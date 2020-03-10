dallas museum of art Alex-Da-Corte-Rubber-Pencil-Devil-1 (1)
Culture / Entertainment

The Best Music and Arts Events in Dallas This Weekend — From an Immersive New Exhibit to Globe Life Field’s First-Ever Concert

Your Weekend Guide

BY // 03.10.20
With St. Paddy’s Day celebrations in full swing this weekend, we put together a guide of the best St. Patrick’s Day events in North Texas. But in addition to all the Irish-inspired festivities taking place throughout the city (mostly this Saturday), there are still plenty of music and arts events to fill your weekend with.

From an immersive Dallas Museum of Art exhibit to a musical parody of “The Office” and the brand new Globe Life Field’s first-ever concert, here are a few of our top picks.

Chris Stapleton’s All-American Roadshow

At the brand new Globe Life Field in Arlington this Saturday, country star Chris Stapleton is hosting an all-star lineup, including Willie Nelson, Jamey Johnson, and Yola, on his All-American Roadshow tour — the first-ever concert held at the brand new stadium. The show begins at 6pm and tickets start at $50.

Eli Young Band

On Friday, Eli Young Band will make a stop at House of Blues Dallas along with High Valley and Austin Meade. Known for hits like “Crazy Girl” and “Even If It Breaks Your Heart,” the country group released their latest single “Break It In” last year. Tickets start at $30. The show begins at 7 pm.

Ben Rector

Singer-songwriter Ben Rector will be a Majestic Theatre on Friday for his The Old Friends Acoustic Tour. Performing alongside Cody Fry, the two pals play will play songs off of Rector’s most recent album Magic, including “Extraordinary Magic,” “Drive,” and (of course) “Old Friends.” Tickets start at $159.99.

Orville Peck

Canadian country musician, Orville Peck is coming to Canton Hall in Deep Ellum this Friday. Known for his Sia-like dedication to a fringed Lone Ranger mask, the singer gained popularity with his debut album Pony in 2019. The mystery man will be accompanied by Teddy & The Rough Riders on his The Road to Luck tour, which starts at 8 pm. Tickets begin at $57.

Jeremy Piven

Entourage alum and comedian Jeremy Piven will be at Addison Improv this Friday and Saturday night. The Emmy Award winner will perform four stand-up shows throughout the weekend, with tickets starting at $30.

ChingonX Festival

In celebration of its brand new La Chingona Double IPA, Four Corners Brewing Co is hosting its first-ever ChingonX Festival this Saturday.  The music festival lineup includes alternative rhythm and blues artist Girl Ultra from Mexico City; Columbian-raised, New York-based electropop band Salt Cathedral; and dreamy retro synthpop band and local favorites Luna Luna. The artists will also be joined by a live episode taping of popular Latinx podcast De Colores Radio.

Visitors will be able try 10 special limited-release brews including three beer blends in collaboration with each artist. Limited release beers will be available on tap exclusively during the festival. Beyond the music, ChingonX will feature a curated vendor market and an all-women entrepreneurship panel, Convos Con Chingonas.

The festival takes place from 2 pm to 10 pm. Early bird tickets currently cost $10.

“For a Dreamer of Houses” Opening

The Dallas Museum of Art’s newest exhibit, For a Dreamer of Houses, opens this Sunday. This imaginative and immersive exhibition explores the significance of the spaces we inhabit and how they represent ourselves, our values, and our desires. Over 50 works in a variety of media will be on view from the DMA’s collection, demonstrating the evocative power of domestic objects and structures.

Tickets are available now, with the first showing starting at 11am.

The Office! A Musical Parody

After a successful Off-Broadway debut, The Office! A Musical Parody is currently touring, bringing the beloved television show to the stages nationwide. Written by Bob and Tobly McSmith, the charming show will stop at downtown Dallas’ Majestic Theatre this Saturday at 8pm. Tickets start at $30.

