club Dada in Deep Ellum. Accompanied by Field Medic and Indigo De Souza, the four-piece band led by vocalist Lili Trifilio is currently touring their latest studio album, Honeymoon, which was just released earlier this month. Tickets start at $15.

Go to the full PaperCity events calendar listing.