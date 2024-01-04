The Best Mocktails in Dallas For a Dry — Or Damp — January
Zero-Proof Cocktails That Are Just as Delicious as the Real ThingBY Megan Ziots // 01.04.24
If you’re dabbling in a dry or damp January, Dallas restaurants are ready to help you take on the challenge with some truly delicious zero-proof cocktails. From spritzes and espresso martinis to more creative concoctions, these 10 Dallas restaurants and bars are offering the best mocktails for a sober — or soberish — start to 2024.
This new speakeasy-style cocktail lounge from the owners of Sushi Bar offers two great mocktails on its menu. The Zen Level is made with Three Spirit Livener, lemongrass green tea syrup, lemon juice, and yuzu, and Ginger’s comes with Three Spirit Nightcap, gin-eric syrup, lemon, and soda.
Ellie’s Restaurant and Lounge
Downtown
1717 Leonard Street
Dallas, TX | Map
This classy HALL Arts Hotel restaurant is offering a traditional Paloma with a twist this Dry January — it’s made with Seedlip nonalcoholic spirit.
The newly reopened Henry’s Majestic in West Dallas is also offering zero-proof cocktails for $5 for the entire month of January. Check out The Robert Downey Jr — a rotating Old Fashioned, Who’s Gonna Know? with Ritual tequila alternative, citrus, orange essence, pineapple soda, and Why is All the Rum Gone? (Lyres white cane, citrus, sugar, saline).
This new American neighborhood restaurant at Snider Plaza is offering a few mocktail options this season including a citrus mint cooler, blackberry punch, and passion fruit sparkler.
This favorite Dallas sushi spot has two mocktails this Dry January. The Sansho Verde is a non-alcoholic spirit Seedlip Garden 108, cucumber juice, agave, yuzu juice, and ground sansho peppercorns mixture. And the Oaxacan Punch includes non-alcoholic spirit Seedlip Spice 94, passionfruit puree, lime juice, cucumber slices, shichimi, ginger beer, and Lapsang Souchong Tea infused agave syrup.
At The Shops of Highland Park, this popular new champagne bar has crafted a non-alcoholic Aperol Spritz for Dry January. Don’t miss this refreshing (and zero-proof) take on the classic cocktail.
Monarch
Downtown
1401 Elm Street
Dallas, TX 75202 | Map
Enjoy mocktails with a view this season at wood-fired Italian grill, Monarch. The hotspot is offering two zero-proof drinks including the Smoked Old Fashioned (Lyres Amaretti, Lyres Highland Malt and black walnut bitters) and Italian Spritz.
HG Sply Co.
Lower Greenville
2008 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206 | Map
Beets are good for you. And so is HG Sply Co.’s zero-proof #BEETBETTER drink. It’s a tasty beet, strawberry, citrus, simple syrup, and Topo Chico concoction. The Lower Greenville spot also has a mango refresher and the Guava Dawg for Dry January participants.
Elm & Good
Deep Ellum
2551 Elm Street
Dallas, TX | Map
Located in the Kimpton Pittman Hotel, this upscale American tavern has a few great mocktail options including the Espresso Self (a zero-proof) take on the espresso martini) and Gingiberi Fizz’s with Seedlip 42, ginger syrup, orange cordial, lemon, aquafaba, and ginger beer.
The new East Dallas spot has three new mocktails on its menu. These include the Apple Cider Mocktail made with apple cider, cinnamon-ginger simple syrup, cinnamon sugar, and apple slice. The Cranberry Cosmo Mocktail is infused with cranberry, sparkling water, lime juice, and orange extract. And the Sparkling Blood Orange Mocktail is made with blood orange juice, honey, vanilla extract, and lime spritzer.