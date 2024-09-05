A First Look at Four Seasons Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol — Mexico’s Newest Luxury Baja Getaway

Four Seasons Los Cabos at Cabo Del Sol is located in the heart of Los Cabos along the coveted Golden Corridor.

All of the 96 suites, villas, and casitas at Four Seasons Los Cabos at Cabo Del Sol boast ocean views and expansive patios. Many even have private plunge pools.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Los Cabos at Cabo Del Sol opened this summer, welcoming a coveted iteration of luxury to Mexico.

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, has some of the best resorts in the whole country. The beloved beachside hotspot has always been a favorite but has seen significant growth in luxury hospitality options in the last ten years. Four Seasons Resort and Residences Los Cabos at Cabo Del Sol is an exciting newcomer joining the ranks of the luxury set of hotels that dot the Golden Corridor just minutes from Cabo San Lucas and San Jose Del Cabo. The newly opened Four Seasons outpost perfectly complements its sister property, Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos at Costa Palmas, just an hour and a half away on the East Cape.

While any new Four Seasons property needs no introduction, this iteration proves the brand is forward-thinking and takes a more contemporary approach to hospitality. The property brings all the bells and whistles of a new construction build, with 96 thoughtfully placed rooms, suites, and villas, all boasting an ocean view, outdoor showers, expansive patios, and some with plunge pools.

Like its sister Los Cabos property, Four Seasons Los Cabos is putting residential offerings in one with a luxury hotel experience, making it more cohesive and convenient than ever to own a vacation home with the experience of a five-star stay.

Inside Four Seasons Resort and Residences Los Cabos at Cabo Del Sol

The 61 swanky residences, villas, and private estates are almost fully sold out, just a few months into the property’s opening. With three—to six-bedroom floorplans, all boasting expansive patios, ocean views, and seamless indoor and outdoor living, buying into the Four Seasons brand at this storied location has proved to be a no-brainer for discerning vacationers.

Whether in a residence or a suite, the five dining concepts at Four Seasons Los Cabos make staying a while all the more enticing. Palmerio offers fine dining and gourmet breakfast with a Mediterranean flare, including dishes like squid ink pasta topped with lobster tail. Coraluz is a beachside dining experience that offers classic Mexican cuisine, including mouthwatering Barbecoa tacos, Ceviches, and other local specialties. Cayou by Chef Richard Sandoval, which opens in October, will offer innovative Peruvian Japanese cuisine.

Sora Rooftop Bar, overlooking the crashing waves, is a swanky sushi eatery with live music and refreshing cocktails. Don’t miss the neighboring Palmeria bar, hidden in a secret garden with fire pits and ocean views. On most evenings, live music from local DJs, mariachi bands, and jazz trios will bring the culture to the cuisine.

Keeping with the priority of expansive space, Tierra Mar Spa is a garden paradise of wellness. With a state-of-the-art fitness center, a serene spa pool with ocean views, and a traditional yoga deck. The spa is wrapped around a peaceful garden with little hideaways for lounging tucked in each corner. Signature treatments bring botanical inspiration within herbal cleanses and stone therapy drawn from ancient Mayan traditions. The facial offerings are designed by London’s renowned Harley Street Skin Clinic to ensure that cutting-edge skincare is at the forefront of each service.

Cabo Culture

Staying in the heart of Los Cabos has its perks, with the Four Seasons offering just about every Cabo experience. The hotel’s on-property activity gurus, Baha Beach Adventures, are onsite daily to facilitate fishing, snorkeling, surfing, and whale-watching trips.

Day trips to Isla Espiritu Santo’s pristine beaches, the charming town center of Todos Santos, and even a guided hike to Sierra la Laguna are ways to broaden one’s Mexico horizons.

Golfers can snag a tee time at the award-winning Cabo Del Sol course, which is exclusive to homeowners or guests of the Cabo Del Sol community.

El Taller, the hotel’s permanent artist studio and workshop, brings talented artists from around the country to take residency on the property, including Hugo Aguilar, the current artist in residence. Guests can delight in workshops like natural pigment painting and mixed media collage alongside the artists themselves.

There are many amazing hotels, and more are on the way, but the storied brand spared no detail, making its newest Mexico iteration a worthy choice for your next fiesta or relaxing getaway.