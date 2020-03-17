George Washington’s Mount Vernon
virtual – central-plaza Machu Picchu
virtual – Hope Diamond
virtual – stonehenge slaughter-stone
01
04

George Washington's Mount Vernon is a colorful escape.

02
04

Take a tour of the central plaza at Machu Picchu Peru.

03
04

Tour the Smithsonian's Natural History Museum and find the Hope Diamond.

04
04

Stonehenge is worth the virtual trip.

George Washington’s Mount Vernon
virtual – central-plaza Machu Picchu
virtual – Hope Diamond
virtual – stonehenge slaughter-stone
Culture / Travel

Virtual Travel for These Coronavirus Times — Tour Museums and Stunning Sites Without Leaving Home

Vacationing From the Couch

BY // 03.17.20
George Washington's Mount Vernon is a colorful escape.
Take a tour of the central plaza at Machu Picchu Peru.
Tour the Smithsonian's Natural History Museum and find the Hope Diamond.
Stonehenge is worth the virtual trip.
1
4

George Washington's Mount Vernon is a colorful escape.

2
4

Take a tour of the central plaza at Machu Picchu Peru.

3
4

Tour the Smithsonian's Natural History Museum and find the Hope Diamond.

4
4

Stonehenge is worth the virtual trip.

For students, whose spring break just got extended again (indefinitely in some cases), staying in and social distancing will be a challenge. For parents trying to navigate a new reality of no childcare, working from home and trying to make the most of your groceries and toilet paper stock ― life seems equally unfair this week.

But just because discretionary travel is being discouraged, and much of the world seems closed for business, doesn’t mean there’s nothing left to explore. You can take a virtual trip and “visit” some the biggest tourist attractions right from your laptop. Satisfy your wanderlust with these virtual vacations ― there are lots of interactive and 360 degree looks to enjoy.

Consider a quick trip to New York City and the American Museum of Natural History. There’s a lot to view, from video series like Shelf Life ― which opens up some of the greatest discoveries housed at the museum and offers fascinating looks at the work scientist do in exploring Greenland’s icy waters.

Head to George Washington’s family home, Mount Vernon and take yourself on a tour of the iconic grounds. This 360 degree virtual tour is completely immersive, allowing you wander at your own pace and focus your attention on what interests you. You can even zoom in on fine details, like china patterns and architectural moldings.

Anyone who has been to any of the Smithsonian Museums in Washington D.C., knows you can spend hours at any one of them. The Natural History Museum is full of wonders. Spend some time on the first floor, where you’ll come face to face with T-Rex, or head up to the second floor, to the hall of Geology, Gems and Minerals to catch a glimpse of the world famous Hope Diamond.

360 Cities is a fascinating tour guide. You can enjoy endless adventures traveling to the Spanish Steps in Rome, across London’s Westminster Bridge, or even across the surface of Mars. With the exception of, perhaps, Mars… it’s a fun way to gather info to plan your next real-life vacation. Check out some of the world’s greatest cathedrals like Cologne Cathedral in Germany, or even take in the splendor of Norte Dame de Paris before the fire consumed it last year. Just type your area of interest in the search bar, and you’ll be astounded by all the views, and places to visit.

If England is calling your name, check out englishheritage.org.uk where you’ll find a full list and links to every historic site worth visiting. You can even take a virtual tour of Stonehenge.

Even if it’s not your first trip to The Louvre in Paris, you can stroll through the halls and soak up centuries of art and culture from Egyptian antiquities to the architectural underpinnings of the nearly century old fortification. And, you can even explore Machu Picchu in Peru. Look around stunning vistas surrounded by clouds, high in the Andes Mountains.

The virtual travel world is waiting for you ― it’s just a few clicks away.

Special Series
Presented by NorthPark Center

StyleFile

In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
<em>PaperCity</em> Presents Dallas’ Best Dressed List
PaperCity Presents Dallas’ Best Dressed List
Dallas’ Glittering $6.8 Million Night — the Crystal Charity Ball Raises the Bar Again
Dallas’ Glittering $6.8 Million Night — the Crystal Charity Ball Raises the Bar Again
This Zany 1980s Party Proves Best Buddies Rule in Dallas
This Zany 1980s Party Proves Best Buddies Rule in Dallas
read full series
Old Lighthouse Club - Quivira Los Cabos

Featured Properties

Swipe
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
17624 Harbord Oaks Circle
Harbord Oaks Estates
FOR SALE

17624 Harbord Oaks Circle
DALLAS, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
17624 Harbord Oaks Circle
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2862 Vacherie Lane
Enclave at Grove Hill
FOR SALE

2862 Vacherie Lane
Dallas, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
2862 Vacherie Lane
1505 Bella Vista Drive
Casa Linda Estates
FOR SALE

1505 Bella Vista Drive
Dallas, TX

$810,240 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
1505 Bella Vista Drive
4227 Rawlins Street
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
8939 Diceman Drive
Forest Hills
FOR SALE

8939 Diceman Drive
Dallas, TX

$310,000 Learn More about this property
Leslie Donovan
This property is listed by: Leslie Donovan (214) 336-6464 Email Realtor
8939 Diceman Drive
1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
1180 Grandview Drive
900 Alta Drive
River Crest
FOR SALE

900 Alta Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
900 Alta Drive
Presented by Ulterre
View Our Open Houses View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X