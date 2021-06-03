Culture / Travel

5 New Hotel Openings to Look Forward To — Beach, Mountain, and Buzzy City Spots

Cure Wanderlust With These Travel-Worthy Destinations

BY // 06.03.21
St Regis Los Cabos Residences

The St. Regis Los Cabos at Quivira is a stunning resort opening in Fall 2022.

With the COVID-19 vaccination finally making its way into the arms of many, people are doubling down on their travel plans. The uncertainties of 2020 brought a 2021 full of hope and more importantly, wanderlust. After staying in our pajamas and enjoying take-out on the couch for the better part of a year, it’s time to take a real vacation, experience a new culture, see a new site, or stay in your pajamas – but with a much better view. Destinations, from the world’s best beaches to mountainside hideaways and booming cities, are all on the table.

Here are five new hotel openings that are getting us even more excited to travel the world again.

 

Thompson Austin New Hotels
Thompson Austin will feature three dining concepts, an infinity pool, and entertainment deck when it opens this fall.

Thompson Austin

Austin, TX

The Thompson brand, which recently brought its luxury hotels to Dallas and San Antonio, is now gearing up to debut its edgy, sophisticated design in the heart of downtown Austin. With 212 guest rooms slated to open this fall (you can now book a reservation for stays beginning November 15), this boutique hotel will no doubt be a trendy playground for Austin’s swankiest set.

The space will boast fine culinary concepts including The Diner Bar and the Grey Market on the street level. These are both led by James Beard-nominated partners chef Mashama Bailey and John Morisano who opened The Grey in Savannah, Georgia. The fourth floor of the hotel will serve as an entertainment deck called Wax Myrtle’s Club, which will offer a signature restaurant, infinity pool, and game area certain to keep the buzzy city even more abuzz.

Amanvari Mexico New Hotels
Mexico’s Amanvari East Cape resort will open in 2024. (Courtesy)

Amanvari East Cape

Baja California Sur, Mexico

As far as new hotel openings go, this one is pretty exciting. Just broken ground in the new Costa Palmas development on the East Cape of Los Cabos, this is a mostly untouched 1000-acre span of pristine, quiet beach-front property. The illustrious hotel brand Aman — which has luxury locations all around the world — is known for its 6-star service and ultra-lux accommodations. Amanvari East Cape is set to open in 2024.

This hotel and resort will offer waterfront villas, its impeccable signature spa, and world-class dining. A first for the legendary brand, this location of Amanvari will also feature residences. Neighboring the newly opened Four Seasons Los Cabos, Amanvari will also offer its own stretch of private beach space in Baja.

 

Cabot Saint Lucia New Hotels
Head to Saint Lucia next year to visit the new Cabot Saint Lucia resort with a golf course, restaurants, and spa.

Cabot Saint Lucia

Point Hardy, Saint Lucia

A 375-acre peninsula along the northern tip of Saint Lucia will soon feature a boutique oceanfront resort and residences from the masters who founded Cabot Cape Breton in Canada. Cofounded by the ‘Godfather of Golf’ Mike Keiser and Ben Cowan-Dewar, the Cabot Saint Lucia development will be a unique luxury addition to the paradise in 2022.

Residents and guests will have exclusive access to the very best in amenities, including three restaurants (a Caribbean-style Beach Restaurant, cocktail bar Sundowner’s Point, and Cabot Point Clubhouse Restaurant and Bar), the world-class Cabot Spa, and of course, award-winning golf course. And if you’re not into golf, the sports facility also offers tennis and pickle ball courts, basketball court, beach volleyball, baseball batting cage, and more.

St Regis Los Cabos Residences
The St. Regis Los Cabos at Quivira is a stunning resort opening in Fall 2022.

The St. Regis Los Cabos

Los Cabos, Mexico

Marking the arrival of the St. Regis brand in Los Cabos, Mexico, The St. Regis Los Cabos will be opening within the luxury resort community of Quivira in fall 2022. The 120-room hotel will feature a spa with hill-top views, 1,200-feet of beachfront, access to the award-winning Quivira Golf Club, and three dining concepts (a signature restaurant, all-day spot, and beach club and grill).

There will be seven resort pools including a separate kids pool and adults-only pool. The area is also home to more than 20 miles of walking and biking trails, as well as nature reserves for the outdoorsy-types. The St. Regis Butler Service, a signature amenity of the brand, will provide garment pressing, beverage service, unpacking services, and more.

Snake River Sporting Club
Elk Run Lodge is the latest addition to Snake River Sporting Club in Wyoming.

Elk Run Lodge

Jackson, Wyoming

The renowned Snake River Sporting Club (twenty minutes from Jackson, Wyoming) just announced exciting new enhancements to the existing luxury resort and residential community. In addition to the homes on the property to rent or own, the development will now play host to Elk Run Lodge — breaking ground this spring.

This 30-room luxury hotel will feature a full-service spa, fitness and wellness program, and access to the resort’s club house, dining concepts, award-winning golf course, and the outdoor activities and adventures that make the property so loved.

