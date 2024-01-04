If you’re dabbling in a dry or damp January, Dallas restaurants are ready to help you take on the challenge with some truly delicious zero-proof cocktails. From spritzes and espresso martinis to more creative concoctions, these 10 Dallas restaurants and bars are offering the best mocktails for a sober — or soberish — start to 2024.

Ginger’s Downtown 2115 Jackson Street

Dallas, TX 75201 | Map Website This Dry January, new Dallas bar Ginger's is offering two mocktails. (Courtesy of Ginger's) This new speakeasy-style cocktail lounge from the owners of Sushi Bar offers two great mocktails on its menu. The Zen Level is made with Three Spirit Livener, lemongrass green tea syrup, lemon juice, and yuzu, and Ginger’s comes with Three Spirit Nightcap, gin-eric syrup, lemon, and soda. Ellie’s Restaurant and Lounge Downtown 1717 Leonard Street

Dallas, TX | Map 972-629-0924 Website Head to Ellie's to try the PaNOma mocktail — a traditional Paloma with no alcohol. (Courtesy) This classy HALL Arts Hotel restaurant is offering a traditional Paloma with a twist this Dry January — it’s made with Seedlip nonalcoholic spirit. Henry’s Majestic West Dallas 2303 Pittman Street

Dallas, TX 75208 | Map Website This Dry January, find $5 zero-proof cocktails at Henry's Majestic every Thursday from 5 pm to 7 pm. (Courtesy) The newly reopened Henry’s Majestic in West Dallas is also offering zero-proof cocktails for $5 for the entire month of January. Check out The Robert Downey Jr — a rotating Old Fashioned, Who’s Gonna Know? with Ritual tequila alternative, citrus, orange essence, pineapple soda, and Why is All the Rum Gone? (Lyres white cane, citrus, sugar, saline). Ramble Room Park Cities 6565 Hillcrest Avenue, Suite 150

Dallas, TX | Map Website Ramble Room is offering several mocktails this season including a citrus mint cooler. (Courtesy of Ramble Room) This new American neighborhood restaurant at Snider Plaza is offering a few mocktail options this season including a citrus mint cooler, blackberry punch, and passion fruit sparkler. Nobu Uptown 400 Crescent Court

Dallas, TX 75201 | Map Website One of Nobu Dallas' new mocktails is the The Sansho Verde with cucumber juice. (Courtesy of Nobu Dallas) This favorite Dallas sushi spot has two mocktails this Dry January. The Sansho Verde is a non-alcoholic spirit Seedlip Garden 108, cucumber juice, agave, yuzu juice, and ground sansho peppercorns mixture. And the Oaxacan Punch includes non-alcoholic spirit Seedlip Spice 94, passionfruit puree, lime juice, cucumber slices, shichimi, ginger beer, and Lapsang Souchong Tea infused agave syrup. Coupes Park Cities 4234 Oak Lawn Avenue

Dallas, TX 75219 | Map Website Coupes is offering a non-alcoholic Aperol Spritz this Dry January. (Courtesy of Coupes) At The Shops of Highland Park, this popular new champagne bar has crafted a non-alcoholic Aperol Spritz for Dry January. Don’t miss this refreshing (and zero-proof) take on the classic cocktail. Monarch Downtown 1401 Elm Street

Dallas, TX 75202 | Map 214-945-2222 Website Head up to Monarch for a couple of great mocktails this season. (Courtesy) Enjoy mocktails with a view this season at wood-fired Italian grill, Monarch. The hotspot is offering two zero-proof drinks including the Smoked Old Fashioned (Lyres Amaretti, Lyres Highland Malt and black walnut bitters) and Italian Spritz. HG Sply Co. Lower Greenville 2008 Greenville Avenue

Dallas, TX 75206 | Map 469-334-0895 Website This Dry January, check out HG Sply. Co's zero-proof drinks including the #BEETBETTER. (Courtesy) Beets are good for you. And so is HG Sply Co.’s zero-proof #BEETBETTER drink. It’s a tasty beet, strawberry, citrus, simple syrup, and Topo Chico concoction. The Lower Greenville spot also has a mango refresher and the Guava Dawg for Dry January participants. Elm & Good Deep Ellum 2551 Elm Street

Dallas, TX | Map 469-498-2525 Website Don't miss the craft mocktails at Elm & Good this season. (Courtesy of Kimpton Pittman) Located in the Kimpton Pittman Hotel, this upscale American tavern has a few great mocktail options including the Espresso Self (a zero-proof) take on the espresso martini) and Gingiberi Fizz’s with Seedlip 42, ginger syrup, orange cordial, lemon, aquafaba, and ginger beer. The Saint Deep Ellum 2633 Gaston Avenue

Dallas, TX | Map Website Grab a seat at the bar and enjoy one of The Saint's new mocktails. (Courtesy) The new East Dallas spot has three new mocktails on its menu. These include the Apple Cider Mocktail made with apple cider, cinnamon-ginger simple syrup, cinnamon sugar, and apple slice. The Cranberry Cosmo Mocktail is infused with cranberry, sparkling water, lime juice, and orange extract. And the Sparkling Blood Orange Mocktail is made with blood orange juice, honey, vanilla extract, and lime spritzer.