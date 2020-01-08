Snazzy New Butcher Shop Brings Signature Sandwiches and Premium Steaks to Fort Worth — The Meat Board is Open

Cases are stocked with grab and go items, or request your meats cut to your own specifications.

The Meat Board — Premium Steaks and Provisions, which was first announced last summer, finally opened its doors this week, to kick 2020 into high gear in the Fort Worth food scene. Their motto is: “Not all meat is what it’s cut out to be.” And, the four partners behind this shop are aiming to change that.

The premium butcher shop is located in the former The Catch seafood spot at 6314 Camp Bowie, in Fort Worth’s Lincoln Village shopping center.

It joins only a few other boutique meat purveyors in the city, like Burgundy’s Local which was one of the first on the scene, having opened on West Seventh Avenue., near the Museum District in 2014, and newcomers like The Butcher Shop at B&B in Clearfork and Fort Butchers ― a delivery service with regular “meat drops.”

The partners who launched The Meat Board ― Premium Steaks and Provisions bring a wealth of knowledge to the new meat haven.

Don Rea, Dr. Ranzell “Nick” Nickelson, Patrick Nicholson and Sam Beebe have at least six specialized degrees from Texas A&M University between them. They each have decades of experience in the industry ranging from butchering expertise and food safety, to cattle ranching and business.

Their mission is to produce and deliver premium meat, from their gleaming new meat market. Meat Board features a variety of meats, including custom cuts of beef, pork, chicken, lamb, veal, bison and seafood selections. You’ll also find bacon, sausage and pre-seasoned chicken breasts in the meat case.

The on-site deli is open for lunch between 11 am and 2 pm, when customers can enjoy signature sandwiches like the TMB Signature Steak Sandwich with sliced beef tenderloin, house blue cheese crumbles, TMB Special Sauce and lettuce on a sweet kolache bun. Other sandwich selections include a Brisket Hoagie, what they call the Doggone Good Hot Dog, a BLT and a cheeseburger, just to name a few.

Other provisions can be found at The Meat Board including side dishes, fresh breads and from-scratch desserts, deli cheeses, and a variety of spices, jellies and salsas. The shop sells premium cast iron skillets, meat thermometers and private-label, infused olive oils. Foodies can pick up a custom charcuterie board for easy entertaining as well.

There is a separate, glass enclosed, meeting space called The Board Room, which is ideal for hosting private meetings and parties. The space will also be utilized to conduct on site classes on food preparation and food quality and safety.

Customers will soon have ability to order and ship products online through Meat Board’s website. Hours at the shop run Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 am to 6 pm.