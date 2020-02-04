A Guide to the Best Restaurants, Bars, Coffee, and More in Dallas’ Lower Greenville

Botolino serves some of the best gelato in Dallas, including this Matcha gelato. (Courtesy of Botolino)

Greenville Avenue’s lively nightlife scene began in the 1940s, when the Granada Theater originally opened as a movie house. It was eventually transformed into an indie/folksy music venue that brought late night vibes to Lower Greenville, along with a swarm of bars and restaurants.

The neighborhood has seen lots of changes in the past year with the departure of long-time coffee shop and bar, Mudsmith, as well as the 26-year-old Taco Cabana (TBD what will happen to the rooftop’s giant dancing frogs), and the closures of iconic American bistro, The Grape, Melio Brothers Char Bar, and more.

But, we’ve also seen plenty of new restaurants and bars, such as La La Land Kind Cafe, Desert Racer, Eastside Social, Wah Wah Room, and Flatbread Company.

This is your guide to the best restaurants, bars, coffee shops, shopping, and entertainment in Lower Greenville:

Restaurants

One of our “Best Brunch Spots in Dallas,” Rapscallion, is arguably the best place to start your morning in Lower Greenville. A Southern-style menu offers everything from Smoked Chicken Hash with sweet potatoes and poached egg with hollandaise to a sweet Gammy’s Monkey Bread with Texas pecans. Creative breakfast cocktails include the Cold Fashioned with Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur, Starward Whiskey and Bitter Truth bitters, as well as a Rapscallion Oyster Shooter with one cold water oyster, bloody mix, chili salt and lime.

Right next door, a new favorite ramen spot, Hinodeya Ramen Bar, comes from Japan. Here, chefs use dashi broth with fish stock, bonito skipjack tuna, and konbu seaweed, instead of chicken or pork stock. The menu includes house ramen, clam ramen, chicken ramen, and vegan ramen.

(Courtesy of Terilli’s)

Terilli’s is a classic Italian restaurant in Lower Greenville and a must-visit on live jazz nights. Must-try dishes are the lobster bisque, Chicken Terilli with angel hair pasta, and Terilli’s shrimp scampi. But, there are about 18 kinds of pasta dishes, so if you want to try several, I suggest going family-style. Also known for their martinis, Terilli’s has many to choose from including a pomegranate, Bellini, berry, white chocolate, basil lemonade, and more.

A newer addition to the Greenville Avenue dining scene, Alamo Club has old school supper club vibes, and is only open for dinner and weekend brunch. The crispy chicken sandwich with spicy slaw is a must-try. For cocktails, you have options like The Patio Banger with OGD (whiskey), lemon, cardamom, and ginger beer or Dak#4 with Uruapan Charanda, lime, simple syrup, and Angostura.

Alamo Club, a new American restaurant and bar, in Lower Greenville.

Bars

The bar scene is quite saturated in Lower Greenville so we’ve just included our three absolute favorites. Though it might not be the most obvious to find, ABV Establishment is a hidden bar right above Leela’s Wine Bar. It’s an intimate craft cocktail lounge with speakeasy vibes and killer drinks.

ABV Establishment in Lower Greenville.

HG SPLY CO has one of the best rooftop bars in Dallas. The bar is a fun place to hang out (and occasionally do yoga) on a sunny day, or sip on some late-night cocktails. Here, experiment with a Double Under, a beet-infused pueblo viejo tequila, lime and rosemary turbinado drink or keep it classic with a Moscow Mule. The paleo-focused rooftop menu also includes bites like HG chips & queso, bison chili frito pie, and ginger garlic hummus.

Last, but definitely not least, Ships Lounge is one of Dallas’ most reliable dive bars. A Greenville Avenue landmark, the bar has been around since 1947. Grab a drink, play pool, and take in all of the vintage nautical paraphernalia.

Coffee

If you’re looking for a good cup of coffee and a great place to hang out or work, Halcyon is your coffee shop in Lower Greenville. A hybrid coffee shop and bar, Halcyon also serves brunch and breakfast tacos. It’s the kind of place you can start out your day working with a latte or cold brew then transition over to happy hour drinks at 4 pm.

La La Land Kind Cafe employs foster kids who are aging out of the system as baristas, chefs, and cashiers. (Courtesy of La La Land)

La La Land Kind Cafe is also a great place to hang out, but doesn’t offer as much seating when it comes to working (you’ll still see crowds of people trying to find a place to hunker down with their laptop though). But what it lacks in space, it makes up for with charm. Along with being aesthetically charming, the concept from Francois Reihani (who was inspired after volunteering with Dallas CASA) hires and mentors foster youth who are aging out of the system.

Desserts

For lovers of the cheesy dessert, Val’s Cheesecakes is a must. Order by the slice, the jar, or go all in on an entire cheesecake. Flavors range from classic strawberry, raspberry, and blueberry to a red velvet, cookies ‘n cream, and sea salt mocha. There are even some savory concoctions like taco, bacon cheddar, and smoked salmon.

Botolino serves some of the best gelato in Dallas, including this Matcha gelato. (Courtesy of Botolino)

Botolino Gelato Artigianale is another must-visit dessert spot and one of our best ice cream shops in Dallas. The shop serves authentic Italian gelato and a rotating selection of sixteen flavors, ranging from Matcha and Tiramisu to Mascarpone & Figs and Dallas Honey depending on the day.

Shopping

There are a few fun shops in Lower Greenville, including designer resale boutique, Jack Retro. Here, you can find women’s dresses, tops, kimonos, and even lingerie gowns, as well as jewelry and some menswear. Brands include Dior, Chanel, Rag & Bone, and more. The store was opened by Los Angeles-native Jack Perez in 2017, but he’s committed to being a full-time Texan since then. The online site features Jack’s Picks every week—a mix of products from the boutique and some stuff available online.

Dallas designer and lifestyle expert Kathy Fielder recently opened up her namesake boutique in Lower Greenville. A one-stop-shop sells clothing, accessories, home decor, table top goods, candles, and beauty products.

Bullzerk is the spot for hyper local swag. Established in 2014, the family-run t-shirts and accessory brand has expanded to multiple outposts, including Dallas Farmers Market and Galleria locations, but Lower Greenville remains the flagship for the shop’s quirky, Dallas-themed offerings.

Truck Yard is a playground for adults with treehouse and picnic table seating. (Courtesy of Truck Yard)

Entertainment

With food trucks, trailer bars, and a beer garden, there’s a lot to do at Truck Yard, essentially a playground for adults. Food trucks rotate between Easy Slider, Dallas Grilled Cheese Co., Azucar, Halal Mother Truckers and more. You can see the schedule online. You can catch live music from 4 pm to 7 pm every Friday.

And of course, Granada Theater is a must-visit attraction in Lower Greenville. A live music staple in Dallas, the venue showcases all kind of acts on a weekly basis. From singer-songwriters like Ron Pope to alternative rock group Colony House, Granada features some of the best indie and up-and-coming artists out there.