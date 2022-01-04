Culture / Entertainment

The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Stand-Up Comedy, Drink Dashes, Dog Yoga, and More

Happy New Year!

BY // 01.04.22
Rosebud Baker

Stand-up comedian Rosebud Baker performs at Addison Improv this weekend. (Courtesy of Ticketmaster)

From stand-up comedy in Addison to a drink dash at the Dallas Farmers Market, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend.

Rosebud Baker at Addison Improv

Laugh a lot this weekend at one of stand-up comedian Rosebud Baker’s Addison Improv performances. Known for her dark humor, the New York-based comedian has a new special on Comedy Central and is slated to have a recurring role in Amy Schumer’s upcoming Hulu series. Baker will be performing five shows from Friday through Sunday. Get your tickets here.

 

Dallas Farmers Market
The Dallas Farmers Market is one of the largest in the city. (Photo by Ashley Tobar)

Dallas Farmers Market Drink Dash

On Friday from 5 pm to 8 pm, the Dallas Farmers Market is hosting a drink dash where guests can shop and sip the best of the neighborhood. For $25, you’ll receive 10 drink fills (the event is 21-and-up) a souvenir glass, and bites like California rolls, Thai dumplings, and so much more.

 

Dallas Weekend Events
“What the Constitution Means to Me” is a Tony-nominated play and a Pulitzer Prize finalist.

What the Constitution Means to Me

Taking place at Winspear Opera House this week, What the Constitution Means to Me is a Tony-nominated play and a Pulitzer Prize finalist. Written by Heidi Schreck, the show focuses on the U.S. Constitution and how it might shape the next generation.  Shows will be held Tuesday through Sunday.

Mutts
Mutts Canine Cantina is a prime dog watching, playing and drinking spot.

Free Dog Yoga Class

Head to MUTTS Canine Cantina in Uptown on Saturday at 11 am with your furry friend for a free yoga class. Hosted by CorePower Yoga, all you need to bring is your mat. Register for free here.

 

Mother Mother Dallas Weekend
Rock band Mother Mother will take the stage at the newly opened Echo Lounge on Sunday. (Courtesy)

Mother Mother

Rock band Mother Mother will take the stage at the newly opened Echo Lounge on Sunday at 7 pm. The Canadian indie rock band formed in 2005 and has since released hits like “Burning Pile” and “Arms Tonite.” In 2018, the band released their seventh studio album, Dance and Cry. In true 2022 style, songs from the group’s 2007 album, O My Heart, have seen a recent resurgance on TikTok. Get tickets here.

 

Ravel Meyerson Symphony
The show will be conducted by Kevin John Edusei and Elena Urioste will play violin. (Courtesy)

Ravel + Urioste at Meyerson Symphony Center

This Friday through Sunday, catch a performance that features Ravel’s daring Boléro and beloved Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2. The show will be conducted by Kevin John Edusei and Elena Urioste will play violin. The center is operating at a reduced capacity and requiring masks at all times regardless of vaccination status.

