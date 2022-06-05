Top Women Chefs, Artists and Musicians Take a Stand For Female Reproductive Rights in Houston With a Rock & Roll Picnic

IHWSH members come together for women's rights in the Rock & Roll Picnic (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

The 1973 Project for reproductive rights is the beneficiary of the inaugural Rock & Roll Picnic, a music/foodie/art fundraiser set for Sunday, June 5, 2 pm, at the Continental Club.

I'll Have What She's Having members rally for The 1973 Project. (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

The prescient nonprofit I’ll Have What She’s Having presents a Houston fundraising event that couldn’t be more timely, advocating for women’s reproductive rights. The activist afternoon takes place this Sunday, June 5 at 2 pm, at the Continental Club. The day will benefit IHWSH’s 1973 Project, which raises funds for Texas organizations that help women gain access to safe abortion care.

Cue the inaugural Rock & Roll Picnic, a music/foodie/art fundraiser that packs plenty of star chef power alongside exciting indie music talent. Leading women in the Houston food movement Elaine Dillard and Jess Timmons stepped up to co-chair. The afternoon will also feature a silent art auction curated by Art Basel Miami Beach exhibited gallerist Apama Mackey, showcasing such art headliners as Rome Prize painter Earl Staley, feminist collage artist/photog Mary Margaret Hansen, and photographer, video and performance artist Denise Prince.

Sheverb is traveling in from Austin to perform at the inaugural Rock & Roll Picnic.

A multitude of female musicians and musical acts will bring performing arts clout, including DJ Gracie Chavez, Nobody’s Daughter of Girls Rock Houston, Katie Rushing, Dusty Santamaria, Calliope Musicals and Austin psychedelic desert rockers Sheverb who are scheduled to play throughout the day.

Top Chefs Step Up

Some of Houston’s most acclaimed chefs are curating the picnic’s offerings. Inspired tastes will come in the form of four-course tiffins prepared by current Bravo Top Chef: Houston contestant Evelyn Garcia of Kin, as well as Season 18 contestant Sasha Grumman of The Fierce Chef, James Beard-recognized Pondicheri chef/owner Anita Jaisinghani, Spago alum Monica Cobb of Monica’s Restaurant and chef Chris Roy of Winnie’s. Pastry chefs Julia Doran (Tiny Champions) and LuLoo’s Alyssa Dole will also craft inspired desserts.

The four-course tiffins are sized to feed between two and four people and are priced at $197.30 apiece.

IHWSH members prepare a foodie/music/art benefit for reproductive rights. (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Rock & Roll Picnic Details

When: Sunday, June 5 from 2 to 6 pm

Where: Continental Club, 3700 Main Street

Benefiting: I’ll Have What She’s Having’s 1973 Project

Price General admission is $25. Tables run $1,973 and include VIP access for six people, two picnic tiffins, drink tickets, table service and online recognition. You can purchase tickets and tables here.

Contact: Dr. Lori Choi, (832) 247-8756, info@illhavewhatsheshaving.org