Our Guide to Thanksgiving 2020 in Dallas — Where to Dine In or Get Your Turkey To Go

For the first year ever, the Four Season’s fine dining destination is offering Thanksgiving to go. For $400, this fancy spread (which serves up to eight) includes a 12 to 14 pound turkey, baby greens and sushi to start, mashed potatoes, sweet potato, vegetable medley, sausage and apple stuffing, sage gravy, cranberry compote, and pumpkin pie. Orders must be placed by November 19 at 5 pm for pick up on November 25 or 26. If you feel like dining in, brunch will take place from 10 am to 3:30 pm and features a four-course menu plus two complimentary mimosas for $95 per adult and $45 for kids.