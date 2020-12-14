FAO Schwarz toy store Airbnb
Culture / Entertainment

Staying Overnight at FAO Schwarz — Fantasy Worthy of Tom Hanks’ Big is Now Available for Only $25

Having the World's Most Famous Toy Store as Your Private Playground — It's an Airbnb

BY // 12.13.20
It is a dream seemingly bigger than even anything in Tom Hanks’ iconic Big movie. Spend the entire night at FAO Schwarz, play with whatever you want, roam the aisles of wonder, get your own living toy soldier butler and snooze amid the treasures on a stylish bunk bed.

Better yet? This  once-in-a-lifetime experience costs only $25.

Yes, spending the night at FAO Schwarz will cost you less than many of the toys it sells. For this stay is an Airbnb deal. Really.

The catch is that only one lucky family of four will get to spend that $25 for the overnight at the world’s most famous toy store. Booking opens this Tuesday, December 15 at 11 am and only one New York City-based family will be allowed to book it. (You must show a valid government ID with a New York City residence to secure the special accommodations.)

The stay itself will take place on Monday night, December 21st. Talk about the ultimate early Christmas present.

Getting a private run of the 20,000-square-foot, two-story iconic store would be a dream. Yes, dancing on the Big piano that Tom Hanks helped make world famous is very much in play. As is lounging around FAO Schwarz’s giant candy canes. The sleep accommodations (as if any kid would actually be able to ever doze off on such a night) include the bunk beds with a slide and a round bed flanked by stuffed teddy bear that’s as large and cuddly imposing as the Hulk.

No word yet if Macaulay Culkin is available as a sidekick to add some Home Alone vibes to this crazy overnight.

A FAO Schwarz shopping spree is included — and more games, puzzles and toys will be set aside for the lucky family’s use during the stay.  Dinner (and breakfast the next morning) will be served in FAO Schweetz — the name for the store’s dining area. Expect plenty of sweats.

One of FAO Schwarz’s toy soldiers is set to serve as the host/guardian for the overnight stay. They have to make sure things don’t get too crazy. After all, having private run of the world’s most famous toy store could be overwhelming.

While only one New York family will get that chance, Airbnb and FAO Schwarz are also teaming up to offer other experiences, including a story time session with a toy soldier, a magic lesson from the store’s Professor Abracadabra and a slime-making experience with a Schwarz scientist.

Not feeling all these toy experiences? Airbnb also offers experiences like a taco night with Tacko Fall, the 7-foot-5 Boston Celtics center who is one of the most unique (and beloved) figures in sports.

After all, dreams come in all sizes.

