The Lancaster is a longtime Houston staple for good reason.

Cultivated F+B is open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and late night meals.

The Lancaster is one of downtown Houston's most historic locales.

The winner of the Lancaster Hotel giveaway will experience a two-night weekend stay for in an Artist Suite.

Culture / Travel

Win a Free Weekend Stay In a Luxury Suite at The Lancaster Hotel — Houston’s Downtown Treasure Puts Everything Within Reach

The PaperCity Sweepstakes

BY // 05.29.23
The Lancaster is a longtime Houston staple for good reason.

Cultivated F+B is open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and late night meals.

The Lancaster is one of downtown Houston's most historic locales.

Looking for a dreamy hotel getaway complete with five-star service and luxury amenities? And really, who isn’t? PaperCity is partnering with The Lancaster hotel in downtown Houston to give one lucky winner an epic weekend of relaxation. That includes a complimentary two night weekend stay in a luxury suite with room service breakfast, a plush afternoon tea experience at the hotel and a gift card to The Lancaster’s ambitious in-hotel restaurant Cultivated F+B.

Better yet, The Lancaster puts you in the heart of Houston’s Theater District and all that has to offer. The hotel itself is also something of an art haven with more than 200 works from notable contemporary Texas artists. Travel bible Conde Nast magazine’s knowledgable and well-traveled readers also voted The Lancaster the No. 1 hotel in Houston. This is a rare historic retreat (the hotel dates back to the 1920s), one that excels in the best of modern hospitality. While placing the best of Houston at your beck and call.

Now, you can experience The Lancaster’s special environment (and perks) for free.

Anyone has a shot at basking in this heightened level of historic luxury. All you need to do is enter the PaperCity Houston Sweepstakes for a chance at winning this Lancaster luxury suite weekend.

ONE LUCKY WINNER WILL RECEIVE:  (Total prize value of $2,250)

– A two-night weekend stay for two in an Artist Suite.

– Room service breakfast for two.

– $150 gift card credit for food and beverages at the hotel’s Cultivated F+B restaurant.

Afternoon tea for two at The Lancaster.

– Valet Parking for two nights.

ENTER NOW TO WIN:

To get a special bonus entry — giving you two chances to win — all you have to do is follow @papercityhouston and @lancasterhotel on Instagram.

 

Terms + Conditions: Based on availability. Not redeemable for cash, non-transferable. Blackout dates apply. Must be 21-plus to win. Does not include tax, gratuity, or additional fees. Expiration date: Must be used by December 31 of this year. 

