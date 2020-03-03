10 Best Things to do in Dallas — A Filipino Food Festival, Comedy Stars, and Grammy Award Winners Round Out the First Week of March

Calling all animal lovers. This year's Concert for Kindness will be at Moody Performance Hall.

All are welcome at the North Texas Irish Festival. (Photo by Susan Thweatt)

So Many Festivals

The 38th annual North Texas Irish Festival will take place all weekend in Fair Park, celebrating the rich tradition of Irish and Celtic culture. One of the largest Irish festivals in the U.S., tens of thousands of people come from all over to enjoy live music, dancing, whiskey tasting, chef demonstrations and more on 13 stages.

Purchase a weekend pass for $35 or single-day tickets for $10 and $20.

The first Dallas Filipino Food Festival will take place this Sunday. From noon to 4 pm, stop by and try Filipino bites from vendors such as Not Your Lola’s, Marie’s Kitchen, Ulam Modern Filipino Kitchen, Hella Lumpia, and Bilao, along with sips from Four Corners Brewing.

The culturally immersive experience features non-food vendors as well, including Tadhana Supply Co. (a Filipino lifestyle brand), UniPro, Jejune, and solicole.

Featuring Pokey Bear, Tucka, Nellie Tiger Travis, Lenny Williams, Sir Charles Jones, Tyree Neal, Calvin Richardson, and Ronnie Bell, the 16th Annual Dallas Blues Festival brings together an extensive lineup of musicians from all over the country with tickets as low as $52. The massive concert will take place at The Theatre at Grand Prairie this Friday at 7 pm.

Comedy

Need a laugh after a long work week? Two high-profile comedians are coming to town this weekend. Nikki Glaser will pop by House of Blues on Saturday on her Bang It Out tour. Creator, executive producer, and star of Comedy Central’s Not Safe with Nikki Glaser, the comedian is known for sharing personal stories on taboo topics. Tickets start at $25.

You’ll have multiple opportunities to catch T.J. Miller, absurdist observational comic and former star of Silicon Valley, at Hyena’s Comedy Club this weekend. Tickets start at $30.

Great Singer-Songwriters

Harry Connick, Jr. will perform at Winspear Opera House this Sunday.

Harry Connick Jr. will be stop by the Winspear Opera House this Sunday for an intimate performance of beloved jazz classics. The versatile performer’s career began in 1989 with his Grammy Award-winning soundtrack to When Harry Met Sally. The composer, singer, and actor has also won two Emmy awards and earned a Tony nomination. In October 2019, he released a new album entitled True Love: A Celebrate of Cole Porter. Re-sale tickets are still available starting at $164.

Two-time Grammy Award-winning singer Lauren Daigle is stopping by American Airlines Center on her world tour this Thursday night. Since debuting her platinum-certified full-length album How Can It Be in 2015, which included songs like “O’Lord,” “Trust In You,” and “How Can It Be,” Daigle has been on the rise. Her more recent 2018 album, Look Up Child, featured the popular single “You Say.” Tickets start at $40.50.

For a Good Cause

Join Artists for Animals for its biggest annual event, Concert for Kindness, which brings hundreds of attendees and volunteers together to enjoy classical music, wine, a silent auction, and unique musical performances. 100% of proceeds from ticket sales and silent auction purchases benefiting local animal charities.

Tickets for the Saturday event, held at Moody Performance Hall, are $100.

On Friday evening, head over to The Westin Galleria Dallas for the 10th annual Bonne Santé: A Food and Wine Showcase, benefiting the National Kidney Foundation and honoring Chef William Koval of Lakewood Country Club. Held from 6:30 pm to 10 pm, the event will be a mix and mingle affair, where guests can sample dishes from some of the country’s top chefs, enjoy wine pairings with live music, and participate in a live auction.

General admission tickets start at $200.

A work from Nita Patel’s Opalescence exhibit opening this weekend. (Courtesy of Nita Patel Fine Art)

A Dallas Artist’s First Solo Show

Debuting nine works from Patel’s 2020 “Opal Series,” which examines the shimmer, sparkle, and fire of the gem, Dallas artist Nita Patel’s first solo exhibition, Opalescence, will open this Thursday at the FGIII Gallery at Kings Club Dallas, and will be on view through April 5.

