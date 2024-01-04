Restaurants / Lists

The Best Mocktails in Dallas For a Dry — Or Damp — January

Zero-Proof Cocktails That Are Just as Delicious as the Real Thing

BY // 01.04.24
Ellie’s Mocktails Dallas

This Dry January, Ellie's has crafted a non-alcoholic Paloma. (Courtesy)

If you’re dabbling in a dry or damp January, Dallas restaurants are ready to help you take on the challenge with some truly delicious zero-proof cocktails. From spritzes and espresso martinis to more creative concoctions, these 10 Dallas restaurants and bars are offering the best mocktails for a sober — or soberish — start to 2024.

Ginger’s

Downtown

2115 Jackson Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

Ginger’s Dallas Mocktails

This Dry January, new Dallas bar Ginger's is offering two mocktails. (Courtesy of Ginger's)

This new speakeasy-style cocktail lounge from the owners of Sushi Bar offers two great mocktails on its menu. The Zen Level is made with Three Spirit Livener, lemongrass green tea syrup, lemon juice, and yuzu, and Ginger’s comes with Three Spirit Nightcap, gin-eric syrup, lemon, and soda.

Ellie’s Restaurant and Lounge

Downtown

1717 Leonard Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

972-629-0924

Website

Ellie’s Mocktails Dallas

Head to Ellie's to try the PaNOma mocktail — a traditional Paloma with no alcohol. (Courtesy)

This classy HALL Arts Hotel restaurant is offering a traditional Paloma with a twist this Dry January — it’s made with Seedlip nonalcoholic spirit.

Henry’s Majestic

West Dallas

2303 Pittman Street
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

Website

Henry’s Majestic Dallas

This Dry January, find $5 zero-proof cocktails at Henry's Majestic every Thursday from 5 pm to 7 pm. (Courtesy)

The newly reopened Henry’s Majestic in West Dallas is also offering zero-proof cocktails for $5 for the entire month of January. Check out The Robert Downey Jr — a rotating Old Fashioned, Whos Gonna Know? with Ritual tequila alternative, citrus, orange essence, pineapple soda, and Why is All the Rum Gone? (Lyres white cane, citrus, sugar, saline).

Ramble Room

Park Cities

6565 Hillcrest Avenue, Suite 150
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Ramble Room Dallas Mocktails

Ramble Room is offering several mocktails this season including a citrus mint cooler. (Courtesy of Ramble Room)

This new American neighborhood restaurant at Snider Plaza is offering a few mocktail options this season including a citrus mint cooler, blackberry punch, and passion fruit sparkler.

Nobu

Uptown

400 Crescent Court
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

Nobu Dallas Mocktails

One of Nobu Dallas' new mocktails is the The Sansho Verde with cucumber juice. (Courtesy of Nobu Dallas)

This favorite Dallas sushi spot has two mocktails this Dry January. The Sansho Verde is a non-alcoholic spirit Seedlip Garden 108, cucumber juice, agave, yuzu juice, and ground sansho peppercorns mixture. And the Oaxacan Punch includes non-alcoholic spirit Seedlip Spice 94, passionfruit puree, lime juice, cucumber slices, shichimi, ginger beer, and Lapsang Souchong Tea infused agave syrup.

Coupes

Park Cities

4234 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219  |  Map

 

Website

Coupes Dallas Mocktails

Coupes is offering a non-alcoholic Aperol Spritz this Dry January. (Courtesy of Coupes)

At The Shops of Highland Park, this popular new champagne bar has crafted a non-alcoholic Aperol Spritz for Dry January. Don’t miss this refreshing (and zero-proof) take on the classic cocktail.

Monarch

Downtown

1401 Elm Street
Dallas, TX 75202  |  Map

 

214-945-2222

Website

Monarch Dallas Mocktails

Head up to Monarch for a couple of great mocktails this season. (Courtesy)

Enjoy mocktails with a view this season at wood-fired Italian grill, Monarch. The hotspot is offering two zero-proof drinks including the Smoked Old Fashioned (Lyres Amaretti, Lyres Highland Malt and black walnut bitters) and Italian Spritz.

