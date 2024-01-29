Nutcracker performers from the Chamberlin Ballet (Photo by George Fiala)
Santa left his sled at the North Pole and decided to come in his Aston Martin (Photo by George Fiala)
Gayle Stoffel, Crawford Brock (Photo by George Fiala)
Niven Morgan, K.J. Murphy, Chuck Steelman (Photo by George Fiala)
Brooke Dowdy, Dan Houchard (Photo by George Fiala)
Maggie Kipp, Kunther Mam-Douglas, Regina Bruce (Photo by George Fiala)
Katie Dixon signing copies of her vegan cookbook (Photo by George Fiala)
Andrew Gonzales and ballerinas from the Nutcracker (Photo by George Fiala)
Carlyn Ray (Photo by George Fiala)
Maggie Kipp, Billy Fong (Photo by George Fiala)
Lucy Wrubel, Chuck Steelman, Brooke Hortenstine (Photo by George Fiala)
Stella Wrubel, Quinn Graves (Photo by George Fiala)
Flutes of bubbles at Korshak (Photo by George Fiala)
Noel Pittman, Cathy Hodges, Brooke Dowdy, Kelle Knight (Photo by George Fiala)
SK013 (Photo by George Fiala)
Sonya Woods Rose, Niven Morgan (Photo by George Fiala)
Billy Fong, Lucy Wrubel (Photo by George Fiala)
Major Paul McFarland, Major Dawn McFarland, Crawford Brock (Photo by George Fiala)
Billy Fong, Lucy Wrubel, ballerinas from the Chamberlin Ballet’s Nutcracker (Photo by George Fiala)
Chuck Steelman, Mary Catherine Benavides (Photo by George Fiala)
Crawford Brock, Katie Dixon (Photo by George Fiala)
Maggie Kipp, Kristin Bray, Billy Fong, Nancy Gopez, Leisa Street (Photo by George Fiala)
Crawford Brock, Wei Le Yee, Chuck Steelman (Photo by George Fiala)
Mitch Davis, KJ Murphy, Logan Waller (Photo by George Fiala)
DJ Bridget (Photo by George Fiala)
Jinglebell Mistletoe (Photo by George Fiala)
Katie Dixon signing copies of her cookbook (Photo by George Fiala)
The holiday crew at Korshak (Photo by George Fiala)
Kelle Knight, Noel Pittman (Photo by George Fiala)
Nancy Gopez, Kristin Bray, Maggie Kipp (Photo by George Fiala)
Society / The Seen / Fashion

Scenes from the 2023 Stanley Korshak Holiday Party

Inside a Fashionable Tradition from the Local Luxury Staple

BY Billy Fong // 01.29.24
photography George Fiala
Yes, it was that time of the year for the annual meet cute between Stanley Korshak and Santa himself. And the PaperCity team decided to partner up in all the holiday merriment for 2023. The hallowed bastion of luxury retail hosted the most festive of cocktail soirees for its favorite clients.

I enlisted my bestie, Kristin Bray, as my escort for the evening. We donned our holiday best and made to our way to party with Crawford Brock (Korshak’s dashing owner) and his fabulous team. The action began at the door with Santa welcoming guests with his Aston Martin and donations to the Salvation Army of North Texas Angel Tree program. Apparently, he decided to leave his sleigh at the North Pole and borrowed this stunner from Avondale Premier Collection.

Also out front was the crew from Jingle Bell Mistletoe: Stella Wrubel, Quinn Graves, Trevor Godkin, and Isabella Dickason. Going strong for over 10 years we’ve watched them mature into the most savvy of philanthropists. They were selling their holiday green creations with the proceeds benefiting the North Texas Food Bank. Enough donations were collected to provide 3,129 meals.

Once you made your way through the glorious entry doors you were greeted by a group of Nutcracker performers from the Chamberlin Ballet. I made my way to one of the many bars serving cocktails. The Korshak team knows their way to a client’s heart — it’s through a highball glass. Spirits that evening were provided by Rose Gold, Socorro Tequila, Deep Ellen Brewing Company, and Blackland Distillery.

The store was filled with special guests including my dear friend, bath and body creator Niven Morgan; artist Carlyn Ray; MasterChef and Food Network Star Katie Dixon who was signing copies of her book, Be Nourished; British-based jewelry designer Ananya Malhotra;  Unfold creator Margot Poston in The Shak; and Cole McNair from 111 Skin.  Guests also enjoyed a Giambattista Valli trunk show in Designer, an Isaia Trunk Show in Men’s, and an Urban Spikes and Bell’INVITO trunk show in Gifts.

And leave it to the brilliant minds to have some eye candy — male models circulated the store in the latest from Kiton. All while DJ Bridget filled the store with holidays classics like dearly departed Dallas’ former resident George Michael’s Last Christmas and Run DMC’s Christmas in Hollis.

Enjoying the festivities included:  Barrett Wolff, Kristin Bray, Tom HansonRose Cole, Joyce Goss, Barbara Buzzell, Lucy Wrubel, Brooke Hortenstine, Leigh Friend, Helen Callan, Logan Waller, Cathy Hodges, Kurt Anderson, Kent Cummins, Wendy Poston, Jenna Maynard, Kathy Chamberlain, Scott Kehn, Julie Butler, Sami Abboud, KJ Murphy, Kiley McGuire, Lee Bailey, Leisa Street, Karla McKinley, and Tracy Cheatham.

