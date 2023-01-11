Music – A Recent concert at Tannahill’s Tavern and Music Hall, one of the venues to host the first Fort Worth Music Festival and Conference.
Culture / Entertainment

Tim Love’s New Fort Worth Music Festival Rolls Out Major Fun — Who’s Performing, How to Get Tickets and More

The Ultimate Music Business Networking Session Too

BY // 01.11.23
More details are emerging about the inaugural Fort Worth Music Festival & Conference that chef Tim Love is bringing to the Stockyards this spring. While the conference is for pros and aspiring pros in the music industry, there will also be plenty of music for everyone from March 1 through Match 4. In fact, Fort Worth’s newest music festival will feature more than 30 bands and artists — spread out across seven stages.

Tim Love is famous for his Western cuisine. It all started more than 20 years ago in the Fort Worth Stockyards with his Lonesome Dove Western Bistro and has grown into a mini empire with numerous restaurants stretching all the way to Knoxville, Tennessee. Love’s influence in the Stockyards cannot be underestimated with seven restaurants in all, including the new music hall Tannahill’s, which opened there last fall with Live Nation booking the acts.

Through his Love Management Inc., the chef has ventured into the event and entertainment realm. Love is also the co-founder of the Austin Food & Wine Festival. He has long been instrumental in some of the country’s most influential music festivals — including Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo — and holds the title of official chef for Austin City Limits.

The new Fort Worth Music Festival & Conference will be produced by Live Nation, in partnership with Love, singer/songwriter and music festival producer Larry Joe Taylor and Visit Fort Worth.

The festival will also be a music networking conference for aspiring agents, managers, promoters and other emerging local Texas-based artists. The inaugural event includes panel discussions and keynote speakers featuring live music industry executives, with many networking opportunities, workshops and live performances.

“Our vision is to celebrate the musical heritage and history of the Stockyards and to create an experience that unites this landmark district in the heart of Texas,” Love says in a statement. “The Stockyards is home to so many iconic venues, it couldn’t be a better time to showcase the destination through the lens of live music.”

The conference will extend across several venues in the Stockyards, including Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall, Tannahill’s Tavern Lounge, White Elephant Saloon, Atico Restaurant and Lounge, Love Shack and The Barn at Hotel Drover, with more to be added soon.

“We are creating the Fort Worth Music Festival & Conference to serve as an infrastructure in Texas where aspiring managers, artists, promoters and talent — or anyone who wants to enter the music business — can network with industry executives in a live music setting and gain insight,” Taylor says.

Event passes for the conference will go on sale starting this Friday, January 13 at 10 am at Ticketmaster.com. One pass will get you into all panel discussions, letting pass holders attend workshops with established musicians, network with industry experts and see new emerging Texas-based talent in the heart of Fort Worth.

The inaugural Fort Worth Festival will kick off with a VIP Party at Tannahill’s on March 1, followed by three days of panels, workshops and performances from Thursday, March 2 through Saturday, March 4. A special acknowledgment of Texas Independence Day is planned for March 2.

Musicians scheduled to perform include Mike Ryan, Kevin Fowler, Radney Foster, Graycie York, Josh Weathers, Gary P. Nunn, Michael Martin Murphey, Deryl Dodd, Prophets & Outlaws, The Tejas Brothers, Davin James, Max Stalling, Dave Perez, Tommy Alverson, Larry Joe Taylor and more. The full performance schedule will be revealed in the near future.

Love’s partnership with Live Nation is continuing to grow. The chef is opening Woodshed Smokehouse outlets at select Live Nation venues, including the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas.

Unlock presale tickets with code SOUND this Thursday, January 12 from 10 am to 10 pm. General admission tickets will go on sale this Friday, January 13 at 10 am. Get tickets here or from Live Nation here.

