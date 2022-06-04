What to Do in Houston in June — From Juneteenth to the Pride Parade to Blanket Bingo, Worthy Events Beckon

Now that Memorial Day weekend is over and the Fourth of July is a month away, you may think Houston is in a summer lull. Think again. There are still plenty of things going on and worthy events that need to be on your calendar.

From Pride month festivities to mezcal and sushi food delights, we’ve got you covered with all the best events and happenings in the Bayou City. These are the Best Things To Do in Houston This June:

Celebrate National Rosé Day with an Art of Rosé event at Postino. (Courtesy of Postino)

National Rosé Day

On Saturday, June 11th, there’s definitely an excuse to drink. It’s National Rosé Day, which means food and drink specials at some of Houston’s best restaurants. Enjoy four courses from chef Jose Valencia with wine pairings from sommelier Megan Bauer at The Annie. The $75 per person dinner cost also brings live music and photo ops. Or you can clink some pink wine at B.B. Lemon, where DJ Marz will be spinning tunes with special prices on food and drinks are on tap.

You could also celebrate this day of rosé by giving back at Postino’s Art of Rosé. This event benefits The Brookwood Community. Of course, the live entertainment, art and $6 glasses of wine make this a festive day all by itself.

Juneteenth

Juneteenth is the day where slavery finally officially ended in Texas and in the United States. Sometimes called America’s second Independence Day, it finally was recognized as a Federal holiday in 2021. Now, POST Houston — the mixed-use center with a food hall and concert venue — is having a Juneteenth Festival.

There will be storytelling, performances, art, interactive experiences, a concert and more on Friday, June 18th.

Another of the many notable Juneteenth events occurring in the Bayou City will take place at Emancipation Park, the historic Third Ward park, which also happens to be celebrating its 150th year anniversary. Houston Mayor Sylvestor Turner is among those touting a star-studded music lineup that includes the Isley Brothers, Kool & the Gang, and Frankie Beverly and Maze.

It will all take place Friday, June 18th and Saturday, June 19th.

Theatre & Concerts

After live performances were put on hold due to COVID-19, Houston’s robust theatre scene is back and on the rise again. Major shows this summer include Harry Potter in Concert at the Houston Symphony, “Originals” at the Houston Ballet and Disney’s Frozen musical at the Hobby Center, which kicks off its run on June 30th.

If theatre isn’t exactly your style you’re in luck because there’s plenty of music tap too. Jesse McCartney (June 11 at White Oak Music Hall) and 5 Seconds of Summer (June 26 at The Woodlands Pavilion) are both making their way to the Bayou City. The Menil will celebrate its 35th anniversary with live music, cocktails and dessert this Saturday, June 4th. Jimmy Buffett hits The Woodlands pavilion for a concert this Saturday night, June 4th. Anyone up for a cheeseburger in paradise?

You can also get a live music experience during a more tame night on the lawn at Miller Outdoor Theatre for one of its many free performances. Bring a picnic blanket and charcuterie board to make it a romantic date night.

Then, there’s the chance to get sky high at one of Houston’s newest rooftop bars: R24 at The Hilton. Every Friday this month, you can dance it out with live music and take in the breathtaking views of downtown.

Take a trip to Oaxaca, Mexico and sip Mezcal at Xochi’s this Father’s Day.

Houston’s Food Scene Heats Up

Looking for something to do for Father’s Day (Sunday, June 19)? Xochi, the Hugo Ortega restaurant in the Marriott Marquis hotel, has live music and brunch. You can have some wine or mezcal, eat well and then go on a leisurely walk next door through Discover Green.

On June 29th, Thai restaurant Kin Dee is celebrating its two-year anniversary. From 6 to 11 pm, you can “throw it down Bangkok-style” with Thai music, Thai boxing and a Thai fashion show.

Omakase has been around a very long time, but more and more Houstonians are embracing these tasting menus where the sushi chef selects the courses for you. It can make for the perfect date night or special occasion choice. Uchi’s just opened sister restaurant Uchiko, Montrose favorite Soto and Chef Billy Kin’s Hidden Omakase all offer these next level tasting experiences.

Wine and Food Week in The Woodlands will have some truly inventive chefs whipping up a storm. It returns next week — Monday, June 6 through Sunday, June 12.

This Saturday, June 4th slurp oysters, sip vodka, and sing along with a great band at the Houston Oyster & Seafest, or get your hands dirty at one of Houston’s best crawfish restaurants. If seafood isn’t your thing, load up on vegetables, homemade jam, groovy-looking mushrooms and farm fresh eggs at one of Houston’s many farmer’s markets, like M-K-T, or the Houston Farmers Market.

Wide Open Spaces

Looking to do as The Chicks say and discover wide open spaces, where there’s room to make big mistakes and meet new faces? Believe it or not, Houston has lots of ‘em.

Vino Vinyasa offers rooftop yoga with wine. Or grab a lawn chair or blanket to play bingo with your buds at Market Square Park. The park has a night of blanket bingo every month, with the next set for June 16.

You can also ride bikes or have a picnic at Buffalo Bayou, Memorial Park or on The Menil’s museum grounds (and peek in the beautiful Rothko Chapel while you’re there).

Want to watch a movie, but don’t want to sit at home like a bump on a log? Grab a real log and post up at one of Houston’s outdoor cinemas. You can catch Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, Grease (in a singalong), 500 Days of Summer, E.T. and more at Rooftop Cinema. Or watch the classic A Raisin in the Sun at Market Square Park next Friday, June 10th.

Rooftop Cinema is quite the movie scene.

If you want to really experience wide open spaces, head over to HMNS for an incredible live stargazing experience.

Pride Month

It’s Pride Month and Houston turns out in a major fashion for this celebration. A massive parade in downtown Houston is set for Saturday, June 25th with a theme of “The Beat Goes On,” representing the ongoing fight for freedom for the LGBTQ+ community and those who have made a major a difference so far. You’ll need to buy a ticket to this huge street party.

Houston Art

The Great Masters Mexican Art Exhibit is on display at POST Houston through June 30th. View Mexican folk art and popular pieces from three Mexican icons — and help universalize these wonderful artists’ work. Then, make your way to the Simulation exhibit, which explores simulations through immersive and detailed tech displays.

The Vladimir Tatlin-inspired staircase that anchors the 53,000 square foot food hall at POST Houston. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Turtle Races and Woody

Every Thursday during the summer, Little Woodrows puts on turtle races that you won’t want to miss. If you have guests visiting from out of town, this is the most entertaining after-dinner live-action activity you can find, featuring the cutest, fastest turtle in Houston. Head over to Midtown to cheer on these Lightning McQueens.

The Children’s Museum is flying Woody and Jessie from Disney’s Toy Story all the way out to Houston to meet the city’s kiddos. On Saturday, June 11th, you can watch your kids scream in excitement as they meet two of their favorite heroes.