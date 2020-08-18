From meditation and yoga in downtown to live performances and drive-in films in the suburbs, there are several live events in Dallas this weekend. This is your Dallas weekend guide:

Meditation + Yoga at The Eye

This Saturday, sign up for a 50-minute guided meditation and mindful movement class on the lawn in from of The Eye in downtown Dallas. Led by Breathe Mind and Body instructor Katie Tull, the $40 ticket includes the class, water, post-meditation frozé, and a cocktail voucher from CBD Provisions, housed within The Joule hotel.

Space is limited and — although they’re not required for the outdoor class — masks are recommended. Bringing your own yoga mat, however, is a necessity. A portion of the proceeds from the weekend event will benefit Gracelyn’s Hope, a Dallas nonprofit dedicated to children’s health.

Fort Worth-based singer/songwriting duo Danni and Kris will perform in Addison this Thursday. (Courtesy)

Danni & Kris at Sidecar Social

Missing live music? This Thursday, head to Addison’s Sidecar Social for a live performance on the outdoor patio by Danni and Kris from 7 pm to 10 pm. The Fort Worth-based singer-songwriter duo will play a varied lineup of classic rock, old school country, early 2000’s pop hits, and original songs.

Register online for the Disco, TX Drive-In, featuring a variety of local performers.

Saturday Night Fever Drive-In

Head to Richardson’s Brizo Parking Lot this Saturday at 7 pm for the Disco, TX Drive-In, featuring artists Dezi 5, DJ Blake Ward, and Aubrey Roach, known by her drag queen persona Bleach. The entire show will be broadcast over FM dial straight to your car or radio to guarantee social distancing. There will also be a showing of Saturday Night Fever accompanied by a menu of gourmet burgers, flatbread pizzas, grilled cheese, popcorn, and drinks available to be delivered to your car. Each parking space costs $40 and you must register for the event on Prekindle in advance.