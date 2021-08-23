The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — A Brand New Concert Venue and an Inaugural Wine Festival

From the first big concert in a brand new venue to the Dallas Symphony’s inaugural food and wine festival, these are the best things to do in the city this weekend.

Gary Clark Jr.

Austin-native Gary Clark Jr. will be the first artist ever to take The Hifi stage this Sunday night. The first major live music venue for the Design District, the new destination (a collaboration between Mark Cuban and Live Nation Entertainment) promised an intimate, state-of-the-art experience when it was announced at the start of 2020. Tickets are available here.

Country singer Luke Bryan will be at Dos Equis Pavilion this weekend.

Luke Bryan

Country star Luke Bryan will be performing at Dos Equis Pavilion on his “Proud To Be Right Here 2021” tour this Saturday at 7 pm. Dylan Scott and Runaway June will open the show before Bryan sings well-known hits like “Country Girl,” “Drunk on You,” and “That’s My Kind of Night.” Tickets are available here.

Jim Gaffigan performs at Toyota Music Factory this summer.

Jim Gaffigan

As mentioned in our must-see comedy round-up, Jim Gaffigan is headed to Irving’s Toyota Music Factory this Friday night for “The Fun Tour.” The Indiana-native is known for his cleaner comedy (compared to his peers) and his observational humor on fatherhood and getting older. The father of five’s latest special, The Pale Tourist, was released on Amazon Prime last year. He’s appeared in several TV shows, movies, and has even been nominated for a Grammy for Best Comedy Album six times. Tickets are available here.

The inaugural DSO Wine & Food Festival is this weekend.

DSO Wine & Food Festival

Taking place from Friday through Sunday, this inaugural wine and food festival from Dallas Symphony Orchestra will feature several events throughout the weekend. From a Summer Wine Down Celebrity Chefs Dinner, featuring Misti Norris (Petra & the Beast) and Eric Dreyer (Monarch) to a Champagne Brunch Tasting, there are a ton of great events to attend during the event. Visit dallassymphony.org for more details.

Attend an arts and eats event at South Dallas Cultural Center this Friday.

Arts + Eats at South Dallas Cultural Center

This Friday evening, head to South Dallas Cultural Center for the opening of Dallas-based artist Constance White’s “Her Ephemeral Self” exhibition, accompanied by food trucks and live entertainment by local Dallas artists performing music from the African Diaspora culture. RSVP to the free event here.

Gym + Tonic: Workout with John Benton at Virgin Hotels Dallas

Get your workout in this Saturday morning at 10 am with John Benton (Model Fitness) at Virgin Hotels’ Pool Club. For $30, you’ll experience a 60-minute workout class featuring circuits using your own body weight, as well as access to the hotel’s rooftop pool from 1 pm to 7 pm.