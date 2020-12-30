Where to Celebrate New Year’s Eve — and Get New Year’s Day Brunch — in Houston

Where to Celebrate New Year’s Eve — and Get New Year’s Day Brunch — in HoustonBY Gabriela Izquierdo // 12.29.20
No other drop of the ball or strike of the clock on midnight has been as anticipated as this New Year’s Eve 2020. Making it to the end of the longest year in recent memory is cause enough for celebration. And saying goodbye to 2020, and giving a cautious hello to 2021, is best celebrated with delicious food and lots of champagne.
But how should you celebrate New Year’s Eve in Houston? While this 2020 New Year’s Eve will certainly look different than celebrations of years past, there are still worthy happenings taking place in the nation’s fourth largest city. There are restaurants determined to make this Houston New Year’s Eve special — and keep the partying going with impressive New Year’s Day brunch.
This is your guide to Houston’s New Year fun:
1. a’Bouzy
River Oaks
2300 Westheimer Rd
Houston , TX 77098 | Map
During a holiday where champagne runs freely, there may be no better place to ring in the new year than at a restaurant with more than 250 champagnes on the menu. This Montrose area French restaurant will bid adieu to 2020 in a sea of bubbles — as it should be.
After an evening full of champagne and oysters, you can even return to a’Bouzy to kick off the new year right with a special New Year’s Day brunch on Friday, January 1 from 10 am until 3 pm.
If you’re celebrating at home, a’Bouzy also is offering the ultimate New Year’s Eve Party Kit for four people which includes cocktail ingredients and recipes for how to make them, You’ll take home Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut NV, Ruinart Blanc de Blancs Brut NV, Moët & Chandon Brut Rosé NV, Moët & Chandon Imperial Ice NV, Moët & Chandon Champagne Goblets, a curated Spotify playlist and party accessories.
Call 713-722-6899 for reservations or to preorder your New Year’s party kit.
2. B&B Butchers & Restaurant
1814 Washington Ave
Houston, TX 77007 | Map
Listen to live music in the open air on B&B Butchers covered and heated patio. The top Houston steakhouse is saying “Goodbye 2020, Hello 2021” with great food (its full regular menu will be available), boozy drinks, party favors and a DJ playing music until 1 am.
After a long night of partying, B&B’s annual New Years Day Hangover Cure Brunch is the perfect way to recover from a long night of saying goodbye to 2020. The New Year’s Day brunch menu includes a black-eyed peas and greens special for good luck along with other classic brunch dishes. There will be live music from Jeremy Joseph at the recovery brunch, which will run from 11 am until 3 pm.
Secure reservations for either or both the B&B Butchers New Year’s events by calling 713-862-1814 or booking online.
3. Brennan’s of Houston
Midtown
3300 Smith Street
Houston, TX 77006 | Map
Celebrate the new year NOLA-style at a true Houston institution. The beautiful red-brick building transports you to New Year’s on the French Quarter with a special Brennan’s NYE menu, an Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong-style Jazz band on Brennan’s second floor, a traveling jazz band through the rest of the dining rooms, a photo booth and Pol Roger Champagne giveaways.
Seating for the extravagant event is from 5 pm until 9:45 pm and is by reservation only. You can make one by calling 713-522-9711.
4. Caracol Restaurant
#160 2200
Houston, TX 77056 | Map
Hugo Ortega’s modern Mexican coastal restaurant on Post Oak is offering two different menus, one for New Year’s Eve and one for New Year’s Day.
To celebrate New Year’s Eve, Caracol is offering a hearty coastal four-course menu which includes dishes such as Pechuga de Pato (duck Breast), Langosta Puerto Nuevo (fire-roasted lobster) and El Coco (a chocolate coconut shell, coconut buttercream, coconut ganache, coconut streusel and whipped coconut) among others. Running $85 per person, the festivities include a complimentary sparkling toast when the clock strikes midnight and live music from Ikaru.