HG Sply Co.

Lower Greenville

2008 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

469-334-0895

Website

HG BEETbetter

This Dry January, check out HG Sply. Co's zero-proof drinks including the #BEETBETTER. (Courtesy)

Beets are good for you. And so is HG Sply Co.’s zero-proof #BEETBETTER drink. It’s a tasty beet, strawberry, citrus, simple syrup, and Topo Chico concoction. The Lower Greenville spot also has a mango refresher and the Guava Dawg for Dry January participants.

Elm & Good

Deep Ellum

2551 Elm Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

469-498-2525

Website

Elm & Good Dallas Mocktails

Don't miss the craft mocktails at Elm & Good this season. (Courtesy of Kimpton Pittman)

Located in the Kimpton Pittman Hotel, this upscale American tavern has a few great mocktail options including the Espresso Self (a zero-proof) take on the espresso martini) and Gingiberi Fizz’s with Seedlip 42, ginger syrup, orange cordial, lemon, aquafaba, and ginger beer.

The Saint

Deep Ellum

2633 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

The Saint Dallas

Grab a seat at the bar and enjoy one of The Saint's new mocktails. (Courtesy)

The new East Dallas spot has three new mocktails on its menu. These include the Apple Cider Mocktail made with apple cider, cinnamon-ginger simple syrup, cinnamon sugar, and apple slice. The Cranberry Cosmo Mocktail is infused with cranberry, sparkling water, lime juice, and orange extract. And the Sparkling Blood Orange Mocktail is made with blood orange juice, honey, vanilla extract, and lime spritzer.

Special Series
Presented by Highland Park Village

Trend Report

The Trend Report by Highland Park Village
The Best Holiday Gifts for Everyone on Your List from Highland Park Village
The Best Holiday Gifts for Everyone on Your List from Highland Park Village
read full series

Featured Properties

Swipe
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,387,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
Copperfield
FOR SALE

8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
Houston, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
5503 Beall Street Unit A
Independence Heights, Northwest Houston
FOR SALE

5503 Beall Street Unit A
Houston, TX

$349,950 Learn More about this property
Kelli Comiskey
This property is listed by: Kelli Comiskey (713) 703-1719 Email Realtor
5503 Beall Street Unit A
410 W 27th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

410 W 27th Street
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
410 W 27th Street
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
1018 S Commons View Drive
The Commons of Lake Houston
FOR SALE

1018 S Commons View Drive
Houston, TX

$337,500 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1018 S Commons View Drive
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$699,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$800,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
6709 Woodbend Park N
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

6709 Woodbend Park N
Houston, TX

$575,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
6709 Woodbend Park N
5110 San Felipe St 88W
Four Leaf Towers, Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5110 San Felipe St 88W
Houston, TX

$247,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5110 San Felipe St 88W
4439 Spencer Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

4439 Spencer Street
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4439 Spencer Street
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land, TX

$589,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8 Sweetwater Court
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
West Memorial’s Woodstone III
FOR SALE

201 Vanderpool Lane #149
Houston, TX

$598,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood, Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Galleria | Co-list: Neil Silverman
FOR SALE

1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Houston, TX

$600,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
10341 Huntington Place Dr #23
Huntington Village, Stafford
FOR SALE

10341 Huntington Place Dr #23
Houston, TX

$175,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
10341 Huntington Place Dr #23
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$285,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
4801 Palm Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4801 Palm Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,148,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4801 Palm Street
13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land | Co-list: Trent Johnson
FOR SALE

13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land, TX

$280,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
13639 Cherrydown Street
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
1504 Campbell Road
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1504 Campbell Road
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
1504 Campbell Road
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,320,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X