Wellness

The Best Boutique Fitness Destinations in Dallas By Neighborhood

When Temperatures Turn Sweltering, These Niche Gyms Bring the Heat

BY // 06.29.21
best boutique fitness

One Lagree's intimate studio along Oak Lawn Avenue in Dallas.

Not so long ago, Dallas was home to only a smattering of spin studios, a few Pilates spots, and the occasional HIIT class. Today, our city’s boutique fitness scene is one of the strongest in the country, with all the energy and variety you might find in New York or Los Angeles. We have a stable of wellness-obsessed entrepreneurs (many of whom are women) to thank for that, but we may also have to thank Texas weather — when the temperature turns scorching, boutique fitness gyms bring just the right amount of heat.

Over the past few years, boutique fitness culture has exploded in Dallas, saturating almost every neighborhood. Here, we’ve broken down the best spots to find a killer workout right around the corner.

 

Rise Nation Dallas
The Versaclimber is the focus at Rise Nation Uptown. (courtesy)

Knox-Henderson

Beyond 500
You can’t discuss the meteoric rise of boutique fitness in Dallas without touching on Beyond. The local studio was an O.G. on the scene, and has helped produce some of our city’s most talented wellness entrepreneurs while maintaining a loyal clientele of its own.

 

CorePower
Whether you’re a devotee or just drop in for a sweat-inducing sculpt on occasion, the Denver import — and the largest yoga studio chain in the nation —always delivers.

Rise Nation
With Lebron James and Jennifer Anniston as vocal proponents for the low-impact, climbing cardio concept, the Los Angeles-bred concept came in hot when it arrived in Dallas back in 2018. Known for offering a killer sweat session in just 30 minutes (think spin class, but vertical), Rise Nation now has plans to expand across the DFW area.

 

Session Pilates
The airy, crisp green studio, created by longtime local Pilates instructor Brittany Grignon, has grown a loyal following since opening along Fitzhugh Avenue in 2016. The music-driven Pilates workout, which launched an impressive virtual component in the pandemic, has expanded its feel-good ethos to Lakewood, Lovers Lane, and most recently Plano — and shows no signs of slowing down.

 

[solidcore]
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again — [solidcore] is one of the hardest workouts in Dallas. My abs ached for no less than three days after my first visit to the Megaformer-filled boutique gym, a Washington D.C. import that counts Michelle Obama as a fan.

 

 

best boutique fitness dallas
courtesy of Kiva Pilates

Highland Park

The Bar Method
The San Francisco import with multiple locations around Dallas has an addictive quality, and the sculpted results to back it up.

 

Exhale
With its prime location within The Highland Hotel along Mockingbird, a visit to Exhale always feels like a mini Dallas escape. Treat yourself to a facial or massage at the Exhale Spa after one of their challenging barre, yoga, or HIIT class.

 

Kiva Pilates
This second-floor studio (tucked away near Javier’s) may very well be one of the most beautiful gyms in Dallas. Focusing solely on Pilates, Kiva offers a comprehensive collection of equipment dedicated to the fitness practice, including towers, chairs, and the intense-looking Cadillac.

 

Lync Cycling
Before SoulCycle arrived in Dallas, Lync’s Snider Plaza studio gave our city a taste of the spin life. The SMU-adjacent studio also offers a great core class, which combines Pilates, yoga, and sculpting techniques.

 

Tight
Finding its home in the brand new building along Hillcrest Avenue, the SMU-adjacent Lagree studio features some of the most intense Megaformers in the game, and some fabulous lighting.

 

 

Class Studios
Class Studios in West Village offers Cycle 45 and Train 45. Courtesy of Class Studios

Uptown/West Village 

Barry’s Bootcamp

The boutique fitness giant finally expanded to Dallas at the end of 2017 and quickly drew crowds for its famous HIIT classes and addicting smoothies. Unlike SoulCycle, which brought their own trained instructors into the Dallas market, Barry’s scouted out local talent to lead its initial classes.

 

Class Studios
Relying on hype and word-of-mouth alone, Class Studios has become one of Dallas’ most popular boutique fitness gyms since opening in 2018. Class Studios offers a diverse selection of workouts in a high-end, high-energy environment. Find cycle and train classes in West Village, or head to Preston Center for sculpting and HIIT workouts.

