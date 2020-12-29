Culture

3 Highly Achievable Resolutions for the New Year Ahead

Let's Go Easy on Ourselves, Shall We?

BY // 12.29.20
new year resolutions CheekyNOrepeats

If anything could finally get us to learn Mahjong, it's the pretty, cheeky sets from this new Dallas based brand.

As we near the 2020 finish line, we must give one another a pat on the back (socially distanced, of course) for making it through 2020. In an attempt to hurry along the clock, I’m also thinking through my resolutions for next year. I’m sure that you, too, start out January with all sorts of goals for the year ahead. Hopefully you aren’t one of those types who forego alcohol for the month. I say: Continue the merriment from the boozy holiday season. We deserve it.

Here, a glimpse of three of my own resolutions:

(1) Learn how to wink. I’ve long wanted this skill set. Check out my LinkedIn profile; it’s not listed there. It might seem simple, but for decades, I’ve tried to perfect a charming wink. One of my best girlfriends, Ann Hobson, has it down pat. She can enter a crowded room, spot you and then casually shut one eye and make it seem like the hug you want from a confidante. Somehow, whenever I try winking, it looks like I’m having a stroke, and I see nervous looks signaling: Should I call 911? In today’s elbow-bump world, I need to perfect my wink game more than ever, since in our masked up existence the eyes are the windows to our soul.

Not even this illustrated version of me seems able to pull off an effortless wink.

(2) Take up archery. In fact, a costume I’ve dreamed of for years is to be a Seven Sisters school girl, along with a girlfriend. She could be at Smith on a falconry scholarship; I would be at Vassar on an archery one. She would have a leather glove with a papier-mâché falcon with an arrow through it. We would say that we met when I unfortunately shot her bird.

(3) Learn to play mahjong. When I was growing up, my mother would gather three of her dearest friends for a weekly game, and I was fascinated. In fact, after her death, one of my most cherished possessions is her vintage set of those enchanting clicking tiles. If you want to acquire a set of your own, check out Caitlin Clark’s story on a chic new Dallas-based brand.

As you can surmise from this list, I’m not setting the bar very high for 2021. I know my limitations and my attention span; therefore, climbing Mount Kilimanjaro and learning Japanese didn’t make my list. If you see me at events as they begin to reemerge, please stop me and ask if I’ve achieved my goals. Give me some encouragement, or buy me a cocktail and share some advice. And, feel free to share your list of resolutions for 2021. I am the consummate cheerleader and always looking to nudge someone towards success.

Holiday Gifting

Swipe
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
  • Zadok Holiday 2020 Deck 2
Condominiums for sale now at The Parklane
Visit The Parklane Take a look now!

Featured Properties

Swipe
705 Tulane Street
Heights
FOR SALE

705 Tulane Street
Houston, TX

$815,000 Learn More about this property
Brittany Utterback
This property is listed by: Brittany Utterback (281) 608-9879 Email Realtor
705 Tulane Street
3980 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3980 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$7,750,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins
This property is listed by: Alex Heins (713) 417-4793 Email Realtor
3980 Inverness Drive
11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$9,850,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
11 Paradise Point Drive
5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire, TX

$4,395,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
5208 Braeburn Drive
2521 Brentwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2521 Brentwood Drive
Houston, TX

$3,000,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2521 Brentwood Drive
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
4019 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

4019 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
4019 Inverness Drive
22 E Shady Lane, #E
Piney Point Estates
FOR SALE

22 E Shady Lane, #E
Houston, TX

$2,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rebecca Turner
This property is listed by: Rebecca Turner (832) 661-0805
22 E Shady Lane, #E
6357 Edloe Street
Southside Place
FOR SALE

6357 Edloe Street
Southside Place, TX

$1,799,000 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239
6357 Edloe Street
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X