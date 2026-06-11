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The Ultimate Visitor’s Guide to Fort Worth During the World Cup

Where to Eat, Drink, Shop, and More in Cowtown This Summer

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The Bar at Bowie House is a favorite haunt to spot celebrities, often in town filming Taylor Sheridan TV shows.

The Bar at Bowie House is a favorite haunt to spot celebrities, often in town filming Taylor Sheridan TV shows.

Forty Five Ten recently opened its sister outpost in Fort Worth.

Forty Five Ten recently opened its sister outpost in Fort Worth.

A chilled seafood & greens portion of The Chumley House menu features Smoked King Salmon. (Photo by Manny Rodriguez)

A chilled seafood & greens portion of The Chumley House menu features Smoked King Salmon. (Photo by Manny Rodriguez)

The Fort Worth Stockyards is a must-visit for any visitor to Cowtown.

The Fort Worth Stockyards is a must-visit for any visitor to Cowtown.

Ask around and see if anyone you know is a member of Ralph's on the top level of The Crescent Hotel, which was named in honor of local icon Mary Ralph Lowe.

Ask around and see if anyone you know is a member of Ralph's on the top level of The Crescent Hotel, which was named in honor of local icon Mary Ralph Lowe.

FIFA — the Fédération Internationale de Football Association or, for most of us, big-time soccer — brings the FIFA World Cup 2026 to North Texas this month. Our FIFA fever began in 2022 when the global governing body of soccer announced that of the 16 host cities this year, the largest number of matches (nine, to be exact) will be held here at AT&T Stadium, as well as a semi-final. A little trivia for you: Dallas previously hosted FIFA World Cup matches in 1994 at the Cotton Bowl.

It’s been estimated that the economic impact of the World Cup in North Texas will be $1.5 to $2.1 billion. So, if you’re in town for the festivities, here are our suggestions for a summer filled with savoring, sipping, shopping, and seeing in Fort Worth.

The Bar at Bowie House

Located on the ground floor of the Bowie House Auberge Collection, this scene is filled with cowboys of both the 10,000-acre-ranch set or oil-and-gas clique. Celebrity sightings are common (we’ve been hoping to see Samuel L. Jackson or Nicole Kidman, since writer/director Taylor Sheridan is filming quite a few of his television series around town.

Fort Worth Stockyards

What was once one of the nation’s largest livestock markets, processing more than five million cattle, has been transformed into one of the largest tourist destinations celebrating Western heritage. We love lining up with other tourists for the daily cattle drive and hearing at least a dozen languages.

Forty Five Tent Fort Worth (2)
Forty Five Ten recently opened its sister outpost in Fort Worth.

Forty Five Ten

The sister outpost of the Dallas downtown store even has its own iteration of Mirador restaurant, Cafe Mirador. And it recently just launched weekend brunch.

Joe T. Garcia’s

This Cowtown dining destination has been known strictly as Joe T’s to locals since its opening in 1935. Keep two things in mind: It’s cash only, and they don’t take reservations, so be ready to nurse a margarita or two with friends before being seated on the most lovely of patios.

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  • Bering's June 2026

The Chumley House

This relatively recent addition to the food scene from Duro Hospitality leans into British fare and draws heavily from London’s rich culinary diversity. You might recognize the interiors’ old-world charm blended with contemporary sophistication from an episode of last season’s Landman.

The Chumley House Fort Worth (Photo by Manny Rodriguez) New North Texas Restaurants
A chilled seafood & greens portion of The Chumley House menu features Smoked King Salmon. (Photo by Manny Rodriguez)

Kimbell Art Museum

It’s worth a trip to Fort Worth to behold these two masterpieces of architecture: the original Louis I. Kahn cycloid-vaulted museum, which opened in 1972, and the Renzo Piano colonnaded pavilion that debuted in 2013, just 65 yards to the west. If you hurry, you can view The Holy Sepulcher: Treasures from the Terra Sancta Museum, Jerusalem, which closes June 28.

Lonesome Dove

Culinary pioneer Tim Love has quite a few concepts, but this is probably his most famous. Last year, the restaurant celebrated a quarter-century of its urban western cuisine. A legion of devoted fans come for the garlic-stuffed beef tenderloin and stay in hopes of Chef Love stopping by their table with an enchanting anecdote.

Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

After a heralded stint at the Guggenheim in NYC, Rashid Johnson: A Poem For Deep Thinkers landed in Fort Worth this spring and is likely one of our region’s 2026 blockbusters. See a comprehensive survey of Johnson’s work spanning photographs, installations, and select performances during its run.

Ralph's Fort Worth
Ask around and see if anyone you know is a member of Ralph’s on the top level of The Crescent Hotel, which was named in honor of local icon Mary Ralph Lowe.

Ralph’s

Ask around and see if anyone you know is a member of this club on the top level of The Crescent Hotel, which was named in honor of local icon Mary Ralph Lowe. Here you’ll find some of the most welcoming folks who will likely tell you to come back to town for their rodeo (held annually in January and February).

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