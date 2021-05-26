Downtown views from the rooftop of The National, where you can catch a killer outdoor concert from time to time. (Photo by Gus Schmiege)

In essence, summers should be reserved for relaxation. For ranch waters, day passes to cool hotel pools, and finding fresh ways to cope with the brutal Texas heat. But for those whose summer years of yore were filled with reading lists and out-of-comfort-zone camp activities, we know the season is also meant for enrichment. Thankfully, you’re an adult now—no one’s forcing you to write an essay on “The Scarlet Letter”—so those supplementary undertakings can be genuinely fun. To prove our point, we’ve rounded up some of the best event series in Dallas for a 2021 summer well spent. So pour a glass (or a candle), throw a pot, and learn a new trick or two you can show off come fall.

We will continue to update this list as more summer events are scheduled in Dallas. Details about Covid-19 protocols are provided on company websites.

Price: $50

Dates: June 4, 5, and 26

Details: Olphactory Candles was created by detective Brant Anderson, who wanted to smell something nice after a long day on the job. His answer: hand-poured coconut cream candles in strong, sophisticated scents, with packaging that serves as a nod to Anderson’s love of jazz. This June, the Oprah-cosigned brand will continue hosting POUR’d, a sensory candle making class with limited seating, an intimate setting, and plenty of wine.

For a more active summer event in Dallas, consider a high-energy workout (with rewards) at The Joule. (Courtesy of The Joule)

Price: $45

Dates: Once a Month Through August | Specific Dates Still TBD

Details: 50 minutes of high-intensity strength and conditioning is infinitely more pleasant when hosted beneath Tony Tasset’s The Eye and taught by effervescent local instructor Cody Shelton. Your ticket also earns you bottled water, an after-class breakfast taco, a Capri Sun-style cocktail pouch, and a complimentary cocktail card to be used at The Joule’s CBD Provisions.

When the pandemic began, Oak Cliff’s Oil and Cotton quickly got to work making their classes available via live stream.

Price: $25 per person, plus a $200 rental fee

Details: We love planting succulents almost as much as we love a cheeky title. Bring your own beverages, friends, and enjoy an artful bonding experience in the Oak Cliff gem.

Price: Cost of Book

Dates: June 1

Details: OK fine—this is essentially summer reading. But there’s no pop quiz! Also, the June meeting of the Interabang Book Club, which centers on Roy Jacobsen’s “White Shadow,” marks the first in-person hang for the beloved indie book store in over a year. We’ll read to that.

The National building with original marble and dark glass exterior. (Photo by Gustav Schmiege)

Dates: TBD

Details: More information is doled out to those who subscribe at nationalrooftopsessions.com, but based on an inaugural event, which included Mt. Joy and Abraham Alexander, this month, along with The National‘s incredible downtown brunch spots (choose from Catbird or Nine at the National) to book alongside your concert experience, the laid-back events are a Dallas music lover’s dream.

Price: $10 – $22.75

Dates: Almost Daily Showings Through July 4

Details: Is there anything better than a summer movie series? They’re the perfect opportunity to revisit the classics (both old and recent) with friends, family, and a bucket of whatever snack aids your viewing experience. Plus, after a theater-less year, gathering in a group to watch your favorites in a unique setting — in this case, a Harwood District rooftop with killer views — is more thrilling than ever.

The Cool Thursdays Concert Series at the Dallas Arboretum is a local favorite.

Price: $10 – $35

Dates: Various Thursday Dates Through July 1

Details: This bi-annual concert series, held on a picturesque Arboretum lawn overlooking White Rock Lake, is notorious for selling out. Featuring killer tribute bands covering everything from Queen and The Beach Boys to Garth Brooks, any concert you can catch is well worth the price of admission.

This year, Yoshitomo Nara traveled to Texas to install a show at Dallas Contemporary. (Portrait by Ryoichi Kawajiri)

Price: Free

Dates: Once Monthly

Details: Take the energy of a Pinot’s Palette event, but make it elevated. Hosted on the first Saturday of each month, the June “Draw With Us” event focuses on Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara’s monumental exhibition “I Forgot Their Names and Often Can’t Remember Their Faces but Remember Their Voices Well.”

Price: Free

Dates: June 19 & August 14

Details: Flanked by symmetrical trees, glowing arches, and the gleaming glass buildings of Uptown and Downtown, Klyde Warren Park was practically built to host movie nights. Grab a picnic from your favorite food truck, a space on the well-manicured lawn, and enjoy Movies in the Park’s two summertime showings: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (June 19) and Dora and the Lost City of Gold (August 14).