Caracol’s Brunch de Año Nuevo on Friday will have a more subdued ambiance with live guitar music and an a la carte menu.
Reserve your table for both New Year’s events by calling 713-622-9996.
5. Cleburne Cafeteria
3606 Bissonnet St
Houston, TX 77005 | Map
Open for both dine-in and takeout this New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, one of the last cafeterias around will be serving up longtime fan favorites. Cleburne Cafeteria has been defying the odds as other historic Texas diners close. While cafeterias might seem from a bygone era, Cleburne Cafeteria has been adapting to the times while still using the recipes that built it a loyal following.
With a menu full of homestyle dishes such as turkey and dressing, chicken fried steak, jalapeno cornbread and chocolate icebox pie and more, you’re guaranteed to start off the new year full of nostalgic Southern classics.
At the closing of what can be considered a nearly universally bad year, we need all the luck we can get stepping into 2021. With that in mind, Cleburne will give diners a complimentary side of black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day for good luck. Cleburne Cafeteria will be open from 11 am until 7:30 pm on New Year’s Eve and from 11 am until 8 pm on New Year’s Day.
6. Common Bond Cafe & Bakery
1706 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77006 | Map
If you prefer your champagne paired with orange juice, this Houston bakery and coffee shop is celebrating the first weekend of 2021 with a New Year’s Day and weekend brunch. From Friday, January 1 through Sunday, January 3, stop by any Common Bond Bistro location before 4 pm for a weekend brunch menu, which includes $10 mimosa carafes.
Available in multiple flavors, you can choose from traditional mimosas, hibiscus, or mango, all made with Common Bond’s house processco.
7. Doris Metropolitan
2815 S Shepherd Dr
Houston, TX 77098 | Map
If the closing of one year deserves a massive balloon drop, it is 2020. Doris Metropolitan is ringing in 2021 in absolute extravagance with a midnight balloon drop and a 5-liter bottle of champagne.
Celebrate 2021 in true ’20s style with an abundance of luxuries. Besides the large bottles of bubbly, Doris Metropolitan will also be serving special large cuts of steaks (tomahawks) and a caviar menu.
Doris Metropolitan might not label itself a steakhouse, but its painstaking process of preparing its meats makes it a worthy celebratory spot.
8. La Table
1800 Post Oak Blvd
Houston , TX 77056 | Map
Curated cocktails, two different seating and menu options, and ringing in the New Year under the stars are all in play at La Table.
Dine in La Table’s sparkly decorated dining room in two seatings — the first from 5 pm to 7 pm , which features an a la carte menu, and the second from 8 pm until 9:30 pm with a special Gala Menu upstairs. After enjoying the New Years’ Eve feast, head outside to the patio where a DJ will be playing and toast, kiss, or both under the stars to the start of 2021 and the end of 2020.
Reservations can be made online or by calling 713-439-1000.
9. Lucille’s
Museum District
5512 La Branch St
Houston, TX 77004 | Map
Kickoff the celebrating early at Lucille’s with a New Year’s Eve brunch. Toast to the end of 2020 over brunch cocktails instead of waiting till midnight, while enjoying live music on Lucille’s spacious patio.
Well-known for its hearty brunch dishes, Lucille’s Southern-heavy menu includes lobster Benedict, chicken & sweet potato waffles and a hot chicken sandwich.
Brunch goes from 10 am until 3 pm and reservations are required. You can make one online or call 713-568-2505.
10. Ouzo Bay
River Oaks
4444 Westheimer Rd Suite G130
Houston, TX 77027 | Map
Kickoff the new year with a bang (literally) and celebrate the start of 2021 with confetti canons at River Oaks District staple Ouzo Bay.
There will be live music, a midnight champagne toast and two special chef menus.
