Culture / Travel

Living the Suite Life — Win a Two Night Stay at Houston’s Storied Lancaster Hotel

Enter the Sweepstakes and Get a True VIP Experience

BY // 11.04.21
ouston’s storied Lancaster Hotel opened its doors to guests from near and far 95 years ago this November.

Houston’s storied Lancaster Hotel opened its doors to guests from near and far 95 years ago this November.

Houston’s storied Lancaster Hotel opened its doors to guests from near and far 95 years ago this November. To celebrate, Houston’s No. 1 historic hotel is giving away a coveted stay in one of its luxury suites to one winner and a guest .

Restored and renovated in 2018, this downtown Houston gem is nestled in the heart of the city’s Theatre District. While brimming with luxury details and amenities, The Lancaster is also known as an art palace. The hotel’s impressive collection of contemporary art, includes pieces from more than 200 internationally renowned Texas artists. Talk about a special visual treat. But back to the stay.

The lucky winner of this special Lancaster Hotel sweepstakes gets a two-night stay in the spacious and finely decorated Director’s Suite complete with room service breakfast, a bottle of premium champagne and a gift card for the recently reopened and reimagined Cultivated F+B restaurant the hotel. (For more on the restaurant, which is a real downtown draw, check out this full story.)

Yes, this sweepstakes winner will be getting the very best of the suite life at one of the top hotels in Houston.

Prize: A Two Night Hotel Experience Valued at $3,100

– Two-night stay in the Director’s Suite ($2,600)

– Room Service Breakfast for two

– $300 Cultivated F+B gift card ($300)

– Bottle of Champagne ($100)

– Valet Parking for two nights ($92)

Enter this special Suite Life Sweepstakes below:

The sweepstakes has ended.

Terms + Conditions: Based on availability. Not redeemable for cash, non-transferable. Blackout dates apply. Must be 21-plus to win. Does not include tax, gratuity, or additional fees. Expiration date: Must be used by December 31, 2022 

The PaperCity Magazine

November
Issue

Read Now
Special Series
Presented by Highland Park Village

Trend Report

The Trend Report by Highland Park Village
Holiday Must-Haves From Highland Park Village — Your Guide to The Busy Social Season Ahead
Holiday Must-Haves From Highland Park Village — Your Guide to The Busy Social Season Ahead
Highland Park Village Welcomes Exciting New Shopping and Dining Destinations This Fall
Highland Park Village Welcomes Exciting New Shopping and Dining Destinations This Fall
Fresh Fall Finds from Highland Park Village — Revamp Your Wardrobe For Fall
Fresh Fall Finds from Highland Park Village — Revamp Your Wardrobe For Fall
Jet Set Must-Haves From Highland Park Village — Your Guide to One More Summer Getaway
Jet Set Must-Haves From Highland Park Village — Your Guide to One More Summer Getaway
Lele Sadoughi Teams Up With Barbie, Turns Her Highland Park Village Store Into a Pink Paradise
Lele Sadoughi Teams Up With Barbie, Turns Her Highland Park Village Store Into a Pink Paradise
Father’s Day Gifts He’ll Actually Covet — Highland Park Village Truly Understands Dads
Father’s Day Gifts He’ll Actually Covet — Highland Park Village Truly Understands Dads
read full series

Featured Properties

Swipe
5900 Neumann Road
FOR SALE

5900 Neumann Road
Round Top, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
5900 Neumann Road
104 Delores Avenue
FOR SALE

104 Delores Avenue
La Grange, TX

$995,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
104 Delores Avenue
7544 FM 609
FOR SALE

7544 FM 609
La Grange, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
7544 FM 609
3789 Noak Road
FOR SALE

3789 Noak Road
Round Top, TX

$1,595,000 Learn More about this property
Caitlin Jacob
This property is listed by: Caitlin Jacob (903) 245-5040 Email Realtor
3789 Noak Road
Presented by Round Top Real Estate
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X