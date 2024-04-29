The Biggest Dallas Restaurant Openings of the Week — Nikki Greek, Curio Kitchen, Radici, and More

At Nikki, guests can have pre-dinner drinks at the bar or on the patio. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

These are four new Dallas restaurants opening this week.

Nikki Greek Bistro & Lounge

5757 W. Lovers Lane, Suite 101

From the owners of The Ivy Tavern, this new Greek restaurant is set to debut on April 30. Incorporating family recipes, owners Lisa and Tom Georgalis have brought on chef Blake Andress to execute the couple’s vision. The menu will feature seasonal dishes like pefti kreatopita (falling meat pie), a Georgalis family recipe called avgolemono soup, moussaka, saffron scallops, and so much more. Fresh cocktails include a baklava espresso martini, cucumber aloe spritz, and limoncello cheesecake martini.

The Georgalis were inspired by “the energy of an island bistro with a modern interpretation of old Greek cuisine utilizing all the forgotten herbs, oils, and cheeses that are so special to Greece.” Also, Tom states that in Greece, people dine and drink “in a fluid way.” This means guests can enjoy pre-dinner drinks on the patio or in the lounge, have dinner in the dining room, and then enjoy more cocktails and live music in the lounge area late into the night.

Culpepper Cattle Co.

3309 Elm Street

Opening in Deep Ellum’s Continental Gin Building on May 1, this East-Texas-inspired restaurant comes from UNCO Hospitality Group. It’ll be the second location of Culpepper — an iconic Rockwall restaurant that the owners of HG Sply Co. and Leela’s Wine Bar rescued and revamped in 2023. Crafted with consulting chef Danyele McPherson, the menu features Tex-Mex, prime steaks, a burger, seafood, and more. Lots of margaritas such as the signature Muchacho Grande, watermelon-infused tequila and mezcal-based Slightly Sandia, and Purple Passion (with hibiscus-infused tequila) will be available, as well as a martini, smokey Old Fashioned, and Cowboy Cosmo.

The space will feature “a classic design featuring rich green Naugahyde, dark walnut to amplify the exposed brick, original wood beams and wood flooring.” A large patio will include white stucco booths and a “Muchacho Grande” outdoor bar with yellow and green tile.

Curio Kitchen + Market

129 Historic Town Square, Lancaster

Late last year, we caught up with former Abacus chef Chris Patrick and his wife, Laura Patrick, who were working on their newest venture — a grab-and-go market with a delivery element, specialty items, and bottles of fine wine. Starting this week (from 11 am to 3 pm through Friday), Curio is in its soft opening phase in Downtown Lancaster. The couple is offering a limited lunch menu of grab-and-go salads and sandwiches while they ramp up for the grand opening. Diners will currently find sandwiches like a turkey bacon club, Muffuletta, 44 Farms pastrami, and chicken pesto. Salads include grilled chicken Caesar, field green, and turkey bacon Cobb.

Radici Wood-Fired Grill

12990 Bee Street, Farmers Branch

As far as new Dallas restaurants go, this is a big one, so even though we announced the opening date of chef Tiffany Derry’s new Italian restaurant in Farmers Branch last week, here’s a reminder. Radici opens on Wednesday, May 1.