 

CorePower
*See above.

 

Cyclebar
Located in the sleek McKinney & Olive building, the spin studio adds a competitive element to its arena-style studio (two flat screens reflect individual rider’s rankings).

 

PowderHeart
The alpine-inspired workout, featuring rare Skierg machines, could help you prep your bod for a weekend on the slopes, but it works just as well as a fun, high-energy interval workout.

 

SoulCycle
New York-based SoulCycle helped solidify Dallas as a boutique fitness destination to watch when it opened in Preston Hollow back in 2016. Just one year later, the brand expanded to a coveted corner of West Village.

 

Uptown Yoga
The charming studio on Thomas Avenue is yoga perfected. Enjoy rigorous flow classes, meditations, and deep stretching in the airy space.

 

 

best boutique fitness dallas
Session Pilates founder, Brittany Grignon, leading a class.

Lakewood 

Session Pilates

*See above.

 

Studio 6 Fitness
Pioneering the Lagree method in Dallas, Studio 6 was the very first studio to bring the Megaformer to our city. And to multiple neighborhoods — Studio 6 Fitness has destinations in Preston Hollow, Lakewood, Uptown, and Plano.

 

 

courtesy of Oak Cliff Pilates

Oak Cliff

Blue Feather Aerial
Love the strength building of yoga but aspire to do it above ground? Blue Feather and its gorgeous silks will make your greatest Pink-inspired dreams a reality.

 

Oak Cliff Pilates
With twinkle lights and plenty of exposed brick, this brand new studio is a perfect match for the charm of West Davis Street. Plus, it offers something called “Restorative Pilates,” which we could all use a little more of.

 

 

best boutique fitness dallas
Dallas instructor Cody Shelton at One Lagree.

Oak Lawn

Classic Pilates
The modern studio is a great destination for those looking for private or semi-private classes, but offers plenty of individualized attention even in group fitness classes.

 

One Lagree
The intimate studio in Turtle Creek Village combines a great soundtrack with a killer workout to keep devotees coming back for more.

 

SoulCycle Dallas

Preston Hollow

SoulCycle

*See above.

 

Class Studios
*See above.

 

[solidcore]
*See above.

 

evolve-studio
Popular downtown gym Evolve is led by Sharif Abboud.

Downtown/Victory Park

Classic Pilates
*See above.

 

Evolve
The underground gym is a favorite to some of the city’s top dancers (owner Sharif Abboud has worked with the Mavs Dancers and the Dallas Stars Ice Girls), and after one of Evolve’s signature Met45 classes, a breathless high-intensity interval training program, it’s easy to understand why.

 

F45
One of several local locations of the popular Australian intervial training workout, the Main Street destination packs a lot of heart in its small downtown studio.

 

 

GritByBrit_DesignDistrict-45
courtesy of Grit Fitness

Design District  

Grit Fitness

The beloved Dallas-bred concept is awash with vibrant pinks and powerful female energy. Grit, which recently expanded to Addison and University Park, also has a robust enough class lineup to serve all your fitness needs.

 

Sculpthouse
SculptHouse in Inwood Village. (Courtesy)

Lovers Lane/Inwood Village 

The Bar Method
*See above.

 

Beyond Pilates
*See Beyond 500 above.

 

SculptHouse
A brilliant mashup of the best in modern boutique fitness. The Inwood Village studio combines the toughest machines (a Woodway Curve treadmill and the challenging Megaformer), sexy lighting, and a well-curated front-of-studio boutique.

 

Session Pilates
*See above.

 

 

best boutique fitness dallas
Caulfield’s Dance Fitness lets you break out your inner dancer for a solid workout.

North Dallas

The Bar Method

*See above.

 

Caufield’s Dance Fitness
Dallas’ first true dance cardio studio has the perfect person at its helm. Led by Cristin Caulfield, a longtime local instructor and dancer who has helped choreograph tours for Britney Spears (Hotel Onyx) and Gwen Stefani (Harajuku Lovers), Caulfield’s Dance Fitness makes cardio pure bliss.

 

Cyclebar
*See above.

 

Studio 6 Fitness
*See above.

