Culture / Entertainment

The Best Event Series to Catch for a Dallas Summer Well Spent

Pour a Candle (or a Glass), Throw a Pot, and Learn a Thing or Two

BY // 05.26.21
dallas summer events

Downtown views from the rooftop of The National, where you can catch a killer outdoor concert from time to time. (Photo by Gus Schmiege)

In essence, summers should be reserved for relaxation. For ranch waters, day passes to cool hotel pools, and finding fresh ways to cope with the brutal Texas heat. But for those whose summer years of yore were filled with reading lists and out-of-comfort-zone camp activities, we know the season is also meant for enrichment. Thankfully, you’re an adult now—no one’s forcing you to write an essay on “The Scarlet Letter”—so those supplementary undertakings can be genuinely fun. To prove our point, we’ve rounded up some of the best event series in Dallas for a 2021 summer well spent. So pour a glass (or a candle), throw a pot, and learn a new trick or two you can show off come fall.

We will continue to update this list as more summer events are scheduled in Dallas. Details about Covid-19 protocols are provided on company websites. 

 

POUR’d by Olphactory Candles

Price: $50
Dates: June 4, 5, and 26
Details: Olphactory Candles was created by detective Brant Anderson, who wanted to smell something nice after a long day on the job. His answer: hand-poured coconut cream candles in strong, sophisticated scents, with packaging that serves as a nod to Anderson’s love of jazz. This June, the Oprah-cosigned brand will continue hosting POUR’d, a sensory candle making class with limited seating, an intimate setting, and plenty of wine.

 

dallas summer events
For a more active summer event in Dallas, consider a high-energy workout (with rewards) at The Joule. (Courtesy of The Joule)

Workout at the Eye

Price: $45
Dates: Once a Month Through August | Specific Dates Still TBD
Details: 50 minutes of high-intensity strength and conditioning is infinitely more pleasant when hosted beneath Tony Tasset’s The Eye and taught by effervescent local instructor Cody Shelton. Your ticket also earns you bottled water, an after-class breakfast taco, a Capri Sun-style cocktail pouch, and a complimentary cocktail card to be used at The Joule’s CBD Provisions.

SHOP DE BEERS

Swipe
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES DALLAS

 

streaming craft class oil and cotton quarantine
When the pandemic began, Oak Cliff’s Oil and Cotton quickly got to work making their classes available via live stream.

Oil and Cotton: Pass the Pot Adult Creative Retreat

Price: $25 per person, plus a $200 rental fee
Details: We love planting succulents almost as much as we love a cheeky title. Bring your own beverages, friends, and enjoy an artful bonding experience in the Oak Cliff gem.

 

 

Interabang Book Club

Price: Cost of Book
Dates: June 1
Details: OK fine—this is essentially summer reading. But there’s no pop quiz! Also, the June meeting of the Interabang Book Club, which centers on Roy Jacobsen’s “White Shadow,” marks the first in-person hang for the beloved indie book store in over a year. We’ll read to that.

 

137 TheNational_©Gustavfoto11420__44A1781 (Photo by Gustav Schmiege)
The National building with original marble and dark glass exterior. (Photo by Gustav Schmiege)

The National Rooftop Sessions

Dates: TBD
Details: More information is doled out to those who subscribe at nationalrooftopsessions.com, but based on an inaugural event, which included Mt. Joy and Abraham Alexander, this month, along with The National‘s incredible downtown brunch spots (choose from Catbird or Nine at the National) to book alongside your concert experience, the laid-back events are a Dallas music lover’s dream.

 

Rooftop Cinema Club

Price: $10 – $22.75
Dates: Almost Daily Showings Through July 4
Details: Is there anything better than a summer movie series? They’re the perfect opportunity to revisit the classics (both old and recent) with friends, family, and a bucket of whatever snack aids your viewing experience. Plus, after a theater-less year, gathering in a group to watch your favorites in a unique setting — in this case, a Harwood District rooftop with killer views — is more thrilling than ever.

 

dallas summer events
The Cool Thursdays Concert Series at the Dallas Arboretum is a local favorite.

