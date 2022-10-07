This $5.77 Million Fort Worth Mansion Lords Over the Fifth Tee Box at the Exclusive Mira Vista Country Club

The pool and spa overlooking the manicured lawn at the is modern meet Mediterranean home.

Designed by Weldon Turner, this home has all the old world charm you'd expect.

The aerial view of 6701 Laurel Valley, nestled on the Mira Vista Country Club course, shows just how much this mansion has to offer.

The mansion at 6701 Laurel Valley Drive sits adjacent to the No. 5 tee box of Fort Worth’s Mira Vista Country Club. Sitting on 1.03 acres of its own, this is a modern ranch meets Mediterranean villa combination, clad in stacked limestone with a classical red tile roof.

The two-story Fort Worth dream house measures in at 8,630 square feet. Designed in 2002 by architect Weldon Turner of Turner|Boaz Architecture, this is one of Mira Vista’s most significant homes. Now, it’s hit the market with an asking price is $5,777,000 with John Zimmerman of Compass Real Estate handling the listing.

The entry is landscaped and lit up at night with custom LED lighting that goes up an antique cut stone path to the Mexican antique front door. Inside you’ll find a striking oval entry hall with an elliptical domed ceiling. Rustic beams lead the way to the dining room, which boasts its own stone archways and a view into the great room.

Walls of windows lead the eye to a covered patio with a pool, spa and grand lawn beckoning.

The scale of 6701 Laural is massive with high ceilings topped by heavy timber beams and antique trusses, along with stone fireplace surrounds. Every detail lends to the old world design. The flooring is a rare wormy chestnut.

Featuring five bedrooms, with five full and three half baths, there is plenty of room for a bustling family or for hosting guests from around the world. One of the bedrooms has been converted into a pilates studio with a sunlight infrared sauna.

The primary bedroom suite is expansive with reclaimed timber on the ceiling and walls of French doors on either side, bringing nature inside. A full seating area and gas fireplace warm the space further.

The kitchen has weight as well, grounded by antique Leuders limestone with an oversized central island, custom cabinetry in a medium tone and aqua quartzite countertops. There’s even a butler’s pantry with its own dishwasher and ice maker. A sunny breakfast nook also awaits.

6701 Laurel Valley Drive comes with a three-car garage as well as a golf cart garage, which the current owners transformed into a workout room. This Fort Worth mansion comes equipped with Lutron lighting and a Sonos sound system for indoor/outdoor entertainment. And with multiple patios and terraces, you can choose to overlook the lawn or the pool. It almost feels like dining al fresco at Colorado Springs’ famed The Broadmoor resort.

This is anything but just another Fort Worth house.

To get a closer look at this Fort Worth dream mansion, click thru the photo gallery above this story. For a tour of 6701 Laurel Valley Drive, contact John Zimmermam of Compass Real Estate at [email protected] or (817) 247-6464.