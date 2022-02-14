How to Celebrate Mardi Gras in North Texas
Parades, Crawfish Boils, Live Music, Hurricane Cocktails, and MoreBY Megan Ziots // 02.14.22
If you’re not making the trip to New Orleans or partaking in the return of Galveston’s Mardi Gras celebration this year, Dallas still has plenty of opportunities to make the most out of Fat Tuesday.
From parades to crawfish boils, this is our guide to celebrating 2022 Mardi Gras in North Texas.
Go Oak Cliff
Before festivities begin for the weekend, Oak Cliff Brewing Co. is hosting a Mardi Gras Masquerade on Friday, February 25 at 7 pm. For $75 per person, you’ll receive beer, wine, light bites, and get to listen to live brass band music all night long.
The annual Dash for the Beads 5k and 10k runs are back on Saturday, February 26. Compete in your age bracket for either distance or enjoy a leisurely one-mile walk instead.
On Sunday, February 27, head to Oak Cliff for its annual Mardi Gras Parade. Beginning at 4 pm, the parade starts near Kessler Theater and ends in Bishop Arts.
JAXON Texas Kitchen & Beer Garden
On Tuesday, March 1 from 6 pm to 10 pm, head to this AT&T Discovery District spot downtown for live music, specialty drinks, and crawfish boil. Themed drinks include a frozen pineapple Hurricane and King Cake shots, as well as beer specials. For food, guests can expect Cajun broiled crawfish, chicken gumbo, and mini King Cake skillets. Make a reservation here.
The Rustic
This Fat Tuesday (March 1), this Uptown live music venue and restaurant is partnering with Bacardi for a special Mardi Craw celebration. Joseph Veazie is performing, and there will be crawfish, jambalaya, étouffée, and frozen Hurricanes. The event is free with RSVP.
Legacy Hall
This Plano food hall and entertainment hub is hosting its fifth annual Mardi Gras celebration with two days of festivities. On Saturday, February 26, indulge in a crawfish boil from Dock Local, mini King Cakes from Leila Bakery, and live entertainment from 3 pm to 10 pm. On Tuesday, March 1, celebrate Fat Tuesday with food and drink specials, as well as live music from Bobby Falk Brass Edition from 7 pm to 9:30 pm.
Mardi Gras Pardi at Grandscape
On February 27 from 2 pm to 6 pm, Grandscape at The Colony is hosting a free Mardi Gras celebration. The event will include performances by N’Awlins Gumbo Kings, Cajun food to purchase, a crawfish eating contest, a fortune teller, and more kid’s activities. You can also buy tickets for the crawfish boil by Cajun Crawfish Co. here.