Inside a Houston Couple’s Charming Mexican Retreat and Wedding Land — Feronia Brings Natural Beauty and a Mystical Ambience

Dancing followed dinner at the Richardson/Taghdisi home in Tezpotlán, Mexico. (Photo courtesy of Feronia)

The blue and white theme of the Richardson/Taghdisi wedding included vast numbers of hydrangeas (Photo courtesy of Feronia)

For the wedding of Henry Richardson and Monsour Tagdisi at their Feronia estate a party tent was erected for dinner for 275. (Photo courtesy of Feronia)

For his wedding at Feronia Monsour Taghdisi designed a blue and white theme. (Photo courtesy of Feronia)

Monsour Taghdisi & Henry Richardson dressed for their wedding at Feronia in 2024 (Photo courtesy of Feronia)

A seedpod of the giant elephant ear on the grounds of Feronia (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

A guest takes a moment in the shade at the Feronia pool house (Photo courtesy of Feronia)

Feronia breakfast is served on the covered terrace overlooking the lily pond and mountains in the distance. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

The Tepozteco mountains provide an imposing backdrop to the Feronia pool house and outdoor dining area (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Among the abundance of flowering plants at Feronia, orchids grow naturally on tree limbs (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Breakfast at Feronia is a delicious feast of Mexican specialties with eggs from the estate hen house. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

The pond at Feronia blossoms with the American water lily (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Mandarin orange trees are among the numerous fruit trees growing across Feronia's six abundant acres. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

One of several areas for outdoor entertaining at Feronia, this the setting for watching movies. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Lily of the Nile blossoms fill a stretch along the cobblestone drive (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

The pool house provides an al fresco dining area and two additional bedrooms. (Photo courtesy of Feronia)

The Botanica bedroom at Feronia with views to the gardens and to the Tepozteco mountains.

The primary bedroom at Feronia, one of five in the main house each with full bath. (Photo courtesy of Feronia)

The second floor Jasmine Terrace where coffee and pastries are served to guests each morning. (Photo courtesy of Feronia)

One corner of the spacious living room of Feronia (Photo courtesy of Feronia)

Among the numerous areas for entertaining at Feronia is the bar adorned with hand-painted wall coverings (Photo courtesy of Feronia)

Lush gardens play foreground to the mansion as the majestic Tepozteco mountains provide a dramatic backdrop to Feronia.

Horseback riding is one of several pastimes offered at Feronia. (Photo courtesy of Feronia)

Mariachis cross the bridge onto the grounds of Feronia as a prelude to the 2024 wedding of Henry Richardson and Monsour Taghdisi. (Photo courtesy of Feronia)

The view at Feronia from the lily pond or 'estanque' leads to the imposing Tepozteco mountains. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Feronia, offering luxurious privacy amid six acres of exquisite gardens in the inland Mexico village of Tepoztlán, is the perfect setting for fairytale weddings and rejuvenating wellbeing retreats. (Photo courtesy of Feronia)

TEPOZTLÁN, Mexico — We waken to birdsong, throw open the window shutters and breathe in the cool mountain air. Coffee and pastries await us just outside our door on the second floor Jasmine terrace. The view across the lush landscape leads to the imposing Tepozteco mountains.

Welcome to Feronia, the idyllic retreat that Houstonians Henry Richardson and Monsour Taghdisi have etched from six gloriously serene acres in this picturesque village less than a two-hour drive from Mexico City.

No leaf blowers. No honking horns. No CNN or Fox. Just pure paradise. Breathe deeply.

While Richardson and Taghdisi lived in the colonial style mansion for two years, they now share the estate with wedding parties, retreats and families or groups of friends who wish to sample the luxuries of a uniquely magnificent sanctuary.

The estate is named for the Italian goddess associated with wildlife, fertility, health and abundance.

On arrival, our car crossed the quaint bridge, continued through a bower of trees along the cobblestone drive that led to the mansion. We gasped. The stucco dwelling blanketed in vibrant bougainvillea was breathtaking, more appealing than the posh resorts featured in The White Lotus.

Top Father's Day Gifts Swipe















Next

“We would love to share this with people,” Tagdishi says as we sip margaritas on Feronia’s front lawn. “It might not be for everyone, it’s a small town. But it’s such a magical small town and so close to Texas.”

Indeed, Feronia has proven popular with brides — and grooms. Richardson and Taghdisi were wed on the estate in 2024. Many among the 275 guests continue to swoon over the memory of that glorious celebration, which included lavish decor, three musical groups, a seated dinner and dancing. All of it orchestrated by Taghdisi.

“There are so many different spots for entertaining,” Taghdisi says of their wedding. “We had entertainment as a tribute to all the cultures. There were mariachis in the front as you entered. People walked on a blue carpet to cocktails in the garden with a four-piece quartet performing classical music.

“And there was a Persian international band for dancing in the tent.”

The enigmatic nature of the Feronia surroundings play to Richardson’s personal interests. As founder and CEO of DEFINE Mind & Body and founder of Define Living, he conducts yoga retreats at Feronia. The atmosphere is well suited for uniting mind, body and spirit.

During our visit, Richardson and Taghdisi, who heads Prestige Builders, were completing designs for an open-air yoga studio. At an elevation of 5,800 feet, Feronia enjoys a pleasant climate year-round.

“It’s a mystical town. It’s a place that is a world away from all of the daily grind and that’s what makes it so special to me,” Richardson says of Tepoztlán. “It still feels like it’s a very untouched, unscathed little town and that becomes rarer and rarer to find throughout the world.

“But it also has an element of sophistication. And obviously the beauty. But it’s also the nature. There is a deep connection and root to nature that is so powerful.”

Inside Feronia

The manor was built in 1991, a date that belies its romantic colonial nature. It also does not take into account all the modern conveniences that Richardson and Taghdisi have added. Think estate-wide wi-fi, state of the art sound and lighting systems, plus a massive portable projection screen for outdoor movies.

Here are the Feronia details:

Five bedrooms, seven bathrooms

A posh bar room

Formal living and dining rooms

Outdoor dining with views to the mountains

Pool and pool house with two bedrooms

Tennis court

Stable with horses

Vegetable and flower garden

An abundance of fruit trees

Fountains

Lotus pond

Outdoor pizza oven with dining area

The grounds are maintained by four full-time gardeners while a staff of three oversees the house, complete with daily maid service and nightly turndown. The chef driven kitchen delivers creative Mexican food. Nighttime security also patrols the property, which is safely secured by high walls.

Feronia is available for rental year-round. Reservation inquiries can be made here.