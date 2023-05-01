The Coolest Things To Do in Dallas This May — Ed Sheeran, The Cure, and a David Lynch Retrospective

This May, there are plenty of concerts, musicals, plays, and festivals to check out in Dallas. So we did the legwork for you and narrowed down the greatest events. Also, make sure to check out our guides to Cinco de Mayo and Mother’s Day dining.

From Ed Sheeran to a margarita festival, these are the best things to do in Dallas this month.

Lil Wayne (May 3)

Rapper Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. (aka Lil Wayne) is performing at House of Blues Dallas on Wednesday, May 3 at 7 pm. He just released his first greatest hits album I Am Music and is currently on his Welcome to Tha Carter Tour. The show is sold out on HOB’s website, but you can still find tickets on resale sites.

Ed Sheeran (May 6)

English global sensation Ed Sheeran is stopping at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Saturday, May 6 to kick off his 2023 “+ – = ÷ x” tour. The multi Grammy Award-winning singer is going on a stadium tour for the first time since his 2018 “Divide Tour.” Khalid and Dylan will open for Sheeran beginning at 6 pm.

SHOP FOR MOM Swipe













Next

Titas Unbounds’ Command Performance and Gala (May 6)

If you’re going to catch just one performance from this year’s incredible TITAS/Dance Unbound series, make it Command. The annual performance and gala features “the pyrotechnics of dance—the most exciting, innovative and beautiful works being performed today” by some of the world’s leading choreographers. 12 curated performances include renowned dancers from companies like American Ballet Theatre and the San Francisco Ballet.

Lizzy McAlpine (May 7)

On Sunday, May 7, you can catch folk-pop singer-songwriter Lizzy McAlpine at House of Blues Dallas. In 2022, she released her second studio album, Five Seconds Flat. “Ceilings” went viral on TikTok and is one of her most popular songs.

Billy Porter — Black Mona Lisa Tour: Volume One (May 10)

Grammy, Emmy, and two-time Tony winner Billy Porter will perform at Winspear Opera House on Wednesday, May 10 on his first-ever pop music concert tour. Backed by a full band and video installation, Porter will tell her life story through song.

Fiddler on the Roof (May 11 – 13)

Taking place at Winspear Opera House for three days, Fiddler on the Roof is directed by Tony-winning Bartlett Sher (who is also directing To Kill a Mockingbird this season — see below). The show tells the “heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family.”

The Cure (May 13)

Iconic English rock band The Cure is performing at Dallas’ Dos Equis Pavilion on Saturday, May 13 at 7 pm. Known for hits like “Friday I’m in Love” and “Pictures of You,” the band will be accompanied by The Twilight Sad. Tickets for the Dallas stop of their Shows of a Lost World Tour are currently sold out on Live Nation, but can be found on resale sites.

To Kill a Mockingbird (May 16 – 28)

Catch a performance of To Kill a Mockingbird at Music Hall at Fair Park this May. Academy Award-winner Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork is a must-see. Directed by Tony Award-winner Bartlett Sher, the play stars Emmy Award-winning actor Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch on this national tour.

Wildflower! Arts and Music Festival (May 19-21)

Richardson’s annual arts and music festival returns to Galatyn Park Urban Center this May with some great headliners. On Friday night, pop rock band X Ambassadors will perform, as well as Judah & the Lion. Joan Jett and The Blackhearts will hit the stage on Saturday night, and Jimmie Vaughan and The Tilt-A-Whirl Band will perform on Sunday. The three-day festival also features street performers, a songwriting competition, battle of the bands, and marketplace filled with local goods.

Dallas Margarita Festival (May 20)

Head to Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ on Saturday, May 20 from noon to 6 pm for the annual Dallas Margarita Festival presented by Camarena Tequila. For $20 (early bird) to $25 per ticket, you’ll receive a marg sampling card and voting chip, and over 10 samples of margaritas. There will also be a live DJ, street tacos, and raffle to win a trip to Mexico.

David Lynch – A Complete Retrospective (May 24 – June 4)

Get tickets now for a $170 ($145 for members) series pass to the Texas Theatre’s upcoming David Lynch Retrospective event. From May 24 through June 4, a complete retrospective David Lynch’s work will be presented by Talented Friends creative agency. Curated by songwriter and composer Daniel Knox, the two-week event features all Lynch films such as Wild at Heart, Eraserhead, Blue Velvet, and more. You can also purchase tickets for individual screenings.