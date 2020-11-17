Culture / Entertainment

Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Sarah Jaffe, Midnight Rambler Masterclasses, and Holiday Light Shows

Celebrate the Season and Keep Your Social Distance

Snowday Dallas

Snap a pic with the Elf on the Shelf at SNOWDAY. (Courtesy of Snowday)

From holiday lights and immersive experiences to neighborhood art walks and cocktail tastings, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend.

Get in the Holiday Spirit

The City of Dallas’ Deck the Plaza event will return as a drive-thru celebration of lights from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm this Saturday at City Hall Plaza. Beginning at Marilla Street, drivers will go through the plaza including lights and a 35-foot tree while tuned to radio station 101.1.

Interactive SnowDay opens this Friday at the Galleria. Open to all ages, the walk-through experience includes 11 holiday-themed rooms and photo opportunities. Book your reservation here. Social distancing and masks are required inside the Galleria.

In Plano, the Lights at Legacy Drive Through Experience will take place on Sunday from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm. The free event features appearances by Santa and Mrs. Claus, a live reindeer, the Sugar Plum Fairy, toy soldiers, and more. You’ll also be able to see snow along the route, as well as the grand finale of a Christmas tree.

 

Cedars Neighborhood Art Walk
The Cedars Neighborhood Art Walk takes place this Saturday. (Courtesy)

Art Shows

This Saturday, head over to the Cedars Open Studios Neighborhood Tour for a socially distant, outdoor drive-by or walking art tour. From 10 am to 6 pm, check out large-scale sculptures, murals, and more. A virtual tour will also accompany the walking tour, and a list of locations will soon be posted online.

FERN FREEMAN

Swipe
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October

Foodie Events

On Thursday night at 5 pm, Midnight Rambler is hosting a mixology masterclass with Kastra Elion Vodka for private groups of 12 to 18 people. Recently launched in Dallas, the new vodka brand is made with Greek olives. Mixologist Matthew Biancaniello of Eat Your Drink will host the class —  a $85 per person price tag includes creative cocktails, Mediterranean bites, and a take-home cocktail kit. Email events@thejouledallas.com to book.

 

Sarah Jaffe
Sarah Jaffe had performed at the Meyerson in February — before everything shut down in Dallas.

Live Music

Catch Sarah Jaffe perform at Granada Theater this Saturday at 8 pm. Her first live performance in several months (like most of us), the Denton-native singer-songwriter will perform songs from her latest EP “SMUT,” as well as past hits. Masks are required  and tickets are sold by the table for social distancing.

