Houston’s Top Athletic Club Earns Major Honors Even Before Its $23.5 Million Revamp is Revealed

Outdoor yoga is one of the 160 weekly exercise classes offered at The Houstonian Club.

The membership-only Houstonian Club boasts 300 pieces of workout equipment and has just earned Platinum Club status from Platinum Clubs of America.

Members of The Houstonian Club are jumping for joy with announcement that the athletic club has earned ranking as one of 20 leading clubs in the country by Platinum Clubs of America.

The membership-only Houstonian Club offers 160 group exercise classes weekly and has just earned Platinum Club status from Platinum Clubs of America.

Long know as Houston’s premiere fitness facility, The Houstonian Club just earned honors in a tough nationwide competition. Platinum Clubs of America has awarded the membership-only club with the prestigious Platinum Club Status. And that is before the previously announced $23.5 million expansion and renovation.

It was a jury of peers that anointed The Houstonian Club with the designation that is shared by only one other Texas contender, the Dallas Athletic Club, and only 20 athletic clubs total nationwide. Taking honors as the top three athletic clubs were Detroit Athletic Club, New York Athletic Club and Atlanta Athletic Club.

The clubs are voted on every other year by the Club Leaders Forum, a discerning bunch consisting of club managers, CEOs, COOs, presidents and owners from around the country. The highly coveted Platinum Clubs of America designation is based on seven selection criteria that form the benchmark of the industry’s best practices including universal recognition, excellence in amenities and facilities, caliber of staff and professional service levels, quality and commitment of membership, governance and prudent fiscal management, adapting to changing times, and overall experience.

“Platinum Club Status is one of the benchmarks of luxury athletic clubs in the country, and we are pleased to have achieved that distinction,” Houstonian Club general manager Cher Harris says in a statement. “Everyone at The Houstonian Club is dedicated to offering our members a top-of-the-line experience daily and to be recognized for our commitment is an honor.”

The Houstonian Club’s three pools are heated year-round.

Platinum Clubs of America was launched in 1997 and revitalized in 2014, raising the bar on the definition of the best private clubs.

Even before the multi-million dollar expansion, The Houstonian Club boasts 160 group exercise classes weekly, more than 300 pieces of workout equipment, and three pools that are heated year-round.

“We are excited about the renovation and what the next 18 to 24 months will bring,” Harris adds. “These renovations coupled with the Platinum Club Status will only add to our members’ overall experience at The Houstonian Club.”