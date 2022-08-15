The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — The Lumineers, ODESZA, and Jason Aldean

From fun concerts to the 94th anniversary of a North Texas rodeo, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend.

The Lumineers

This Friday night at 7:30 pm, folk rock band The Lumineers is taking over American Airlines Center on their “Brightside World Tour.” James Bay will also be opening for the group that is known for hits like “Ho Hey,” “Ophelia,” and “Stubborn Love.” Get your tickets here.

Jason Aldean

Country star Jason Aldean is also heading to Dallas’ Dos Equis Pavilion on Friday night for his “Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour 2022.” Along with Gabby Barrett and John Morgan, the concert will feature hits from Aldean like 2010’s “Dirt Road Anthem” and last year’s “If I Didn’t Love You.” Tickets are available here.

ODESZA

Electronic duo ODESZA is performing at Dos Equis Pavilion on Saturday night on their “The Last Goodbye Tour.” The tour is named after their 2022 album of the same name. Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight formed the group in 2012 and have been releasing electronic hits ever since. Don’t miss them perform songs such as “The Last Goodbye,” “Say My Name,” and “A Moment Apart.” Tickets are here.

SHOP Swipe





















Next

North Texas Fair and Rodeo

The 94th North Texas Fair and Rodeo returns to Denton this Friday with rodeos, livestock shows, kids activities, and more. This weekend, you can catch the very beginning of the week-long event that ends of August 27. Live music takes place every night and this weekend features Creed Fisher, Jon Stork, La Zenda Nortena, and more. Purchase tickets here.

Rob Schneider

Comedian and actor Rob Schneider is performing for three nights (five shows) all weekend-long at Arlington Improv. Known for movies like The Hot Chick, Deuce Bigalow, and The Animal, Schneider has been an icon in the comedy scene since 1987. He’s also a veteran of Saturday Night Live. Tickets are available here.

Mockingbird Station Summer Wave

This Saturday from 1 pm to 11 pm, Mockingbird Station is hosting an all-day and night event including yard games, a Big Wave Surf Machine Simulator, 27-foot-tall Purple Crush Waterslide, and outdoor movie screening of Pirates of the Caribbean. There will also be a photo opportunity with Dallas artist @marpohl ‘s new mural.

Truck Yard Backyard Jamboree

At both Dallas and The Colony locations of Truck Yard, there will be a free backyard party this Saturday and Sunday starting at noon. Guests will enjoy carnival games (toilet seat horseshoes, bra pong, and plunger catch-ball) and caricatures, as well as boozy Watermelon kegs for refreshment. Live music will be played all day and furry friends that join get frozen watermelon ice cubes.