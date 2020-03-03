Houston’s Most Fabulous Ladies Get a Head Start on the Kentucky Derby Madness

We love it when personal shopping benefits not only our closets but also a worthy cause. So it was that a pride of fabulous femmes gleefully coursed through Tootsies in advance of the Bo’s Place “Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes” benefit in May. A portion of sales on this active day would go to the bereavement center.

And, as anyone who has attended the outdoor frolic centered around the Kentucky Derby knows, dress to impress is the day’s guiding force and hats are a must. The more show-stopping the chapeau, the better.

With that in mind, Tootsies creative director Fady Armanious pulled together the mid-morning head-to-toe fashion presentation that had the ladies, some 70 in all, oohing and aahing over the ensembles. As is the fashion guru’s way, he discussed in full detail each outfit that showcased shoes, handbags, frocks and hats, everything from chic fascinators to wide-brimmed wonders.

The May 2 al fresco fundraiser at a private home is being chaired by Kelli and John Weinzierl as well as founding and honorary chairs Paige Fertitta, Megan and Luke Hotze, Hannah and Cal McNair and Hallie Vanderhider. No fundraising worries with this event which since its inception has been a sell out.

And let’s not leave out the gents, whose fashionable presentations are almost important as that of the ladies. Who can forget the stylish looks in years past by Tootsies’ Norman Lewis, Al Lindseth, Travis Torrence, or the adorbs Shannon Hall and Marcus Sloan?

All is for the worthy mission of Bo’s Place which offers support and community to those who have experienced the death of a loved one. The nonprofit bereavement center offers grief support services for adults, children and families at no cost.

PC Seen: Megan Hotze, Stacey Lindseth, April Salazar, Stephanie Tsuru, Jade Shine, Lesha Elsenbrook, Shelley Reeves, Elia Gabbanelli, Debbie Gregg, Hallie Vanderhider, Jenny Suter, Tina Silvestri, Jayne Johnston, Semmes Burns, Shannon Kroger, Jenny Abbott, Cheryl Byington, Lauren Gray, Laura Laux Higgins, Tracy Tyler, Debbie Leder, and Bo’ s Place executive director Mary Beth Staine.