The Color Factory's "Thought Bubbles” is a black-and-white striped space populated with colorful floating balls that float up and down with blasts of high flow, low-pressure air. (Photo by Cody Bess)

Be sure to get your tickets now for next week's Tim Love cooking event.

Explore the new Rothko Chapel when it reopens this Thursday.

Snag some Fair fare now through October 18 at The Rustic (both locations).

The Color Factory's "Thought Bubbles” is black-and-white striped space populated with colorful floating balls that float up and down with blasts of high flow, low-pressure air. (Photo by Clifford Pugh)

The Rothko Chapel has long been a special place.

In “Chromaroma,” you sniff the opening in a metal pipe to see if a scent contained within conjures up an expected memory, (Photo by Cody Bess)

The "Color Me" space, created by artists Andrew Neyer and Andy J. Pizza, features large black-and-white murals that are colored in by guests using oversized, five-foot-long blue markers. (Photo by Cody Bess)

Guests wade though at sea of plastic balls but i can be a challenge. (Photo by Cody Bess)

In “Your Magic is Real," two or more people activate a neon wall by placing their hands on sensors that make the room come alive with light, color and music. (Photo by Clifford Pugh)

Culture / Entertainment

Beating Tropical Storm Beta — When the Rain Clears, a Bounty of Prime Houston Happenings Await

Color Factory Returns, Rothko Reopens and Celebrity Cooking Lessons

BY // 09.22.20
The Color Factory's "Thought Bubbles” is a black-and-white striped space populated with colorful floating balls that float up and down with blasts of high flow, low-pressure air. (Photo by Cody Bess)

Be sure to get your tickets now for next week's Tim Love cooking event.

Explore the new Rothko Chapel when it reopens this Thursday.

Snag some Fair fare now through October 18 at The Rustic (both locations).

The Color Factory's "Thought Bubbles” is black-and-white striped space populated with colorful floating balls that float up and down with blasts of high flow, low-pressure air. (Photo by Clifford Pugh)

The Rothko Chapel has long been a special place.

In “Chromaroma,” you sniff the opening in a metal pipe to see if a scent contained within conjures up an expected memory, (Photo by Cody Bess)

The "Color Me" space, created by artists Andrew Neyer and Andy J. Pizza, features large black-and-white murals that are colored in by guests using oversized, five-foot-long blue markers. (Photo by Cody Bess)

Guests wade though at sea of plastic balls but i can be a challenge. (Photo by Cody Bess)

In “Your Magic is Real," two or more people activate a neon wall by placing their hands on sensors that make the room come alive with light, color and music. (Photo by Clifford Pugh)

If the constant rain dumping on Houston from Tropical Storm Beta is getting you down, you’re not alone. As fun as three days of incessant rainfall sounds, turns out it’s actually not that fun. There is nothing to do but watch it fall.

Thankfully, the rain will clear out by the weekend, so that leaves ample time to make up for all the days of staying inside (though if the coronavirus stay-at-home times have taught us anything, it’s how to adjust to anything.)

Before you start planning your weekend, though, here are two upcoming events outside the confines of the weekend that are definitely worth keeping on your radar:

Cooking With Love

Celebrity chef Tim Love, Woodford Reserve Whiskey and PaperCity are combining to put on a unique at-home cooking event. While the virtual event isn’t until next Wednesday, September 30, the deadline to buy your tickets is this coming Thursday, September 24. Don’t miss your chance to cook with Love!

The Last Days of Houston Restaurant Weeks

Houston foodies were granted an extra three weeks of Houston Restaurant Weeks, but when October hits it will be gone. You have from now through next Wednesday, September 30 to visit the participating restaurants and take advantage of the special menus and prices.

And now back to our regularly scheduled programming.

Color Factory Reborn

Remember the Color Factory – that super cool, psychedelic-ish museum playground in Upper Kirby? Well it’s officially back open, so it’s time you head back and get your color on.

While some things have changed because of the coronavirus (masks are required at all times), the rainbow-filled fun has not. Purchase your tickets online. It’s $29 to $35 for adults; $25 to $28 for kids. Believe me, it’s a blast.

Color Factory Houston
In “Chromaroma,” you sniff the opening in a metal pipe to see if a scent contained within conjures up an expected memory, (Photo by Cody Bess)

The Not Fair State Fair Pop-Up

At this point, it’s old news that the iconic State Fair of Texas has been canceled, but that doesn’t mean we’re still not sad about it. That pill was a bitter one to swallow. Luckily, restaurants and event venues across the state are making the most of the situation – and that includes The Rustic right here in Houston.

This Wednesday, September 23, both of The Rustic’s H-Town locations will kick off their “It’s Not Fair State Fair Pop-Up” events to celebrate all the good things that you know and love about the State Fair. That includes indulgent bites, fun contests and games, live music and more. The weeks-long event will run through October 18, so there’s plenty of time to catch the fair fun. Visit the Rustic’s website for Fair hours.

Rothko Chapel Reopening

This is big news, like big news. After a year-and-a-half of reconstruction, the Rothko Chapel is set to reopen this Thursday, September 24.

The project, led by Architecture Research Office (New York) and George Sexton Associates and managed by Linbeck Group, has been an exciting (and perhaps long overdue) one. For years, many have criticized the famed chapel for its almost stifling atmosphere due to a lack of natural light. And that was a major piece of this renovation project.

The revitalized Rothko will welcome in more natural light and foster a new sense of spirituality – so if you think you know the Rothko, maybe think again. Admission is free, but you’ll need to reserve a ticket beforehand. Visit the Suzanne Deal Booth Welcome House across the street to check in.

X