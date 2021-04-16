Houstonian Club
HCFitnessFloor
The Houstonian Club’s three pools are heated year-round.
HCOutdoorFitness
HCOutdoorYoga
HCPilatesGyrotonicStudio
HCRacquetSports
01
07

The membership-only Houstonian Club offers 160 group exercise classes weekly and has just earned Platinum Club status from Platinum Clubs of America.

02
07

Members of The Houstonian Club are jumping for joy with announcement that the athletic club has earned ranking as one of 20 leading clubs in the country by Platinum Clubs of America.

03
07

The Houstonian Club's three pools are heated year-round.

04
07

The membership-only Houstonian Club boasts 300 pieces of workout equipment and has just earned Platinum Club status from Platinum Clubs of America.

05
07

Outdoor yoga is one of the 160 weekly exercise classes offered at The Houstonian Club.

06
07

The pilates/gyrotonic studio at The Houstonian Club, which just received Platinum Club Status.

07
07

Outdoor tennis at The Houstonian Club.

Houstonian Club
HCFitnessFloor
The Houstonian Club’s three pools are heated year-round.
HCOutdoorFitness
HCOutdoorYoga
HCPilatesGyrotonicStudio
HCRacquetSports
Culture / Sporting Life

Houston’s Top Athletic Club Earns Major Honors Even Before Its $23.5 Million Revamp is Revealed

The Houstonian Gets Its National Due

BY // 04.15.21
The membership-only Houstonian Club offers 160 group exercise classes weekly and has just earned Platinum Club status from Platinum Clubs of America.
Members of The Houstonian Club are jumping for joy with announcement that the athletic club has earned ranking as one of 20 leading clubs in the country by Platinum Clubs of America.
The Houstonian Club's three pools are heated year-round.
The membership-only Houstonian Club boasts 300 pieces of workout equipment and has just earned Platinum Club status from Platinum Clubs of America.
Outdoor yoga is one of the 160 weekly exercise classes offered at The Houstonian Club.
The pilates/gyrotonic studio at The Houstonian Club, which just received Platinum Club Status.
Outdoor tennis at The Houstonian Club.
1
7

The membership-only Houstonian Club offers 160 group exercise classes weekly and has just earned Platinum Club status from Platinum Clubs of America.

2
7

Members of The Houstonian Club are jumping for joy with announcement that the athletic club has earned ranking as one of 20 leading clubs in the country by Platinum Clubs of America.

3
7

The Houstonian Club's three pools are heated year-round.

4
7

The membership-only Houstonian Club boasts 300 pieces of workout equipment and has just earned Platinum Club status from Platinum Clubs of America.

5
7

Outdoor yoga is one of the 160 weekly exercise classes offered at The Houstonian Club.

6
7

The pilates/gyrotonic studio at The Houstonian Club, which just received Platinum Club Status.

7
7

Outdoor tennis at The Houstonian Club.

Long know as Houston’s premiere fitness facility, The Houstonian Club just earned honors in a tough nationwide competition. Platinum Clubs of America has awarded the membership-only club with the prestigious Platinum Club Status. And that is before the previously announced $23.5 million expansion and renovation.

It was a jury of peers that anointed The Houstonian Club with the designation that is shared by only one other Texas contender, the Dallas Athletic Club, and only 20 athletic clubs total nationwide. Taking honors as the top three athletic clubs were Detroit Athletic Club, New York Athletic Club and Atlanta Athletic Club.

The clubs are voted on every other year by the Club Leaders Forum, a discerning bunch consisting of club managers, CEOs, COOs, presidents and owners from around the country. The highly coveted Platinum Clubs of America designation is based on seven selection criteria that form the benchmark of the industry’s best practices including universal recognition, excellence in amenities and facilities, caliber of staff and professional service levels, quality and commitment of membership, governance and prudent fiscal management, adapting to changing times, and overall experience.

“Platinum Club Status is one of the benchmarks of luxury athletic clubs in the country, and we are pleased to have achieved that distinction,” Houstonian Club general manager Cher Harris says in a statement. “Everyone at The Houstonian Club is dedicated to offering our members a top-of-the-line experience daily and to be recognized for our commitment is an honor.”

The Houstonian Club's three pools are heated year-round.
The Houstonian Club’s three pools are heated year-round.

Platinum Clubs of America was launched in 1997 and revitalized in 2014, raising the bar on the definition of the best private clubs.

Even before the multi-million dollar expansion, The Houstonian Club boasts 160 group exercise classes weekly, more than 300 pieces of workout equipment, and three pools that are heated year-round.

“We are excited about the renovation and what the next 18 to 24 months will bring,” Harris adds. “These renovations coupled with the Platinum Club Status will only add to our members’ overall experience at The Houstonian Club.”

The PaperCity Magazine

April Issue

Read Now
Special Series
Presented by Highland Park Village

Trend Report

The Trend Report by Highland Park Village
Trend Report — Highland Park Village Looks Into a Brighter Fashion Future
Trend Report — Highland Park Village Looks Into a Brighter Fashion Future
Finding the Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift at Highland Park Village — an Expert’s Elegant Guide
Finding the Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift at Highland Park Village — an Expert’s Elegant Guide
Trend Report — La Ligne Brings Timeless and Forever Chic Clothes to Highland Park Village
Trend Report — La Ligne Brings Timeless and Forever Chic Clothes to Highland Park Village
read full series

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
3723 Knollwood
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3723 Knollwood
Houston, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Cameron Ansari
This property is listed by: Cameron Ansari (713) 240-2611 Email Realtor
3723 Knollwood
5303 Nett St
Rice Military/ Washington Corridor
FOR SALE

5303 Nett St
Houston, TX

$575,000 Learn More about this property
Taylor Jackson
This property is listed by: Taylor Jackson (713) 914-8789 Email Realtor
5303 Nett St
11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$9,850,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
11 Paradise Point Drive
22 E. Shady Lane
Piney Point Estates
FOR SALE

22 E. Shady Lane
Houston, TX

$2,498,000 Learn More about this property
Rebecca Turner
This property is listed by: Rebecca Turner (832) 661-0805
22 E. Shady Lane
10822 Roaring Brook Ln
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

10822 Roaring Brook Ln
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$2,395,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
10822 Roaring Brook Ln
3112 Rice Blvd
West University
FOR SALE

3112 Rice Blvd
West University Place, TX

$1,050,000 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239
3112 Rice Blvd
2727 Kirby Drive #11B
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2727 Kirby Drive #11B
Houston, TX

$1,319,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2727 Kirby Drive #11B
2128 Brentwood
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2128 Brentwood
Houston, TX

$3,295,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
2128 Brentwood
2421 Brentwood Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2421 Brentwood Dr
Houston, TX

$3,330,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
2421 Brentwood Dr
2 Smithdale Ct
Hunters Creek
FOR SALE

2 Smithdale Ct
Hunters Creek, TX

$2,200,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
2 Smithdale Ct
22 Hudson Cir
Hudson Forest
FOR SALE

22 Hudson Cir
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Letty Allen
This property is listed by: Letty Allen (713) 914-8730 Email Realtor
22 Hudson Cir
2211 Briarglen #710
Briarglen
FOR SALE

2211 Briarglen #710
Houston, TX

$547,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Baker
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Baker (713) 254-1396 Email Realtor
2211 Briarglen #710
3779 Bellaire Boulevard
Southside Place
FOR SALE

3779 Bellaire Boulevard
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Haley Urquhart Green
This property is listed by: Haley Urquhart Green (979) 251-0768 Email Realtor
3779 Bellaire Boulevard
Presented by Greenwood King
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X