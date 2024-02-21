Escape the Winter with Romance Packages, Dinner, and Topgolf at Dallas’ Hilton Anatole Hotel

JadeWaters at Hilton Anatole will open on March 1 for the spring season, starting with weekends only.

Ready to escape the Dallas winter, but don’t want to hop on a plane? Look no further than the Hilton Anatole, one of Dallas’ most iconic hotels that has something for everyone. From state-of-the-art dining to recently refreshed rooms to a relaxing spa, you’ll forget you’re even in Dallas.

Cozy up in one of the hotel’s new premium Tower guest rooms, which feature modern styling and Asian-infused artwork. This thoughtful design and aesthetic create a sense of movement and space while providing guests with a private and calming repose for every stay. No matter the weather outside, it’s always beautiful inside the Hilton Anatole.

Speaking of memorable, the hotel’s Topgolf Swing Suite is now open where guests can swing, sip, savor, and repeat. Choose from a variety of virtual games including zombie dodgeball, baseball, football, hockey – and golf, of course. Explore more than 40 virtual courses, plus other games with a full food and drink menu available. Book one of the three bays or rent the entire venue for your private event. Whether it’s for a family getaway or a bachelor party, the Topgolf Swing Suite is sure to impress.

If you’d rather spa instead of sport, we can’t blame you. Relax and rejuvenate at Verandah Spa and choose from a menu of soothing massages including deep tissue, hot stone, and their signature Swedish massage.

A Romantic Getaway

Looking to get away for a romantic weekend? The Hilton Anatole is offering the Romance Package. The package includes two 50-minute spa services, sparkling wine and chocolate-covered strawberries, 50 percent off parking, and late checkout for the ultimate state of relaxation during your stay.

For the foodie, treat them to a dinner they won’t forget at SER Steak + Spirits. The luxurious restaurant features locally sourced ingredients, views of the Dallas skyline and a continually innovating cocktail menu.

And have no fear. Winter hardly ever lasts long in Dallas (and often includes plenty of warm beautiful days) and spring is right around the corner.

Welcome the spring season with the Hilton Anatole’s beloved JadeWaters. No matter your age, you’ll feel like a kid again as you splish and splash your way through the three acres of winding water slides, a lazy river, and play zones. JadeWaters will open on March 1, starting with weekends only and then be open every day after Memorial Day through the summer.

Escape to the Hilton Anatole and kiss any winter blues away.