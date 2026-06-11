Why This World Cup Moment Means Even More To Houston Than Dallas — Fighting For Its Rightful Spot On the Global Stage With Welcoming Kindness

The home of the NFL's Houston Texans is being dubbed Houston Stadium for this World Cup. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Most of the usual signage has been removed from NRG Stadium for its World Cup moment. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

AT&T Stadium gets one of the three biggest matches in the entire World Cup with its semifinal nod.

A look at the food and drink prices at the FIFA Fan Festival in Houston, which offers free admission to all. (Photo by Chris Baldwin)

The 2026 World Cup is here and both Houston and Dallas are in the spotlight.

There will be seven matches played in Houston during the World Cup. Which is no small coup for H-Town. (Photo by Chris Baldwin)

Houston 2026 World Cup Bid Committee president Chris Canetti received a joyous champagne dousing for all his hard work when the city was selected to host World Cup games years ago. (Photo F. Carter Smith)

Houston is all dressed up for the World Cup and the stadium that usually hosts NFL games is the center of everything. (Photo by Chris Baldwin)

The FIFA World Cup's presence in Houston means more to H-Town than even Dallas. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Looking out over the vibrant green grass — yes, actual real grass — field that will serve as the pitch for the seven World Cup matches in Houston, seeing all the nods to the city in a stadium that looks fresher than ever, it all suddenly comes into much sharper focus. Why Houston being one of 11 United States cities that will host World Cup matches is so important. Why all the World Cup headaches — many of them self induced by governing body FIFA’s ticket pricing strategy and needless secrecy around so many things — may actually be worth it.

For there is magic in seeing the “We Are Houston” signage, the German and Curaçao flag logos on the covered cooling benches already set up for the first match in H-Town, the international imprint on the usual home of the NFL’s Texans. And it sure beats the alternative Which would have been no official World Cup mania in Houston, no sprawling free-to-all fan festival in EaDo (East Downtown), which is so packed for the Mexico match that kicks off the entire tournament Thursday afternoon that admission has to be halted before kickoff with the 7,500 people capacity (at one time) already reached.

How hungry are regular Houstonians for the World Cup? People started lining up for admission to the fan fest at 8 am, four and a half hours before the gates opened.

That excitement is real — and cannot be faked.

An alternate universe, where Dallas is the only Texas city hosting actual World Cup matches, came closer to happening than many realize.

“I think when we started this process in 2019, and we were bidding to be a World Cup city, the general consensus was that Houston was on the outside looking in,” Houston World Cup host committee president Chris Canetti tells PaperCity. “It was easy to say New York, LA, Miami, Dallas, Atlanta, San Francisco right. These cities were going to be automatics.

“And I don’t think anybody was putting us in that category. We were on the bubble with the Philadelphias, the Orlandos and Denvers and Nashvilles and Seattles. But we won.”

Houston earned its spot on the world’s ultimate international stage (the World Cup beats even the Olympics in TV viewership around the globe and by a good margin). Largely through the hard work of a lot of Houstonians. And you can expect that the nation’s fourth largest city will more than impress with its natural welcoming ways.

“I think when we started this process in 2019, and we were bidding to be a World Cup city, the general consensus was that Houston was on the outside looking in. It was easy to say New York, LA, Miami, Dallas, Atlanta, San Francisco right. These cities were going to be automatics. And I don’t think anybody was putting us in that category. We were on the bubble.” — Houston World Cup host committee president Chris Canetti

Dallas gets more overall matches (a tournament-high nine to Houston’s seven) and one of the three most important matches in the entire World Cup (that semifinal on July 14). But it still means more to Houston in many ways. Houston isn’t one of the major left out cities in the World Cup — Nashville, Denver, Orlando, Indianapolis, Phoenix and Chicago (which removed itself from consideration).

It is in the game. And it is actually hosting its World Cup matches in Houston. Unlike Dallas, which has all its matches in Jerry World in Arlington. FIFA can rename that showcase stadium Dallas Stadium for the World Cup all it wants. You’re still not fooling anyone who knows Texas at all. Houston’s World Cup moment is in the city. Dallas’ calls the suburbs home.

That distinction means something too.

Texas’ most international city will host soccer fans from 190 different countries (that is the breakdown of ticket purchases through official FIFA sites for the seven matches in Houston) this World Cup.

“I’m hoping that this moment in the sun for Houston — the hundreds of thousands of visitors and billions of worldwide impressions — all sort of lead to helping this city, the fourth-largest city in the United States, sort of automatically elevate into that class of cities when these types of things come about,” Canetti says.

“When they look back and go, ‘Houston nailed it. Houston was awesome.’ You’ve got to come back when you do it again. Particularly the Women’s World Cup in ’31.”

A first look at the completed pitch for the World Cup matches in Houston. The Kentucky bluegrass field was installed on June 4 and has been growing more indoors ever since. The natural grass was trucked in from Denver where it started growing. The first match in Houston is on… https://t.co/Kv11o3GAGt pic.twitter.com/fxH8CtwLkJ — Chris Baldwin (@ChrisYBaldwin) June 10, 2026

Houston Stronger

Houston’s place on the American sporting scene has long been established. Its hosted a classic Super Bowl in 2017, College Football’s national championship game, the World Baseball Classic, three Final Fours since 2011, multiple LPGA Majors, the NBA All-Star Game in 2013 (with the chance the extensive Toyota Center renovations going on now help bring another one and maybe a WNBA All-Star Game soon too). But FIFA and the international stage are a whole different playing field in some ways.

It’s been 32 years since the United States hosted a World Cup, another sports, culture and political lifetime ago. Dallas was part of that much smaller show, hosting six matches at the old Cotton Bowl. Houston never had a real chance to be invited into the party tent back then.

“The World Cup 30 years ago was in the United States, no professional soccer league,” former Houston Dynamo player Michael Chabala tells PaperCity. “I mean just like a green space. . . Obviously FIFA expanding from 32 to 48 teams is a true testament to the opportunity in this market. . . We’re in a position to not only be in a space to just enjoy the game, but to really grow it now.

“And just change the world. In terms of what the United States has to offer.”

To show itself off in 2026, Houston would have to prove itself all over again. No matter. This is a tough city used to doing that.

“We have everything,” Canetti says. “So it wasn’t like we had to do this, that or the other thing to be a host city. We have it. So really what it depended on was communicating that message firmly to FIFA. Don’t look past Houston.

“We have everything you need.”

Canetti and I talked in the place usually known as NRG Stadium. The former president of the Houston Dynamo is as passionate a champion for the world’s game as you’ll find in Houston — and the job of getting his adopted city of choice more notice on the global stage suits him. On the eve of the World Cup’s overall kickoff, with several days still to go before the first match in Houston between legacy soccer power Germany and little upstart Curaçao, whose entire population of 158,000 could fit in a small slice of H-Town, hits on Sunday afternoon, the stadium is the site of a pitch, food and locker room tour.

An early look at what is already all but here.

Houston is one of 11 U.S. cities hosting matches in this supersized 2026 World Cup, the biggest ever having grown from the 32 teams of 2022 to 48 teams and 104 total matches on tap from now through the July 19 final. This is a once every four years mega event almost designed to overwhelm. But Houston’s already carving out its own special place in it.

From the longest running fan fest in the World Cup — Houston and Philadelphia are the only two cities keeping their Fan Festival open for all 34 match days of this World Cup — to food with an H-Town flavor in the stadium and well, . . all those smiles.

Don’t look past Houston. Having this World Cup means more here.