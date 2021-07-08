Culture

How Dallas Women Do It — Jordan Flynn, Founder of Bishop Arts’ Mod+Jo

The Jewelry Star Shares Her Story and Her Local Favorites

BY Susannah Hutcheson // 07.08.21
jordan flynn mod+jo papercity edit

Jordan Flynn dabbled with jewelry making in college, but she never dreamed it would one day be her vocation. When her husband’s job relocated the couple to China for a two-year assignment, the sudden ex-pat threw herself into the creative activity once again —with a bit more intention this time around, thanks to a background in e-commerce. One hand-hammered piece at a time, Flynn building her jewelry brand, Mod+Jo, with a mission of creating elegant, handcrafted pieces at a guilt-free price point. And though her direct-to-consumer company launched abroad, Mod+Jo found its brick-and-mortar home in the Bishop Arts District in 2019.

Flynn caught up with PaperCity to talk about everything from the best garlic noodles in the city to re-focusing on her personal wellness post-pandemic.

  

What’s your Dallas-area coffee order?
Jordan Flynn: Iced honey oat milk latte from Hola Café — it’s to die for.

 

What’s the best Dallas meal you’ve ever eaten?
The best meal I’ve had in Dallas was at Mot Hai Ba – everything from the cocktails, steamed buns to the garlic noodles! You can’t go wrong.

What is your favorite Dallas wellness spot?
I absolutely love Class Studios — I love their Cycle45. I also love Face Haus in West Village.

 

What is your favorite hidden Dallas gem?
I love Neighborhood Cellar. They are a wine shop and wine bar here in Bishop Arts off of Davis, and they have really unique wine you can’t find in many places. They have a wine club and happy hour, and it’s awesome.

Mod + Jo
Mod+Jo’s Bishop Arts storefront doubles as a studio.

How did you start and grow Mod + Jo?
I dabbled in jewelry making in college and looking back, what I created was quite embarrassing. Five years later, my husband and I got the opportunity to move abroad to China for his job. I didn’t have a work visa, so I kind of had to lean into the creativity that I’d had in the past. I had no stress on it. We were living over there for [his] work, so I didn’t really have to turn this into something that was a big revenue stream for us, and I just kind of played around with it. I had a background in e-commerce and was able to figure out, “OK, if I’m going to scale this, how do I do fulfillment from China?”

So, I hired my best friend who lived in Nashville at the time, and she was my fulfillment center — and from there I was really able to scale it while living abroad. Once we moved back in 2017 I hit the ground running and have been doing it full-time ever since. We opened the storefront in 2019, so it’s almost been two years since we’ve moved into this space.

 

How do you prioritize your own mental and physical health as a busy business owner?
Oh, that’s funny. I’m just now getting to that space of prioritizing those things, so I’ve been really practicing waking up early. That’s something I was doing right before COVID, trying to prioritize my physical health, getting to Class — and all of that, well, fell to shit once COVID hit. Now I’m really just getting into that routine of physical health. For the mental side of it, I’ve been utilizing my lunch break for some me-time lately, over spending it sitting at my desk and having a meal. So now, once or twice a week, I take a break to run personal errands and do those types of things for some mental decompression time.

 

What advice would you give to Dallas women?
Just keep going. Keep your head down and keep focusing on your passion. It really took us six to seven years to get to where we are today, and we’re still not where we want to be — so just keep your head down and focus on your goals. Also, don’t take criticism from anyone you wouldn’t take advice from.

