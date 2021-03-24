Real Thoughts Watching ‘The Real Housewives of Dallas’ — Mommy Dearests

Centering a reality show episode around a specific theme doesn’t always pay off, but “Mommy Dearests” works. The ripple effect of last week’s fight between D’Andra and Dee inspiring Kary and Tiffany to seek healthier, more communicative relationships with their own mothers and daughters is lovely. Maybe I’m more susceptible to it after a year of the pandemic keeping so many families apart, but “The Real Housewives of Dallas” got me this week.

But this episode also had fun Kameron line readings. It had Tiffany’s cute space buns! Kary was the breeziest she’s been all season. Let’s talk about it.

HIGH: New Confessional Looks

People used to poke fun at the Dallas confessional looks, but I’d like to see the internet come for these ladies now. It seems like almost everyone has found their light and looks that are perfectly over-the-top but never veer into Erika Jayne character territory. Kameron is channeling Aurora, who is far the most boring of the Disney princesses, but she did have good style.

BUY ART NOW Swipe



























Next

HIGH: The Name D’andra Dee

Of course Mama Dee gave her daughter her own name, paired with a name that’s just a riff on it. D’Andra calls it “backwoods” but I call it iconic.

LOW: The Disparity in Men’s and Women’s Locker Rooms

I get that pro football teams are more in the Hollman Inc. wheelhouse, but give the girls some backpacks or something. Sheesh.

HIGH: Kary and Her Daughters

Kary’s daughters are so beautiful, as is their friendship — and that trail (its Cedar Ridge Preserve!). Also, all the kudos to Kary (who is 50, in case you forgot) for dressing like she’s in her 20s and absolutely crushing it. I know her Real Housewives-adjacent business is jewelry but I’d by some sort of fitness product from her any day.

LOW: The Simmons Surname Debate

I feel like we’ll never get to the bottom of why D’Andra changed her last name to Simmons, but I also don’t really care. She was 18! Dee deserves a far more interesting argument to get her in the Real Housewives mix.

HIGH: Renting an Entire Floor of Your Husband’s Swanky Hotel

This is opulence. This is wealth. This is what everyone from Dallas wants to do when they go to Frisco.

LOW: Jen’s “Gobbler”

This poor woman. So much Jen content has clearly been cut this season, except for every time she mentions a particular part of her anatomy. The editors did my mysterious girl with great hair dirty. I hope the surgery went well. Justice for Jen.

HIGH: The Craigslist Fire Dancer

It was a risk but it really paid off.

LOL: Kary’s Nine Commandments

And the eruptive laughter that ensued! (Those Hawaiian luau drinks must have been strong.) Kary believing there are only nine commandments was surely a mixup, but it did finally diffuse that tense Christianity discussion between Brandi and D’Andra.