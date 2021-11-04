Living the Suite Life — Win a Two Night Stay at Houston’s Storied Lancaster Hotel

Houston’s storied Lancaster Hotel opened its doors to guests from near and far 95 years ago this November. To celebrate, Houston’s No. 1 historic hotel is giving away a coveted stay in one of its luxury suites to one winner and a guest .

Restored and renovated in 2018, this downtown Houston gem is nestled in the heart of the city’s Theatre District. While brimming with luxury details and amenities, The Lancaster is also known as an art palace. The hotel’s impressive collection of contemporary art, includes pieces from more than 200 internationally renowned Texas artists. Talk about a special visual treat. But back to the stay.

The lucky winner of this special Lancaster Hotel sweepstakes gets a two-night stay in the spacious and finely decorated Director’s Suite complete with room service breakfast, a bottle of premium champagne and a gift card for the recently reopened and reimagined Cultivated F+B restaurant the hotel. (For more on the restaurant, which is a real downtown draw, check out this full story.)

Yes, this sweepstakes winner will be getting the very best of the suite life at one of the top hotels in Houston.