Our Guide to Thanksgiving 2020 in Dallas — Where to Dine In or Get Your Turkey To Go

Swanky Hotel Fare and New Southern Staples

BY // 10.28.20
Cru Dallas Thanksgiving

Cru Food & Wine Bar is offering a three-course prix fixe menu and Thanksgiving to go. (Photo by Robert Tsai)

Thanksgiving 2020 will be here before we know it and Dallas is already getting ready. Prep your holiday plans by making a reservation or ordering your turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, and pumpkin pies (or cheesecakes) to go.

LAW Restaurant

Irving

4150 N. MacArthur Boulevard
Irving, TX 75038  |  Map

 

972-717-2420

Website

LAW Restaurant Thanksgiving

Get your pumpkin pie at LAW Restaurant at Four Seasons Dallas this year.

For the first year ever, the Four Season’s fine dining destination is offering Thanksgiving to go. For $400, this fancy spread (which serves up to eight) includes a 12 to 14 pound turkey, baby greens and sushi to start, mashed potatoes, sweet potato, vegetable medley, sausage and apple stuffing, sage gravy, cranberry compote, and pumpkin pie. Orders must be placed by November 19 at 5 pm for pick up on November 25 or 26. If you feel like dining in, brunch will take place from 10 am to 3:30 pm and features a four-course menu plus two complimentary mimosas for $95 per adult and $45 for kids.

Cru Food and Wine Bar

Multiple Locations

3699 McKinney Avenue, Suite 107
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

214-526-9463

Website

Cru Dallas Thanksgiving

Cru Food & Wine Bar is offering a three-course prix fixe menu and Thanksgiving to go. (Photo by Robert Tsai)

This Thanksgiving at Cru, you can either dine-in for a three-course prix fixe meal or take your meal to-go. Dining in costs $50 per person and reservations can be made between noon and 9 pm. The menu features a complimentary Angry Orchard cider, bread basket, choice of starter, entree such as turkey, beef, or Branzino, and dessert. The to-go option features three courses for two people for $80, or $150 for four, and includes either butternut squash bisque or Caesar salad, roasted turkey, and a choice of pumpkin cheesecake or bread pudding for dessert.

Fearing’s Restaurant

Uptown

2121 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-922-4848

Website

Fearing’s Restaurant Dallas

For $125 per person, you can dine in at The Ritz Carlton for Thanksgiving. Fearing’s is offering a three course menu that features everything from squash soup, scallops, and quail starters to turkey, halibut, beef tenderloin, and lamb entrees to a choice of dessert (including a chocolate chunk pecan pie).

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Multiple Locations

2100 Olive Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-855-5151

Website

Perry’s Park District patio after sunset.

Perry's Park District patio after sunset.

For Thanksgiving 2020, the new Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille in the Park District is offering dine-in and to-go experiences. If you’re dining in, it’ll cost $45 per person for a soup or salad, smoked turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, bread, and more, as well as pumpkin cheesecake for dessert. For takeout, you order individual meals for the same price or a family style meal for four or more people for $139. Pumpkin cheesecake is an additional $20. Book your reservations here.

Yardbird Southern Table and Bar

Uptown

2121 N. Pearl Street, Suite 107
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

469-208-2441

Website

Yardbird Dallas

The bar features high, rustic wood ceilings, an illuminated wine cellar, and private tasting room on the second floor. Rendering courtesy of Rockwell Group)

The Southern favorite is finally open in Dallas, and serving up Thanksgiving — in-person and available to go. Dinner includes turkey, brown butter yams, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, fried chicken, stuffing, pumpkin pies, and more. Make sure to pre-order online starting on November 2 through 18 as to-go packages are limited.

Hotel Crescent Court

Uptown

400 Crescent Court
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-871-3200

Website

Hotel Crescent Court Dallas Thanksgiving

Order your Thanksgiving to-go from Hotel Crescent Court this year.

For $275 (plus tax and a 10 percent service charge), Hotel Crescent Court will handle Thanksgiving dinner for up to 10 people. The spread comes with an Autumn pear salad, cranberry relish, whipped potatoes, vegetables, stuffing, rolls, an entire turkey, and a pumpkin pie and apple pie. To order, fill out the online form here.