Cool Thursdays Summer Concerts at the Arboretum

Price: $10 – $35
Dates: Various Thursday Dates Through July 1
Details: This bi-annual concert series, held on a picturesque Arboretum lawn overlooking White Rock Lake, is notorious for selling out. Featuring killer tribute bands covering everything from Queen and The Beach Boys to Garth Brooks, any concert you can catch is well worth the price of admission.

 

Yoshitomo Nara Portrait
This year, Yoshitomo Nara traveled to Texas to install a show at Dallas Contemporary.  (Portrait by Ryoichi Kawajiri)

Dallas Contemporary – Draw With Us

Price: Free
Dates: Once Monthly
Details: Take the energy of a Pinot’s Palette event, but make it elevated. Hosted on the first Saturday of each month, the June “Draw With Us” event focuses on Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara’s monumental exhibition “I Forgot Their Names and Often Can’t Remember Their Faces but Remember Their Voices Well.”

 

Klyde Warren Park Movies in the Park

Price: Free
Dates: June 19 & August 14
Details: Flanked by symmetrical trees, glowing arches, and the gleaming glass buildings of Uptown and Downtown, Klyde Warren Park was practically built to host movie nights. Grab a picnic from your favorite food truck, a space on the well-manicured lawn, and enjoy Movies in the Park’s two summertime showings: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (June 19) and Dora and the Lost City of Gold (August 14).

The PaperCity Magazine

May Issue

Read Now
Special Series

PaperCity Design Awards

Dallas–Fort Worth <em>PaperCity</em> Design Awards — And the Winners Are. . .
Dallas–Fort Worth PaperCity Design Awards — And the Winners Are. . .
The Winning Entries For the <em>PaperCity</em> Design Awards Houston 2020, Are ….
The Winning Entries For the PaperCity Design Awards Houston 2020, Are ….
The Winning Entries for The Dallas 2019 Design Awards Announced at Ceremony at The Joule
The Winning Entries for The Dallas 2019 Design Awards Announced at Ceremony at The Joule
2019 <em>PaperCity</em> Design Awards — And the Winners Are…
2019 PaperCity Design Awards — And the Winners Are…
The 2018 Dallas <em>PaperCity</em> Design Awards — And the Winners Are…
The 2018 Dallas PaperCity Design Awards — And the Winners Are…
2018 Houston <em>PaperCity</em> Design Awards: And the Winners Are…
2018 Houston PaperCity Design Awards
read full series

Featured Properties

Swipe
530 Flintdale Road
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

530 Flintdale Road
Houston, TX

$2,795,000 Learn More about this property
Sarah Hudgins
This property is listed by: Sarah Hudgins (281) 433-3357 Email Realtor
530 Flintdale Road
1916 Banks Street
Museum District
FOR SALE

1916 Banks Street
Houston, TX

$1,499,000 Learn More about this property
Ann Singleton
This property is listed by: Ann Singleton (713) 907-1499 Email Realtor
1916 Banks Street
2823 Albany Street
Midtown
FOR SALE

2823 Albany Street
Houston, TX

$445,000 Learn More about this property
Kellie Geitner
This property is listed by: Kellie Geitner (713) 213-2011 Email Realtor
2823 Albany Street
2102 Chilton Road
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2102 Chilton Road
Houston, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Kellie Geitner
This property is listed by: Kellie Geitner (713) 213-2011 Email Realtor
2102 Chilton Road
5000 Montrose Boulevard #6F
Montrose / Museum District
FOR SALE

5000 Montrose Boulevard #6F
Houston, TX

$439,000 Learn More about this property
Philip Alter
This property is listed by: Philip Alter (713) 818-9538 Email Realtor
5000 Montrose Boulevard #6F
5000 Montrose Boulevard #15B
Montrose / Museum District
FOR SALE

5000 Montrose Boulevard #15B
Houston, TX

$298,000 Learn More about this property
Philip Alter
This property is listed by: Philip Alter (713) 818-9538 Email Realtor
5000 Montrose Boulevard #15B
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X