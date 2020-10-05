Encina Dallas (Photo by Kathy Tran)
Encina will open in the former Bolsa space on October 9. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Chef Matt Balke and Corey McCombs are opening the new American neighborhood restaurant. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Encina boasts a New American menu with Southern Flair including Black Eyed Fritters. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

The Flower Patch at Encina. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

The interior space is meant to convey down-to-earth and homey vibes. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Flatbreads include the Pear and Gorgonzola with leeks, mushrooms, and more. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

The chocolate pot de creme is on the dessert menu at Encina. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Restaurants / Openings

Chef Matt Balke’s Encina Will Open in the Former Bolsa Space This Week

The New American Restaurant with a Climate-Controlled Patio Debuts October 9

BY // 10.05.20
photography Kathy Tran
Encina will open in the former Bolsa space on October 9. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Chef Matt Balke and Corey McCombs are opening the new American neighborhood restaurant. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Encina boasts a New American menu with Southern Flair including Black Eyed Fritters. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

The Flower Patch at Encina. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

The interior space is meant to convey down-to-earth and homey vibes. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Flatbreads include the Pear and Gorgonzola with leeks, mushrooms, and more. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Just before the pandemic, Dallas lost Bolsa, the beloved farm-to-table pioneer in Bishop Arts. It wasn’t immediately clear what would take the place of the restaurant, but thankfully, Bolsa’s former executive chef Matt Balke decided to bring the Bishop Arts spot back to life with co-owner Corey McCombs. After a few months of renovations and menu development, Encina is finally set to open on Friday, October 9.

With a newly expanded, climate-controlled patio, Encina will be a great spot for outdoor and socially distanced dining this fall. The structure of the interior space remains the same, but a new design touches bring warmth to the modern space.

“We want our guests to feel like this is an extension of their home,” McCombs says in a statement. “We made a very thoughtful and intentional effort to do this by mixing warm tones and softening the color combinations to create a homey southern charm feel with sophistication. It feels like a grown-up version of what was here before.”

Along with aesthetic changes, Encina brings a fresh menu to the kitchen. Appetizers range from A Bar N Beef Cheek Pastrami and Crispy Beef Tongue to Shrimp Ceviche and White Bean Hummus. Flatbreads include a sausage, reuben, and pear and gorgonzola, along with The Cliff, an ode to the neighborhood featuring goat and provolone cheeses. Gulf Snapper, 44 Farms NY Strip, Berkshire Pork Chops, and more round out the Southern menu.

“When developing my menus, I tend to start with one certain ingredient and create a dish around it,” Balke says in a statement. “We have farmers who visit with me on a regular basis and present fresh produce and product for inspiration. We are focused on serving simplistic, familiar dishes that offer value and are well executed, consistent and made with quality ingredients.”

The cocktail program at the restaurant is distinguished with seasonal ingredients from local farmers — a complement to the food it pairs with. For example, The Flower Patch is a mixture of strawberry and rosemary Grey Goose vodka, lemon, grand poppy, and sparkling wine. Another signature cocktail includes the Reading Wood Black — a concoction of Woodford Rye, coffee-infused martini and rossi bitter, and sweet vermouth.

Encina will open on October 9 beginning at 4 pm for happy hour and dinner from Monday through Saturday, with weekend brunch service to come.