Choose between seared duck breast with Hudson Valley foie gras, sunchoke and mulberry reducation or Alaskan king crab and skull island prawn with flaming saganaki, puffed orzo, confit tomatoes and lemon butter essence. No matter which special you choose, you’ll be ringing in the new year happy with a full belly.
11. Pinstripes – Houston
Greenway Upper Kirby
3300 Kirby Dr Unit 3A,
Houston, TX 77098 | Map
Pinstripes Houston provides a unique and lively way to celebrate with both a New Years’ Eve party and a New Year’s day brunch.
For New Year’s Eve, the bowling alley/entertainment center will have live music, party favors, giveaways and complimentary champagne toasts. Built around working up an appetite on the lanes, Pinstripes’ NYE menu includes hearty options such as braised short ribs and fresh baked apple pie.
On New Year’s Day, the last of Pinstripes’ Holiday Brunches will be happening from 10 am until 3 pm. Dishes include steak & egg , smoked salmon flatbread and more. Reservations for both events are highly recommended and can be made at 346-297-1770.
12. The Annie Café & Bar
Galleria
1800 Post Oak Blvd, Suite 6170
Houston, TX 77056 | Map
Two events are better than one. Two days’ worth of holiday festivities offer all the more opportunities to properly party and The Annie Cafe & Bar is another Houston restaurant with two major events. The Annie’s New Year’s Eve bash will be going strong from 5 pm until 1 am with live music, specialty cocktails, 2021 swag, and of course, The Annie’s elevated food.
All that partying requires a recovery party and with that in mind, Annie’s Hangover Cure Brunch will go from 11 am until 3 pm on New Year’s Day. It’s a perfect way to get carbs and soak up some more celebratory cocktails.
13. Tony’s
3755 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77046 | Map
With two seating options, Tony’s lets you choose your own New Year’s Eve holiday experience.
Both seating options have the same menu, but offer two different dining experiences. The first seating is at 6 pm and brings a more subdued and intimate ambiance with no live music for $95. The second seating happens at 9:15 pm and brings more of a party ambiance with live music from Nick and the Hits. The second seating costs $195 per person.
Tony’s extravagant four-course meal includes dishes such as salmon crudo, truffled prime filet of beef, chianti braised short ribs, and options such as tuxedo cake, praline cheesecake and blackberry crostata for dessert.
Ring in the new year right with caviar and bubbes specials. To make a Tony’s reservation call 713-622-6778.
14. Traveler’s Table
Montrose
520 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77006 | Map
Cap off the year by taking an excursion around the world at Houston’s Travelers Table in Montrose. The worldly restaurant was dreamed up by owner Matthew Mitchell who was inspired by his travels around the globe as a journalist. While traveling might be out of the cards for this 2020 New Year’s Eve, Traveler’s Table is offering a worldly three-course, New Year’s Eve prix fixe menu.
At $79 per person, the NYE menu comes with a glass of champagne and has three seating options, the first at 5 pm, the second at 7 pm and the last seating at 9:30 pm. Reservations are required and you can make them at Resy.
Finish off your intercontinental excursion and begin your new year off right with Traveler’s Table Hangover Brunch from 11 am until 3 pm on New Years Day. There will be hangover specials galore to help restore you (or get at least get you happier) after a long night of celebrating.
15. TRIBUTE
Memorial
111 N Post Oak Ln
Houston, TX 77024 | Map
Take a mini staycation and ring in the end of 2020 at The Houstonian with the hotel’s New Years celebration package. Take dinner up a level and make a day (and night out) of it by staying at the elegant old-world hotel and dine at The Houstonian’s sophisticated restaurant, TRIBUTE.
Arrive this Thursday, December 31 and be greeted with New Year’s essentials like party hats and crowns. The package includes $100 worth of credits at TRIBUTE, plus two complimentary glasses of Pol Roger champagne for the ultimate last meal of 2020. After a long night of ringing in the new year, enjoy a 2 pm late check out and complimentary self parking.
Here’s all the info you need to consider booking a room.