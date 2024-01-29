How to Celebrate Mardi Gras 2024 in Dallas

Revelers Hall's Mardi Gras Block Party is one of the highlights of the celebrations in Dallas. (Courtesy)

If you’re not making the trip to New Orleans this year, Dallas still has plenty of opportunities to make the most out of Fat Tuesday — which lands on February 13. From parades to crawfish boils, this is your guide to celebrating Mardi Gras 2024 in Dallas.

Go Oak Cliff

February 11

The annual Dash for the Beads 5k run is back on Sunday, February 11. Compete in your age bracket for either distance or enjoy a leisurely one-mile walk instead.

Afterward, head to Oak Cliff for its annual Mardi Gras Parade. Beginning at 1 pm, the parade starts near Kessler Theater and ends by Encina.

Revelers Hall’s annual Mardi Gras Block Party also starts at noon and will have live music until 6:30 pm. Live brass bands, street food, pop-up vendors, drinks, dancing, and more will all take place on the 400 block of North Bishop Avenue.

Mardi Crawl Live!: DFW Mardi Gras Party

February 10

On Saturday, February 10 at 1 pm, doors open for the annual Bourbon Street-inspired Mardi Gras party at Texas Live! in Arlington. The event features live music, drink specials, custom Hurricane cocktails in each venue, a crawfish boil, performances, and more. Find tickets here.

Mardi Gras at Community Beer Company

February 10

On February 10 at 11 am, this local brewery is hosting a Mardi Gras celebration with live music, themed cocktails, beads, masks, a Mardi PAW parade with Dallas Pets Alive, Cajun-inspired food, and an exclusive release of Society Spirits rum, and more. Find tickets here.

Oak Highlands Brewery Mardi Gras 2024

February 10

Also on February 10 from noon to 9 pm, Oak Highlands Brewery is hosting a crawfish boil with live Louisiana-style music, and a themed dog parade.

Mardi Craw Party at The Rustic

February 13

Head to The Rustic starting at 11 am on February 13 for the Uptown venue’s annual Mardi Craw party. There will be Cajun-style food, themed drink specials featuring Flor de Cana, live music, face painting, stilt walkers, and more.

Food and Drink Specials

Henry’s Majestic

From February 9 through 11, this West Dallas bar is offering Mardi Gras specials like fried oyster po’boys, King Cake shots, and Hurricane yardsticks. On Sunday at 4 pm, there will be a crawfish boil available while supplies last.

TJ’s Seafood

In celebration of Mardi Gras, this favorite Dallas seafood spot is offering a limited-time Creole Jambalaya from February 9 through 11 for $28.

Evan’s Meat Market

From February 9 through 13, you can pick up several authentic Louisiana dishes at this new meat market. Dishes include andouille and boudin sausage, Cajun chicken breast, chicken and sausage gumbo, red beans and sausage, crawfish pies, and King Cakes.