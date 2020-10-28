Our Guide to Thanksgiving 2020 in Dallas — Where to Dine In or Get Your Turkey To Go
Swanky Hotel Fare and New Southern StaplesBY Megan Ziots // 10.28.20
Thanksgiving 2020 will be here before we know it and Dallas is already getting ready. Prep your holiday plans by making a reservation or ordering your turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, and pumpkin pies (or cheesecakes) to go.
LAW Restaurant
Irving
4150 N. MacArthur Boulevard
Irving, TX 75038 | Map
For the first year ever, the Four Season’s fine dining destination is offering Thanksgiving to go. For $400, this fancy spread (which serves up to eight) includes a 12 to 14 pound turkey, baby greens and sushi to start, mashed potatoes, sweet potato, vegetable medley, sausage and apple stuffing, sage gravy, cranberry compote, and pumpkin pie. Orders must be placed by November 19 at 5 pm for pick up on November 25 or 26. If you feel like dining in, brunch will take place from 10 am to 3:30 pm and features a four-course menu plus two complimentary mimosas for $95 per adult and $45 for kids.
Cru Food and Wine Bar
Multiple Locations
3699 McKinney Avenue, Suite 107
Dallas, TX 75204 | Map
This Thanksgiving at Cru, you can either dine-in for a three-course prix fixe meal or take your meal to-go. Dining in costs $50 per person and reservations can be made between noon and 9 pm. The menu features a complimentary Angry Orchard cider, bread basket, choice of starter, entree such as turkey, beef, or Branzino, and dessert. The to-go option features three courses for two people for $80, or $150 for four, and includes either butternut squash bisque or Caesar salad, roasted turkey, and a choice of pumpkin cheesecake or bread pudding for dessert.
Fearing’s Restaurant
Uptown
2121 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
For $125 per person, you can dine in at The Ritz Carlton for Thanksgiving. Fearing’s is offering a three course menu that features everything from squash soup, scallops, and quail starters to turkey, halibut, beef tenderloin, and lamb entrees to a choice of dessert (including a chocolate chunk pecan pie).
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille
Multiple Locations
2100 Olive Street
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
For Thanksgiving 2020, the new Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille in the Park District is offering dine-in and to-go experiences. If you’re dining in, it’ll cost $45 per person for a soup or salad, smoked turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, bread, and more, as well as pumpkin cheesecake for dessert. For takeout, you order individual meals for the same price or a family style meal for four or more people for $139. Pumpkin cheesecake is an additional $20. Book your reservations here.
Yardbird Southern Table and Bar
Uptown
2121 N. Pearl Street, Suite 107
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
The Southern favorite is finally open in Dallas, and serving up Thanksgiving — in-person and available to go. Dinner includes turkey, brown butter yams, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, fried chicken, stuffing, pumpkin pies, and more. Make sure to pre-order online starting on November 2 through 18 as to-go packages are limited.
Hotel Crescent Court
Uptown
400 Crescent Court
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
For $275 (plus tax and a 10 percent service charge), Hotel Crescent Court will handle Thanksgiving dinner for up to 10 people. The spread comes with an Autumn pear salad, cranberry relish, whipped potatoes, vegetables, stuffing, rolls, an entire turkey, and a pumpkin pie and apple pie. To order, fill out the online form here.