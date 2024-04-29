Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa Presents a Summer Lineup You Won’t Want to Miss

Summer has never been more idyllic than at the Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa.

From May 24 through September, the Omni Barton Creek has a summer line-up you won’t want to miss.

There’s nothing like a summer in the Texas Hill Country, and this season there’s no better place to escape than to the idyllic and quintessential Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa.

From May 24 through early September, the Omni Barton Creek has a summer lineup you won’t want to miss filled with family-friendly activities, including Zoomagination on select days, a bounce house and water slide, DJ pool parties on select weekends, the Omni Craft Crew (with crafts available for purchase), a sunset swing tradition, mini golf, lawn games, and more.

To kick off summer, join the resort for Barton Creek Live on May 24. Available only to resort guests, artist Jack Ingram will welcome the sounds of summer with an exclusive concert on the lawn. Jack is a legend in red dirt country music and a must see for any native or traveler wanting to experience an authentic Texas music scene.

Come back to the resort to enjoy Barton Fest on June 15 and September 1. This festival will give you a true taste of the Hill Country while you delight in local flavors, family-friendly activities, live music by Madam Radar, local Austin vendors, and more. If you are not able to do a staycation (which is a must do), the resort is opening this event to the public.

There’s nothing like a Hill Country Fourth of July. Resort guests can celebrate Independence Day Barton Creek style with a Red, White & Blue BBQ on July 6. Celebrate this Texas tradition with succulent barbecue delights, live music by Aaron McDonnell and The Neon Eagles, a spectacular fireworks display, and other patriotic festivities under the stars. Book a room at Omni Barton Creek as this event is only open to resort guests.

And, of course, you can always enjoy the resort’s renowned Mokara Spa — a welcome respite from the scorching hot summer temperatures. The 13,000-square-foot spa offers Austin-inspired signature spa treatments, salon services, restorative personal journeys, and more. Guests can indulge in the private rooftop pool overlooking the expansive Texas Hill Country and enjoy access to amenities including a relaxation lounge, steam room, sauna, indoor heated whirlpool, and locker rooms for the day.

Or, if your version of relaxing is hitting the links, enjoy one of Omni Barton Creek’s four award-winning golf courses in the heart of the Hill Country. Regularly recognized as one of the most sought-after golf destinations in the United States, the resort boasts some of the most scenic golf in the nation.

This summer, escape to the hills and relax at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa.