The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — J Balvin, Wicked, and a Summer Cocktail Stroll

It’s the first weekend of August, can you believe it? At least this week is giving us a slight cold front to enjoy the great outdoors a bit more. From live concerts to musicals, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend.

J Balvin

This Thursday at 5 pm, J Balvin (aka José Álvaro Osorio Balvín) is coming to Dos Equis Pavilion as part of the Uforia Latino Mix Live event. The popular Columbian singer will perform along with Rauw Alejandro, Camilo, CNCO, and Kali Uchis. Tickets start at $50.

Wicked is playing at Music Hall at Fair Park starting this week. (Courtesy)

Wicked at Music Hall at Fair Park

Beginning August 3 through September 5, Wicked is showing at Music Hall at Fair Park. Get tickets for the Broadway sensation about the witches from the Land of Oz (the story takes place before Dorothy’s arrival). Written by Winnie Holzman with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, the musical tells the story of two young woman — one misunderstood, born with green skin, the other, blonde and bubbly — as they go from rivals to friends until one is called “good” and the other “wicked.”

Four Corners Brewing is a fun place to hang out.

First Fridays at Four Corners Brewing Co.

This Friday, head to Four Corners Brewing Co. in the Cedars for their First Fridays at the ¡FCBC! Taproom event. From 6 pm to 11 pm, you’ll find entertainment by Field Day Records, axe throwing with Rollin Axes, CocoAndre Chocolatier, El Norteno Tacos, Cadena Collective, That’s My Hood, and more local vendors.

Summer Essentials Swipe

































Next

Comedian Josh Wolf performs at Hyena’s this Saturday. (Courtesy)

Josh Wolf at Hyena’s Dallas

Need a laugh this weekend? Book a reservation to see comedian Josh Wolf, best known for his work on E!’s “Chelsea Lately” and “After Lately,” at Hyena’s this Friday or Saturday night. Most recently, the actor and New York Times Bestselling author has hosted a weekly podcast with She’s All That actor Freddie Prinz Jr. Tickets are $25 per person.

In McKinney this Saturday, check out Sips of Summer. (Courtesy)

McKinney Sips of Summer

On Saturday from noon to 7 pm, downtown McKinney is hosting a Sips of Summer event featuring a stroll through the square while tasting 20 beverages. For $30 per person, you’ll receive a taster and map that will direct you to 20 stops with margaritas, spritzers, craft beer, and more. A portion of proceeds supports The Warriors Keep, a nonprofit that provides outdoor adventure therapy for veterans.