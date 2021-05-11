The Most Relaxing Dallas Hotel Staycation Packages To Indulge in Right Now

A minimalist design keeps the focus on the sea of restaurants and entertainment just beyond The Pittman's hotel doors. (Photo by Laurie Joliet)

In addition to hot and cold plunge pools, the Thompson Hotel's ninth floor terrace also offers one of the coolest views of downtown Dallas. (Photo by Gus Schmiege)

We could all use a relaxing staycation after a hectic year full of Covid-19 restrictions, vaccination side effects, and just the overall anxiety of acclimating back to every day life. Luckily, Dallas hotels are ready to pamper and impress with their new offerings and staycation packages. These are some of the best we’ve found in the city.

An Indulgent Stay at Thompson Dallas

This brand new downtown Dallas hotel is truly something special, especially The Spa. And if you’re looking to really indulge, check out the the Thompson Spa offer. Starting at $579 per night, this Dallas staycation package includes King or Queen accommodations, a wellness welcome amenity, $150 spa treatment credit, and complimentary overnight valet parking. While you’re there, take advantage of the rooftop pool, drinks and bites at Catbird, and brunch at Nine at The National.

Completely relax in the outdoor area at Spa Adolphus.

The Couples Suite Retreat at The Adolphus

Head to The Adolphus this spring with your S.O. for a special Couples Suite Retreat. This relaxation-focused staycation package includes a two-night stay, $50 food and beverage credit each day, 50-minute spa treatment, free valet parking, and turn down service. You can also take a dip in the rooftop pool. Rates start at $1,000 for two nights.

Formerly Magnolia Hotel, The Beeman is a recently renovated hotel in the Park Cities. (Courtesy)

Bee Zen Package at The Beeman

At this newly renovated Park Cities hotel (formerly Magnolia Hotel), there’s a relaxing new package to enjoy in-room spa amenities, breakfast, and a 15 percent discount for a la carte spa services at Woodhouse Day Spa at Mockingbird Station. You can either relax in your room with an Essence of Vali mist, eye gels, and sheet masks fit for two or take a dip in the newly designed indoor pool. In the morning, partake in an in-room breakfast of Acai Yogurt Parfaits, Zen Orange Buda Juice & La Marca Prosecco. Rates start around $250 per night.

The Jump in the Deep End package at The Kimpton Pittman includes all sorts of perks. (Courtesy of The Pittman via @brown.eyed.flower.child)

Jump in the Deep End at The Pittman Hotel

Take advantage of the newly opened pool at The Kimpton Pittman Hotel in Deep Ellum with the Jump in the Deep End package. An overnight stay comes with two lounge chair reservations at the pool, a $50 dining credit for the Deep End menu, two signature welcome cocktails, a pool kit with sunscreen and lotions, and access to the hotel’s LitHub partnership where you can borrow a book to read poolside. Rates start at $305 per night.

The spa relaxation area of the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas.

Enjoy Well & Being Relaxation at Four Seasons Resort and Club

Head over to Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas this spring for a special spa offer with your overnight stay. Choose one 60-minute spa treatment for one guest with each night of your stay including the Alpine Arnica Deep Tissue Massage, Blues Be Gone Massage, Deep-Cleansing Facial or Moisture Drench Facial. You’ll also have access to the pool. Rates start at $550.