The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Professional Tennis Comes to SMU

Dallas Open Kicks Off, 'Hairspray', Special Chef Dinners, and More

BY // 01.30.23
Dallas Open

The Dallas Open begins this weekend at Southern Methodist University. (Courtesy of ATP)

The best things to do in Dallas this weekend include the Dallas Open, an upscale chef dinner series, a screening of a classic ’80s film, and partying for a good cause.

Dallas Open

The second annual men’s ATP indoor hard court tennis tournament, the Dallas Open, begins this Friday, February 4 at Southern Methodist University. One of only 10 U.S. tournaments on the ATP Tour (and the only ATP Tour indoor championship), this event is a must-attend for tennis fans in DFW. Last year, tennis star Naomi Osaka made an appearance where American Reilly Opelka won the singles event. This year, rising stars like Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Ben Shelton, and Jenson Brooksby will be competing against icons like John Isner and reigning champ, Opekla.

And to kick off the event on Friday night, Americans Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys will play each other in singles (and two SMU players in doubles) in the Women’s Tennis Classic. Tennis legend Venus Williams was supposed to compete against Danielle Collins, but both had to pull out — Williams due to an injury and Collins a scheduling conflict.

You can find tickets here.

 

The French Room
Book a spot for The French Room’s Chef Dinner Series this Wednesday – Saturday. (Courtesy)

The French Room ‘Be Our Guest’ Chef Dinner Series

Book a spot for The French Room’s Chef Dinner Series featuring Chef Victoria Blamey this Wednesday through Saturday. Originally from Chile, Blamey has worked at Michelin-starred restaurants across the globe and most recently opened her own restaurant in New York.

Dinner is $150 per person and includes five courses. Book at The French Room on Resy.

 

Hairspray Movie
Catch a screening of John Waters’ “Hairspray” at Texas Theatre this weekend.

Hairspray Screening + Labretta Suede & The Motel 6 at Texas Theatre

On Saturday night at 8:30 pm, head to Texas Theatre for a special screening of John Waters’ Hairspray (1988) along with a farewell show from Labretta Suede & The Motel 6. Go-Go Rillas will open for the band after the film screening.

Find tickets here.

 

The Birthday Project
The Birthday Project raises money for children experiencing homelessness by providing birthday parties.

The Birthday Party Project Turns 11

Hosted at The Factory in Deep Ellum this Saturday evening at 7:30 pm, The 11th annual Birthday Party Project will return for its signature fundraiser. A night filled with themed costumes and fun for a good cause, this year’s event will benefit children experiencing homelessness.

Tickets start at $225 per person. This year’s theme: Mission to Party. 

