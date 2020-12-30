Where to Celebrate New Year’s Eve — and Get New Year’s Day Brunch — in Houston

New Years' party hats and flutes of champagne from The Houstonian and TRIBUTE. (Photo by Steve Lee)

No other drop of the ball or strike of the clock on midnight has been as anticipated as this New Year’s Eve 2020. Making it to the end of the longest year in recent memory is cause enough for celebration. And saying goodbye to 2020, and giving a cautious hello to 2021, is best celebrated with delicious food and lots of champagne.

But how should you celebrate New Year’s Eve in Houston? While this 2020 New Year’s Eve will certainly look different than celebrations of years past, there are still worthy happenings taking place in the nation’s fourth largest city. There are restaurants determined to make this Houston New Year’s Eve special — and keep the partying going with impressive New Year’s Day brunch.

This is your guide to Houston’s New Year fun: