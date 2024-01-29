Scenes from the 2023 Stanley Korshak Holiday Party

Santa left his sled at the North Pole and decided to come in his Aston Martin (Photo by George Fiala)

Yes, it was that time of the year for the annual meet cute between Stanley Korshak and Santa himself. And the PaperCity team decided to partner up in all the holiday merriment for 2023. The hallowed bastion of luxury retail hosted the most festive of cocktail soirees for its favorite clients.

I enlisted my bestie, Kristin Bray, as my escort for the evening. We donned our holiday best and made to our way to party with Crawford Brock (Korshak’s dashing owner) and his fabulous team. The action began at the door with Santa welcoming guests with his Aston Martin and donations to the Salvation Army of North Texas Angel Tree program. Apparently, he decided to leave his sleigh at the North Pole and borrowed this stunner from Avondale Premier Collection.

Also out front was the crew from Jingle Bell Mistletoe: Stella Wrubel, Quinn Graves, Trevor Godkin, and Isabella Dickason. Going strong for over 10 years we’ve watched them mature into the most savvy of philanthropists. They were selling their holiday green creations with the proceeds benefiting the North Texas Food Bank. Enough donations were collected to provide 3,129 meals.

Once you made your way through the glorious entry doors you were greeted by a group of Nutcracker performers from the Chamberlin Ballet. I made my way to one of the many bars serving cocktails. The Korshak team knows their way to a client’s heart — it’s through a highball glass. Spirits that evening were provided by Rose Gold, Socorro Tequila, Deep Ellen Brewing Company, and Blackland Distillery.

The store was filled with special guests including my dear friend, bath and body creator Niven Morgan; artist Carlyn Ray; MasterChef and Food Network Star Katie Dixon who was signing copies of her book, Be Nourished; British-based jewelry designer Ananya Malhotra; Unfold creator Margot Poston in The Shak; and Cole McNair from 111 Skin. Guests also enjoyed a Giambattista Valli trunk show in Designer, an Isaia Trunk Show in Men’s, and an Urban Spikes and Bell’INVITO trunk show in Gifts.

And leave it to the brilliant minds to have some eye candy — male models circulated the store in the latest from Kiton. All while DJ Bridget filled the store with holidays classics like dearly departed Dallas’ former resident George Michael’s Last Christmas and Run DMC’s Christmas in Hollis.

Enjoying the festivities included: Barrett Wolff, Kristin Bray, Tom Hanson, Rose Cole, Joyce Goss, Barbara Buzzell, Lucy Wrubel, Brooke Hortenstine, Leigh Friend, Helen Callan, Logan Waller, Cathy Hodges, Kurt Anderson, Kent Cummins, Wendy Poston, Jenna Maynard, Kathy Chamberlain, Scott Kehn, Julie Butler, Sami Abboud, KJ Murphy, Kiley McGuire, Lee Bailey, Leisa Street, Karla McKinley, and Tracy Cheatham.