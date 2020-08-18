Culture / Entertainment

Best Live Events in Dallas This Weekend — Meditation and Frozé, Live Music, and a Saturday Night Fever Drive-In

Hey, At Least It's Not 105 Degrees

BY // 08.18.20
The Eye Yoga Dallas

Attend a meditation and yoga class at The Eye this Saturday. (Courtesy of 1530 Main)

From meditation and yoga in downtown to live performances and drive-in films in the suburbs, there are several live events in Dallas this weekend. This is your Dallas weekend guide:

Meditation + Yoga at The Eye

This Saturday, sign up for a 50-minute guided meditation and mindful movement class on the lawn in from of The Eye in downtown Dallas. Led by Breathe Mind and Body instructor Katie Tull, the $40 ticket includes the class, water, post-meditation frozé, and a cocktail voucher from CBD Provisions, housed within The Joule hotel.

Space is limited and — although they’re not required for the outdoor class — masks are recommended. Bringing your own yoga mat, however, is a necessity. A portion of the proceeds from the weekend event will benefit Gracelyn’s Hope, a Dallas nonprofit dedicated to children’s health.

Danni and Kris Fort Worth
Fort Worth-based singer/songwriting duo Danni and Kris will perform in Addison this Thursday. (Courtesy)

Danni & Kris at Sidecar Social

Missing live music? This Thursday, head to Addison’s Sidecar Social for a live performance on the outdoor patio by Danni and Kris from 7 pm to 10 pm. The Fort Worth-based singer-songwriter duo will play a varied lineup of classic rock, old school country, early 2000’s pop hits, and original songs.

Saturday Night Fever Dallas This Weekend
Register online for the Disco, TX Drive-In, featuring a variety of local performers.

Saturday Night Fever Drive-In

Head to Richardson’s Brizo Parking Lot this Saturday at 7 pm for the Disco, TX Drive-In, featuring artists Dezi 5, DJ Blake Ward, and Aubrey Roach, known by her drag queen persona Bleach. The entire show will be broadcast over FM dial straight to your car or radio to guarantee social distancing. There will also be a showing of Saturday Night Fever accompanied by a menu of gourmet burgers, flatbread pizzas, grilled cheese, popcorn, and drinks available to be delivered to your car. Each parking space costs $40 and you must register for the event on Prekindle in advance.

NOW LEASING

Swipe
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
The PaperCity Magazine

Summer Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Impact Makers

Dallas' Charity Scene
Two of Dallas’ Most Influential Fundraisers Join in the Fight Against Cancer
Two of Dallas’ Most Influential Fundraisers Join in the Fight Against Cancer
A Proud Coach’s Wife and Much More — Kate Dykes Works to Make a Difference in Dallas, Build Family Feeling at SMU
A Proud Coach’s Wife and Much More — Kate Dykes Works to Make a Difference in Dallas, Build Family Feeling at SMU
Mavericks Forward Dwight Powell Provides a Pandemic Update, and How He’s Continuing Philanthropic Work Remotely
Mavericks Forward Dwight Powell Provides a Pandemic Update, and How He’s Continuing Philanthropic Work Remotely
BeautyBio Founder Jamie O’Banion on Work From Home Life and Creative Fundraising
BeautyBio Founder Jamie O’Banion on Work From Home Life and Creative Fundraising
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman Wants Everyone to be Surrounded With Beauty
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman Wants Everyone to be Surrounded With Beauty
How a Stylish Dallas Power Couple Works to Keep the Music Going — At Home and Beyond
How a Stylish Dallas Power Couple Works to Keep the Music Going — At Home and Beyond
read full series

Featured Properties

Swipe
6415 Prestonshire
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6415 Prestonshire
Dallas, TX

$3,349,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
6415 Prestonshire
1403 Lone Eagle Way
FOR SALE

1403 Lone Eagle Way
Arlington, TX

$649,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
1403 Lone Eagle Way
12405 Churchill Court
White Rock
FOR SALE

12405 Churchill Court
Dallas, TX

$1,199,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
12405 Churchill Court
4520 Northaven
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4520 Northaven
Dallas, TX

$2,099,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
4520 Northaven
Presented by Christy Berry Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X